YouTube/WWE

Braun Strowman may be the Monster Among Men, but before he became WWE’s resident hand-giver he was just Adam Scherr, the son of American softball legend Rick Scherr.

Rick “The Crusher” Scherr believes he hit more than 4,000 home runs in his softball career, was inducted into the USSSA Hall of Fame, and was voted the best player of the 1980s by his peers. Basically, Rick Scherr ruled. If you have never watched his softball highlights, I highly suggest you take five minutes out of your day to watch Braun’s 6’5, 310 pound dad (who looks almost identical to Strowman in case you had any doubts they were father and son) smash dingers right here.

Fast forward 30-plus years and Adam Scherr didn’t follow in his dad’s footsteps to become a second generation slow-pitch softball legend, but ahead of SummerSlam, when he takes on Kevin Owens for his Money In The Bank briefcase, he showed the apple didn’t fall too far from the tree. Strowman went out to Coney Island’s MCU Park, home of minor league baseball team the Brooklyn Cyclones, and took slowpitch softball batting practice. Unsurprisingly, he absolutely destroyed some balls.