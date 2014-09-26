Brock Lesnar Has Said To Hell With ‘Hell In A Cell.’ Here’s WWE’s Terrible Back-Up Plan.

WWE having a part-timer like Brock Lesnar as a champion has been different, but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. If handled properly, Brock can be a special attraction that only shows up in a significant way on pay-per-view, thus driving buys/network sign-ups. Unfortunately WWE hasn’t handled it properly because we’re only into the second month of Brock’s title reign and he’s already no-showing a PPV.
That’s right, Brock Lesnar will not be at Hell in a Cell. Paul Heyman was originally supposed to make an appearance on this week’s Raw to set up something for Hell in a Cell, but it was scrapped at the last moment, and now The Wrestling Observer is confirming WWE won’t be wasting one of Brock’s precious dates on the show.
So, what’s WWE to do while Brock is sequestered away in a duck blind made out of Jimmy Johns? Well, according to the Observer again, the plan is to have the semi-contentious relationship between John Cena and Dean Ambrose spiral into a match. Whoever wins that match will get a match against Seth Rollins in the main event, and the loser will wrestle Randy Orton. All these matches would be in the Cell. That sounds awful. Not that I dislike Ambrose or Rollins, but that set-up is so needlessly convoluted — I’d roll my eyes if Teddy Long booked something like this for Smackdown, never mind a pay-per-view.
If I can put on my fantasy booking hat for a second — Ambrose/Rollins doesn’t need to be futzed around with. Just make it a one-on-one match, maybe with Money in the Bank on the line. So what do you do with Cena? Give him Rusev in the Cell and have Cena finally get the win for America. A nice, simple card that’s a lot easier to sell than the nonsense they’re planning.
So yeah, WWE must be thanking their lucky stars for that six-month commitment period right now.
via Wrestling Inc. & EWrestlingNews
I thought Brock had signed something new , basically saying he would be able to work any dates ? Or is he not down for a hell in a cell match ?
Apparently not! From what I heard his current limited deal doesn’t run out until after Wrestlemania 2015.
I had heard the same thing, that Brock was no longer limited in his contract. Either way, this skipping out on a PPV business is bullshit.
this is a clusterfuck. can nxt be 3 hours instead
please.
@Baltimore Dan Not if Triple H breathing down on their necks happens!
Hell in a Cell is going to have Cena beat both Ambrose and Rollins, right?
Oh God, I never thought of it from that angle. Ugh.
So it was written, so it shall be done.
Why not? He already beat all of The Shield at one time. It should be super easy for Cena to lolzstomp them one by one.
And for the finale, kick out at three for Reigns. Or have held the ropes and the referee missed it.
I smell a Cena/Corporate Kane Maine event. I do not see odds being overcome.
I hate you for bringing this idea to my attention. I’m going to go throw a fit in the corner now. >:[
Cena is going to no sell a Curb Stomp through the cinderblocks off the cell isn’t he?
Why must an Authority vs. Ambrose/Cena/whomever War Games match in the Cell be so much to ask for?
PG version of War Games? I’ll take it. Dean/Cena/Y2J/Sheamus vs Rollins/Kane/Orton/Cesaro
No way. No War Games if I don’t see the first heel in the cage bleed like a stuck pig for 5 minutes. And it would be great if it was HHH.
Ambrose Artillery vs Authority’s Army at WARGAMES!
The ONE TIME Super Cena can actually be used correctly (well, at least in a semi-positive fashion over a ruinous from all angles fashion) and they can’t see it. WWE seems like the person who cuts down an entire tree because a branch fell off.
Sadly I think Rusev will remain unstoppable until Angle returns.
Angle returning to take out Rusev would make me proud to be an American again! (I lost my pride when middle America couldn’t complete the Hands Across America chain, they broke the link and broke my heart, damn draft dodgers, go to Canada where you belong!)
“You get to be the consolation prize.” – WWE to Randy Orton
I wonder what friction will be played up on screen over the fact Orton gets the loser while Rollins gets the winner.
Here’s an idea, while the WWE champ is away repeatedly eating, sleeping, and doing whatever else it is he does, have an IC title bout for the main event. Maybe put one of your authority types like Kane or Orton in there. I’m not saying either of them should take it from Dolph, I just think this is an opportunity to put the IC title over as something people are gunning for, rather than having Cena beat a couple of guys with momentum in order to make him look better.
Here’s my ideas for the ppv even though it’s random as hell :
I like Cena against Rusev
Rollins vs Ambrose
And since apparently the Wyatts haven’t been doing much I would have them come out and attack during the 87th Miz match , lay everyone out , setting up
Ziggler vs Wyatt which could be awesome
Miz could blame Sandow for not protecting him and all that jazz leading to
Sandow vs Miz
Keep Mark Henry face and put him back to teaming with Big Show and make a triple threat tag team match between them Usos and Dusts
AJ vs Paige in a cage could be pretty good as hell and was a fun rhyme to type as well
I like a lot of that, except
– Not sure on Rusev v Cena
– Miz and Sandow should stay together until at least after the rumble, just because I want a stunt double rumble gag.
-Mark Henry is soooooooo much better as a heel
Paige in a cage? Hmm, you’d think her Mom would have taught her how to wrestle for free.
I like Mark Henry more as a heel too especially since I get to hear him shout THE HALL OF PAIN!!! or THAT’S WHAT I DO! every so often after massacring the poor victims.
Cena v Rollins v Ambrose v Orton
Hell in a Cell
#1 Contenders Match
Winner gets their shot at Survivor Series
You’re welcome WWE.
Oh, yeah, I totally just said this same thing 3 minutes after you posted it. Sorry about that. Yes, this is exactly right. Well done.
Rollins already has the briefcase though.
So what if Rollins has the briefcase. Edge won a No. 1 contender’s tournament while he still had the briefcase after the first MitB…
hmmm I feel like I forgot someone Randy something ? Nope not ringing a bell
Why not just do a Hell in a Cell Fatal 4Way for #1 Contendership – Cena, Orton, Ambrose, Rollins. First to get a pinfall wins and faces Brock at Survivor Series. Of course, Cena wins, but at least that has the potential to be interesting and fun to see how hard the crowd gets behind Ambrose.
It could work well if they did a four way elimination match, Orton could look on with a huge smirk while Ambrose and Cena beat the shit out of Rollins eliminating him , and then somehow Orton and Cena team up as they slowly realize they are trapped in a cage with a crazed lunatic – who doesn’t go down easy at all , they finally eliminate him after going through all their finishers , and then maybe Rollins comes back and distracts Orton due to the fact that he left Seth to get destroyed , Bam! everyone is better and looks good or at least more interesting coming out of it
Agreed, that way 3 people will suffer a loss and come out looking like a million bucks.
I’m going to regret going to this week’s Raw, aren’t I? ::head desk::
Hey, BookSavvy, you’re from Chicago, yeah? Off-topic, is AJ seen as a Chicago native now (I know this is a tough question to answer)? Everyone fears absolutely deafening CM Punk chants to be directed at her this coming RAW, but I’d like to think that the fact that she lives there and goes to Cubs games and Blackhawk games would mean that Chicago would be the one city to cheer her, as a way to show how accepting they are of her. I know, I’m naive, or am I?
@Johnny Slider …Chicagoan by proximity does not a Chicagoan make.
But yeah, she’ll get cheered through the roof here.
Hope so, BurnsyFan66, hope so. It’d be a great showing for Chicago fans for them to ironically be the only fans to not chant “CM PUNK!” at his still working wife.
If you think AJ won’t have the most thunderous CM Punk chants directed at her, then I’m afraid I’ve got some bad nyewz.
And I’m super sad about it.
Yeah, I hate to say it but the problem is that the average wrestling fan cannot grasp the idea that perhaps chanting AJ LEE would be a better way to support your favorite wrestler’s wife, instead of chanting her husband’s name at her. I would love to say that Chicago would be the ones to get it, but I’m not holding my breath. I, however, will be attempting to start an AJ LEE chant and cringing through the CM Punk chants done in inappropriate spots, even if I too would love to have my SES’s return. Homeless Jesus Punk For Life.
Although, since RAW is STILL NOT sold out (which is always a surprise for a live show here) perhaps the crowd will be a bit aware? I’m not going to hold my breath, especially if the card is lackluster.
But, to answer your question, she’s basically on the cusp and it will really only take AJ mentioning how much she loves living in Chicago for her to be cemented as an honorary Chicagoan to most fans (a great example of this: Lisa Marie (Victoria/Tara) and her must visit Squared Circle restaurant.)
Ugh… please don’t let tonight suck.
Rusev is one of the few stars with heat I wouldn’t mind seeing lose to Cena. They’ve mostly succeeded in building him up as a credible heel opponent, but not an invincible one like Brock. Sooner or later some American wrestler has to beat him, so it might as well be the company’s biggest star. For once everyone gets to feel good about a Cena victory. After that, have Rusev become loosely affiliated with the authority as a sort of “mercenary” they keep around to attack Rollins or Orton’s opponents (in a more effective manner than Kane) and feud with Ambrose or Roman Reigns or whoever is in the number two good guy slot. Might be fun to watch Lana react to Ambrose’s shenanigans.
Yeah, Rusev is the prototypical big lug heel they’ve been feeding to Hogan/Cena types for decades. He exists to be defeated by the superman babyface. Saying Cena shouldn’t beat Rusev would be like saying Hogan shouldn’t have beaten Earthquake. They may want to hold off for a while longer, but honestly, the Rusev act’s already getting a bit tired — a dead PPV like HiaC is the perfect time to pull the trigger.
Cena might as well dress up as Captain America if he’s going to end Rusev’s streak.
Oh man Ambrose and Lana would be a match made in heaven on the mic. Especially if it’s just a personal beef and not based around America vs Russia. Him hitting on her and calling her a Dame (and whatever other early century gangster terms he comes up with) and her reactions could be gold
Except he’s not that big, and doesn’t wrestle like a big guy. He’s got a stiff martial arts style.
@TediousBoar I want Reigns to be the first one to beat Rusev. I’d have Rusev beat Reigns at Survior Series, have a countout win for Rusev at the December PPV, have Reigns eliminate Rusev to win the Rumble, and Rusev gets his first loss at Elimination Chamber at the hands of Reigns.
Why do Cena/Rusev now when you can do it at Tribute to the Troops? I’m 85% convinced that’s going to happen
I’m also sure it will happen since ironically Cena faced a non American in Cesaro at Tribute to the Troops two years ago.
Tribute to the Troops is just a TV special that doesn’t really mean anything — they could have Cena beat Damien Sandow in a cartoon devil costume and it would be exactly as effective.
Sandow as Miz in a cartoon devil costume = $$$$$
After Cena pins both Ambrose and Rollins in the HIAC, takes the MITB briefcase (ensuring himself another shot at Brock) — the NXT Next Generation will show up, and Cena will quickly dispatch Finn Balor and Hideo Itami, Adrian Neville, Sami Zayn and Tyler Breeze — ending Hell in the Cell by standing atop the cell, holding the MITB briefcase over his head while the broken corpses of the future of the WWE remain in the ring.
John Cena… the true Eater of Worlds. Vince would feed him the bodies and careers of every rising star just to see the gleam in John’s eye.
There would still be some cheers unfortunately
Pardon if someone mentioned this idea but why not a handicap HIAC match of Ambrose/Cena v Rollins/Kane/Orton?
I really can’t stop imagining that Brock in that pic looks like that before he is going downtown to Sabletown , must be something wrong with me , but then again I fused together Macho Man and D-brys names together to come up with mine so obviously I’m awesome and wonderful
I love your name!
If I had Heimdall getting all the shit for free, I wouldn’t pay either!
*Sighh*
Should we be worried about the beast? He looked sluggish vs Cena. Looked like he was laboring breathing a bit.
Free Unlimited Lifetime Supply of Jimmy Johns will catch up to ya!
When has Lesnar *not* looked sluggish since returning? I mean, yeah, he’s probably not healthy, but it’s nothing new and not the reason he’s missing HiaC.
Dave’s not here man
So glad I got tickets to this now. At least I can drink. Who needs to see silly inconsequential title matches when ……nevermind. This is going to suck.
The WWE knows that they need to build another babyface behind John Cena. Look at how hard they tried with Reigns. And now that Dean is all they got, I think they’re gonna push him to the moon. He may be their back-up choice, but so was Bryan, and look how well that turned out for him (at least until he had to get surgery and stuff).
If that supposed plan ends up happening, I think there’s a very real chance that Dean goes over Seth and Cena in the same night, which would be amazing. The only downside to that plan would mean that we’d get Cena/Orton again, but I think it would be worth it.
I think the main event should be Cena vs Orton. 2 out of 3 falls.
Can Cena AA’ing Orton onto Kane then pinning the pile count as two falls?
Fuck it, let them have an iron match! A whole hour of Cena vs Orton, just because they can.
A pretty big part of me really wants to see Brock vs Ambrose , will be amazing promos and could be a crazy good match
The thing about the set up that none of you understand is that the wwe are making Ambrose and Rollins officially get up to the level of Orton/Cena, which is what we all want to happen, I thought anyway, if we are complaining surely it is because others aren’t getting pushes? They have intertwined the stories so Cena-Lesnar is colliding with Ambrose-Rollins, two guys get over, and Orton is the glue. Of course, why look for what they are trying to do when we can just talk about how retarded everything is?
Yes.
While it is great that Rollins and Ambrose are being pushed at the top, does it matter if the worst case scenario happens and Cena beats Ambrose and Rollins in one night? And if Cena somehow lost to Ambrose, we would get ANOTHER Cena versus Orton match we neither want or need. Its just not a good plan.
I love your stupid reply, I love how you think it makes you seem smart and how it makes me seem stupid. Good luck sheep.
@ Axiel What people failed to take from the Cena v Orton Monday Night Raw match was that it was announced as if it was just another normal match, in years gone by they would have been making a big deal out of it, not a big deal at all this time. Things are changing, Cena is still the man, but they are building the future. It’s 5 weeks away and you are all calling it futile, all of their plans, it is no wonder wwe doesn’t cater for the vocal minority, because we are ready to kill on sight just because.
Bah.
Poop
Orton v Cena isn’t a big deal because it has happened 20 times on TV. Them not seeing it as a big deal actually improves the likelihood of Cena going over Ambrose in this scenario, which continues the long despised practice of Cena squashing up and coming talent. The fact is this plan is convoluted and silly when there are other, better options.
I do agree Axiel,convoluted and silly, but how do you know this is going to happen? How come when wwe surprise us in a positive way “it’s about time they did something right” and when they do somethiing we expect it’s the end of the world? Always glass half empty with internet fans.
Oh I doubt this is going to happen. Vince is infamous for changing plans. I’m just stating the opinion that the idea is rubbish.
The reason I think a lot of us are glass half empty people is that we have to sit through months (or years) of shit in the main event just to get something amazing and special from a company that should, in theory, be able to provide a lot of excitement and memories. For example, the main events of WM 27-29 were drizzling shit and then finally we got an amazing WM 30, featuring the crowning of the hottest guy in the company as Champion.
Rollins/Ambrose in the main event isn’t a good thing for anyone involved if the show flops, and it likely will given the lack of the champion, weird uncertain main event and the fact that they haven’t really pushed Ambros/Rollins as PPV main-eventing level guys.
So you’re in favor of safe booking decisions, Nate? Isn’t that what gets us these boring repetitive RAW’s and Cena getting wins back? Not taking a risk seems like the bonehead move to me.
I honestly don’t understand why Cena and Ambrose would fight each other. I know that this is wrestling and logic tends to go out the window but, like, why wouldn’t they just say “hey, you don’t like Seth, I don’t like Seth, we don’t like The Authority. Let’s just beat them all up.”
Because Rollins is Ambrose’s kill.
#CenaRuinsEverything
Why not have a 6 man HIAC match to establish a # 1 contender for Survivor Series?
They don’t have the roster depth, or at least they think they don’t. If you put 6 top guys in one match, you have to fill the rest of the card. There down so many good wrestlers, which again would explain having arguably the two top faces that can go work twice in one night.
Isn’t that Elimination Chamber minus the pods?
Heyman comes out on Raw and apologises for the fact that Brock will not be able to make Hell In A Cell, and would the Chicago crowd mind terribly if his friend subbed in for the night.
*Cult of Personality*
*PPV saved*
*Autumn of Punk*
Problem solved. Boom. Easy.
I was thinking the same thing, but as much as we would love to see it, I don’t think he’s coming back any time soon.
They should lay out a trail of walking dead comics to lure him into the building.
Now I wish Damien Sandow hadn’t been put in the role of permanent Miz stunt double, because Cult of Personality hitting, followed by the crowd going absolutely bananas, followed by D.M. Punkdow would be the most amazing thing possible.
Looks like you’re getting over Dean, even more than Cena.
We can’t have that. Time to feed you to Cena, and then feed Rollins to Cena.
Or you get the consolation prize, sitting on your hands for ANOTHER Cena vs Orton match for 20 minutes.
Honestly, the second option is nearly as bad as the first.
At least you can skip the Cena/Orton match. When are we ever gonna get this build, this perfect a build, to a Hell in a Cell match again? There hasn’t been a good one in like over 5 years. You can do it with Ambrose/Rollins later, but it won’t be the same kind of beautiful this one can be.
I assume this is because Brock just found out that everyone in the back is reading comics and doesn’t want to hang out with a bunch of nerds.
This just adds to the exclusivity, or whatever such people were using to justify how awesome it’d be if Brock Lesnar only showed up a few times, but how horrible it was for Daniel Bryan to not defend, before they knew the extent of his injuries.
I’m not a big Orton fan, but this “loser gets to work with Randy Orton” stipulation seems very disrespectul.
I do agree. & I’ve grown to like Orton recently
It totally is. I think Orton and the WWE would be better served if they gave him a little extra money and tell him to go and legitimize the IC title or tag team scene. Challenge him on doing so and sell him on it being part of his lasting legacy by making the IC title a thing again.
He also could use a 4-6 month sabbatical.
Shit, those Jimmy Johns jokes are the height of hilarity, keep em coming.
JIMMY JOHNS, AMIRITE?!
Redshirt’s Monthly To-Do List
Hell in a Cell: Count my money.
Survivor Series: Count my money.
TLC: Count my money.
Royal Rumble: Count my money.
Elimination Chamber: Count my money.
+49.95
Yeah, perfect time to let the wwe network subscription end.
Unless for some sick twist they have Neville go over cena, zayn over orton, and cesaro win the US title then the joke will be on me.
Is he missing for health related issues?
Let’s switch everyone from nxt to raw and smackdown, and vice versa, except slater gator and Big Cass and Enzo and have them wonder if anyone else noticed something different
Fantasy booking time:
Don’t give Rusev an opponent for HIAC. Have him open the show with an open challenge. HAVE Swagger accept the challenge, which is problematic, as Swagger was scheduled to fight Bo Dallas. Swagger and Rusev fight for about 5 minutes when Bo causes Swagger to lose via Rusevs spinning heel kick. Post match, Rusev puts Swagger in the Acolyte and does another open challenge. Cena accepts and we have our main event.
Cena can win after Swagger costs Rusev the match. That way Rusev can lose but has the excuse of losing his second match of the night.
It also gives Bo an excuse to cause Swagger a match and set them up for a Survivor Series match.
Lesnar showing a set here would mean he’d have to wrestle in The Cell.
And of course I renewed yesterday.
So then lesnar is running scared, cause he got his ass whooped by cena, and he now is afraid of john cena. he knows, don’t wrestle, cant lose belt, as he knows he would if he had to go against cena again. cena has lesnars number and lesnar knows it. lesnar has turned into a yellow puss.
.lol
Lesnar is a pig
Did Triple H forget about Randy Orton’s Title Rematch?