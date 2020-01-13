Surprising news in the midst of Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view as recent Impact Wrestling World Champion Brian Cage has reportedly signed with All Elite Wrestling.

The report, confirmed via multiple sources by Socaluncensored, explained that with his contract with Impact Wrestling ended, Cage had his choice between offers from AEW and Ring of Honor. The ROH contract was said to be the, “highest dollar,” but Cage instead chose the exposure competing with All Elite would bring him. Cage previously almost competed for AEW during the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing, but was prevented from doing so by Impact’s Don Callis, who didn’t think Impact’s world champ should be coming up short in a battle royal on the pre-show. The folks over at Mandatory say he’ll be debuting, “soon,” and that the deal he signed was, “multi-year.”