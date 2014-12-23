Bray Wyatt Was Maybe Or Maybe Not Seriously Injured After Raw Last Night

So here’s a thing to keep an eye on: Bray Wyatt was apparently carted off in an ambulance after an off-air table spot. It’s unclear if this is part of a storyline or if it’s the real deal, but here’s the report from PWMania:
After Monday’s WWE RAW went off the air, Dean Ambrose and Bray Wyatt continued to brawl. Ambrose brought another table out, which led to Wyatt offering a handshake. Ambrose hit him with Dirty Deeds instead and then put him on the table.
Ambrose climbed a ladder and dove onto Wyatt, which got a huge pop from the crowd.
Referees checked on Wyatt, who indicated that he was injured. After being tended to by medical staff, he was eventually taken out of the arena and ambulance. Wyatt was then transported to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.
There have been tons of problems with the WWE in 2014, mostly coming from the creative side of the company, but you can’t rule out the fact that the roster has been decimated by injuries all year. Hopefully all Bray needs is a Z pack and he’ll be back on his feet in no time.
Also, hopefully this doesn’t put a damper on those Undertaker/Wyatt WrestleMania plans, too.
I just saw a DIRT SHEETZ report contradicting this (also their own report from earlier today) and saying Wyatt wasn’t taken to the hospital. So, who knows what happened?
According to PWInsider, there’s nothing to the rumor.
[pwinsider.com]
“In regard to online reports floating around that we’ve been asked about, there’s nothing to stories that WWE star Bray Wyatt was injured and/or hospitalized last night following the Raw taping in Minneapolis. “
+1
He’s asking for our Brayers
You’d have to be Bray-ne dead to enjoy wrestling.
+1 Bray and Bo should team up fahrealz
Hey, speaking of injuries, wasn’t BNB supposed to be back? Wasn’t he at a PPV a month or so ago?
He was at HIAC. I’m assuming that he’s slotted in as a surprise return spot for the Rumble now.
Well, worst case scenario, they can just take him off TV and repackage him as Husky Harris to try and recapture some of his heat.
Bray Wyatt is just done. There’s no salvaging the character.
I believe he’s the most boring promo-guy on the roster today. it’s terrible.
“he was eventually taken out of the arena and ambulance”
Seems legit.
Maybe they really DO keep em locked up like Rileys been saying!?
I was there. After Dean hit Bray through the table, the ref did signal to the back. He(the ref) waved to the back and grabbed his shirt and pulled it away from his chest, not sure what that means…anyways Bray walked to the back with his arms around the ref like just about anyone else who lost did.