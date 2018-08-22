WWE

WWE teased some kind of return for the Bella twins all throughout SummerSlam weekend. Both Brie and Nikki Bella were interviewed backstage in Brooklyn, then hopped in the ring to congratulate Ronda Rousey after she topped Alexa Bliss to win the Raw Women’s Championship. One day later and the twins were ringside at Raw for a segment that involved Rousey slapping an armbar on Stephanie McMahon.

It seemed like a matter of time before something happened with the Bellas, and during Tuesday night’s edition of SmackDown Live, we learned that WWE at least has something in the cards for Brie. The show kicked off with The Miz saying he’d never face off against Daniel Bryan again after beating him at SummerSlam, which drew Bryan out from the back.

Some jawing occurred between the two, and eventually, Maryse (who was in the ring with The Miz) said that Bryan should change his name to Daniel Bella. Brie ran out shortly after, Maryse rolled out of the ring, and Brie and Bryan took out The Miz.