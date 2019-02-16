The Story Of The Original WWF Women’s Tag Team Championship

WWE

Tomorrow, as you already know, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will be crowned in the Elimination Chamber. WWE will call them the first-ever team to hold that title, and that will only sort of be true. In the sense that WWE is not the same thing as WWF, sure. But the WWF became the WWE, and whoever wins tomorrow won’t be the first women’s tag champs that this company ever had.

It was the NWA who had women’s tag titles first (at least in this lineage), and those champions, Velvet McIntyre and Princess Victoria, were working for the WWF when the company split from the National Wrestling Alliance, so the WWF simply purchased the rights to the championship, and Velvet and Victoria became the actual first ever WWF Women’s Tag Team Champions. The titles lasted until 1989, when they were abandoned thanks to some shady meddling from Moolah.

Since women’s tag belts are on our minds this weekend, I decided to check out the matches for those original belts that can be found on the WWE Network. There’s not that many, but let’s take a look at all of them.