Bray Wyatt Was Maybe Or Maybe Not Seriously Injured After Raw Last Night

So here’s a thing to keep an eye on: Bray Wyatt was apparently carted off in an ambulance after an off-air table spot. It’s unclear if this is part of a storyline or if it’s the real deal, but here’s the report from PWMania:

After Monday’s WWE RAW went off the air, Dean Ambrose and Bray Wyatt continued to brawl. Ambrose brought another table out, which led to Wyatt offering a handshake. Ambrose hit him with Dirty Deeds instead and then put him on the table. Ambrose climbed a ladder and dove onto Wyatt, which got a huge pop from the crowd. Referees checked on Wyatt, who indicated that he was injured. After being tended to by medical staff, he was eventually taken out of the arena and ambulance. Wyatt was then transported to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

There have been tons of problems with the WWE in 2014, mostly coming from the creative side of the company, but you can’t rule out the fact that the roster has been decimated by injuries all year. Hopefully all Bray needs is a Z pack and he’ll be back on his feet in no time.

Also, hopefully this doesn’t put a damper on those Undertaker/Wyatt WrestleMania plans, too.