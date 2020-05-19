Bret Hart Issued A Statement Responding To Martha Hart

Our own Scott Heisel’s interview with Martha Hart offered a fresh perspective on her issues with WWE and their treatment of her late husband, Owen Hart, but it’s far from the only interview she’s given in the lead-up to this week’s season finale of Dark Side of the Ring, which tells Owen’s story. As she’s spoken with various outlets around the internet, a fuller picture has emerged of Martha’s own relationship to the world of wrestling of which Owen was such an important part.

For example, Hart’s interview with The Wrap focused more on the fragmentation of her relationship with Owen’s brother, WWE Hall-of-Famer Bret Hart. In that piece, Martha offers her perspective on the rift between them: