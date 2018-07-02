Bray Wyatt Will Miss Raw After Suffering Multiple Injuries In A Car Accident

Bray Wyatt will not be at Monday’s Raw in Sioux Falls after he sustained multiple injuries in a car accident on Friday night. WWE confirmed the accident on Monday evening, noting that Wyatt was treated for his injuries at Tampa General Hospital and has been released.

There’s no word on exactly what Wyatt’s injuries are, but he was involved in a head-on collision while on his way to the airport to go to WWE Live events this weekend and totaled his car. Luckily it seems as though he has avoided any serious injuries that would put him on the shelf longterm, given that he’s been released from the hospital, but he will be forced to miss Raw and upcoming Live events.

It’s unclear when exactly he will be back, as the release from WWE only noted his absence from Raw on Monday night. We will have to see how Raw proceeds tonight without Wyatt as they build the feud between the B-Team of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel and the Deleters Of Worlds team of Wyatt and Matt Hardy. We wish Wyatt a full and speedy recovery and look forward to his return to WWE action in, hopefully, the near future.

