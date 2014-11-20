British Boot Camp 2, Episode 4 Recap: Anyways, Here’s Wonderwall

Hello, friends! Sorry for the delay in the recap. You see, sometimes when a Canadian and a British show like each other very much, something something metaphor for why piracy is sometimes okay. I’ve also gone through a medical emergency and like eight flight delays this past weekend, so, y’know…~life stuff.
In this episode we’re heading into the actual wrestling/elimination round, which sadly means we move closer and closer to the London finale, and further and further away from the glory of The Bakewell Boys.
Why is Patton Oswalt in a singlet?
I thought the exact same thing
I’m all aboard the Mastiff bandwagon, because holy shit that guy. Even athletic-hoss stuff that I might expect like the cannonball or the spot where I thought he was going for a Vader bomb, he goes and punches it up several notches and makes it all way more impressive.
Since I saw photos of out-of-character Sha Samuels, it’s hard to stay mad at slightly chubbier Adam Buxton. On the other hand, I’ve also seen matches where he keeps the braces on for the entire time, and the resulting wedgie is probably the most horrifying thing in professional wrestling.
Hope the medical thing is over and done with. Yay recap!
Unfortunately not – Travis has got stomach cancer, which is hitting him pretty hard I think. He’s recently started chemo, so fingers crossed he’ll make some form of recovery. There’s a couple of ways to donate to his cause, I think and Indiegogo campaign and some merch purchases. His Twitter should have more info of donations and stuff [twitter.com]
ah shit.
So did grado advance or not? By the end of page 4 I had almost had an anyeursm from the middle school internetz speak. Get off my lawn.
Grado doesn’t need to make it through. He’ll be there anyway!