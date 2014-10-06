Breaking D’awwws: WWE’s Brad Maddox Is Reporting The News With An Adorable Moppet

Oh Brad Maddox — he came, he hung around for a couple years not really doing anything, then he disappeared, and yet none of us will ever forget him. He hasn’t been released by WWE, but we haven’t seen hide nor beautifully coiffed hair of the guy in months, so what’s the ol’ Mad Ox been up to?
Well, apparently he has a new gig reporting Charlotte-area local interest stories with some random adorable moppet. With Spandex exclusive insider scoop — this kid that looks just like Brad Maddox and his wife, is, in fact, Brad Maddox’s daughter.
Check out the first two hard-hitting episodes of The Prime Hour News below…
If Maddox doesn’t return as Assistant Raw Managing Supervisor with Eva Bailey as the new Assistant to the Assistant Raw Managing Supervisor, I’ll be crushed.
too many adorables
That kid is stinkin’ cute!
I was going to joke that Brad Maddox is so handsome and beautiful that his wife could only be a sentient ethereal glow of light and 15 seconds into the video Brad Maddox is walking in nature glowing ethereally.
Also, how weird is it that his co-anchor/daughter shares names with the worst and best divas in WWE?
Personally I’m hoping Brad Maddox took the kid to a show once and WWE decided to name both Eva and Bayley after her. If that’s not how it happened, I don’t want to know.
My sources (google) tell me her name is Ava, not Eva. I’m sorry to crush your dreams, guys.
Ewwwww, a prepubescent human.
Based on the evidence I’d say Brad Maddox is at least pubescent.
I’d be absolutely shocked if the moment encapsulated by the image header didn’t result in Brad Maddox’s wife immediately making him “work” at giving her another one.
She is already the most interesting character on “Total Divas”.
Eva Bailey – with Bailey’s cuteness and Eva’s wrestling ability
*Bayley
Hey, until we see Eva Bailey in a match, I wouldn’t go dragging her through the mud comparing her in-ring ability to Eva Marie.
I think Eva Bayley can go more than five steps without tripping.
WWE has signed Eva Bayley to their new Pre k divas division the current rumors are a feud between her Roman Reigns daughter and Rose Levesque
No joke, if you put the three of them wrestling in a tiny ring, it would likely be more entertaining than a lot of the PPV pre-shows.
There will be a new Diva called Stephanie Dallas who will join the feud with Eva Bayley, Roman Reigns daughter and Rose Levesque.
Cute child. Keep up the good work Brad.
Still more focused and professional than the Raw commentary team. BAM!
Brad Maddox is the greatest misuse of WWE talent.