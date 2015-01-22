Brad Maddox’s New YouTube Show Is A Rescue Flare From A Superstar That Needs Saving

It’s time to change the way we think about which pro wrestlers need our support. We spend so long online complaining about guys like Cesaro not getting a “push” and winning matches, but he’s still a pretty regular fixture on weekly WWE TV. We’ll worry about Daniel Bryan when he’s main-eventing pay-per-views but not winning how we’d like. Sometimes we’ll take it to developmental and wonder why Sami Zayn’s losing, or characters like Tyler Breeze losing focus. Again, those people are all on television. You know who actually needs that effort? Brad Maddox.
The former screwy referee turned Raw General Manager — and a talented wrestler, which we always seem to forget — hasn’t been ANYTHING on WWE TV. NXT TV. Anything TV. He’s done what he could to keep himself visible through a funny news show with an adorable child and a killer promo the one time they let him onto the WWE App, but it doesn’t seem to be getting him anywhere. He can’t wait for them to do it, and he can’t get any help doing it himself.
That’s sorta the topic of his new show, ‘This Show Brad Made.’ That, and arguing with himself while he plays Mario Kart. It’s funny and endearing and all the things we love about Brad Maddox, and if you want to actually support someone and cause a grass roots movement that doesn’t involve Sign Guy getting a free shirt and ring time, watch it and share it with people. Beef Mode’s the greatest, and I don’t want to see him sitting here playing Mario Kart forever.
We’re throwing “superstar” around pretty generously here…
It’s the generic term WWE uses for its wrestlers. If the fucking Usos are superstars, Beef Mode is a motherfucking superstar.
^ that. By decree of the company, every male WWE wrestler is a “WWE Superstar.”
Active wrestlers employed are always called Superstars. Retired superstars, regardless of how shitty they were, are known as legends.
You must be new to wrestling.
He’s held 5 titles in WWE developmental…
It’s like “pornstar”. Your sister may not be Sasha Grey, but her contribution let’s her shine bright in her own way!
This video is:
1) Absolutely incredible. Better than any WWE telecast I’ve seen since the end of WM 30.
2) Also, probably the most damning indictment of the WWE writing staff I can think of.
Yes! So glad you posted this. I kind of feel like, in the world of WWE comedy curated by Vince McMahon, there isn’t really a place for actual funny people like Maddox. But damn it, there should be. There absolutely should be.
As much as I love Regal and think he’s doing a great job as NXT GM, I always thought that should be Brad’s gig.
Dammit I was gonna suggest maybe he should have like a Dashing Cody Rhodes kinda gimmick until I realised Tyler Breeze exists and having 2 narcissists may be a bit much.
Make him Hansel to Breeze’s Zoolander?
Or, just have him like that WWE App promo. Have him be Mr. Millenial.
Holy shit, that’d fucking work.
I really want Beef Mode to get a real run, not just as a doofy ref or an authority figure. (Though his chemistry with Vickie was fantastic)
WWE should give him a gimmick involving how he looks like an inflated version of the kid from “Boyhood.”
OK, maybe not.
I never really got behind the Zack Ryder internet push, but I’m down for this one. Can we please get him on NXT?
This is my current favorite thing.
That whole “edit” part was fantastic. I want to steal that so bad…
He hits the exact same blind spot that EC3 falls into. He is generations advanced of the creative universe in which WWE resides and doesn’t just deserve a chance, he deserves an entirely new wrestling industry.
Jesus, that was better than 1,000 Dad Ryders. How did THAT show get so popular?
WWE writers…what a gaggle of goons that they can’t think of anything for this guy. Dude’s the best actor in the company.
#EditIt
so 27 writers can’t come up with something for Brad to do on Tv but we get a brand new Uso vs Mizdow match every show, okay real talk are the make a wish kids writing the show because otherwise it’s time to thin the writing crew Vince
Brandon, try and reach out to B-Rad and see if he’d do an interview.
Also, lets make him the new Mia Khalifa on Uproxx. We need this guy to go viral, damnit!
This guy is so good – he must have really pissed somebody off
Must’ve gotten the handshake wrong.
He’s right. Nobody likes the Steelers.
everyone loves Beautiful Brad [www.cagesideseats.com]
I loved him on commentary when he was on NXT (he was on for Tyler Breeze’s debut: “Finally! A professional male model in NXT…I was getting tired of being the only good-looking guy here…”; calling Tom Phillips a nerd).
#PushBradMaddox #TheShowBradMade
No discussion of Beef Mode is complete without mentioning his “Under The Bottom Rope Baby Battle Royal to determine what baby would get to become the next superstar” idea.
wwe did one thing right- a playlist of his app promos [www.wwe.com]
I miss you Brad.
Isn’t he in the alumni section? Doesn’t that mean he’s not employed?
that was a false alarm. he was added to alumni after getting “fired” as GM. then when Punk as added to alumni, people thought Brad was a new addition. but he wasn’t
Lol @ the Hornets shirt.
There is a chair and a lamp behind that are both slightly different shades of teal. He should be made WWE Champion for Life.
He’s a good talker. Maybe they could make him a manager? I could think of a certain wrestler who the WWE is desperate to get over as very strong that could use a talker like Maddox to get his points across.
Brad could be a manager or a part of a tag team and handle the promos (like Enzo Amore or Miz)