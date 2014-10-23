Brock Lesnar Isn’t Working Survivor Series OR TLC Because F*ck You, Who Cares

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar isn’t wrestling at this Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Instead, John Cena’s wrestling Randy Orton for a shot at Lesnar’s title. In January.
According to The Observer — kings of the “plans changed” news report — WWE hasn’t currently booked the champ for November’s Survivor Series pay-per-view or December’s TLC, and are “in discussions with him” to appear on Raw to help build January’s Royal Rumble.
Having the champion as a special attraction for big shows is a good idea. You don’t have to have him at every show, defending against everybody, especially when your roster’s depleted and you only utilize about eight people at a time. We don’t need to see Lesnar vs. Cena four months in a row, followed by Lesnar vs. Orton for five. However, not having your champion on the show between September and JANUARY is ridiculous. Carnival ridiculous. Are WWE Network renewals so important that you can only schedule important events to happen at six-month intervals? Don’t people want to watch SOMETHING in months two through five?
The worst part is that January could be Lesnar vs. Cena again, meaning Lesnar will have held the championship from August until January and only had three matches, all of them against the same opponent. Maybe Daniel Bryan should’ve held on to the championship while he was sitting at home injured after all.
“Don’t people want to watch SOMETHING in months two through five?”
Well, yeah – Cena against Orton instead of Lesnar.
That’s a fresh matchup, right?
Only if Orton comes up with a way to RKO Cena on top of Kane.
You know what this means right? Slater Gator W Gator vs Los Matadores W El Torito WeeLC2: Bombastic Didgeridoos.
holy FUCK, hell yeah!
Man, I know it’s not real, but I’d love that, for real. Can there be Didgeridoos as weapons?
I’m not surprised that Brandon made a cogent point and is immediately decried as a crying baby. You stay classy, internet.
Way to… is subcommenting is thing?
welcome to my life
He’s just such a sad sack. All. The. Time.
I’d direct you to the enthusiastically positive shit I write under boldface “Best” sentences dozens of times a week, but that might complicate you deciding stuff about me
I read every Best and Worst and Brandon always finds positive things to say somewhere, and sometimes is even overjoyed by awesome stuff. He does get equally down in the dumps about shitty stuff, and sometimes he’s down on things I personally enjoyed, but it’s absurd to suggest he’s always negative.
I thought that was a picture of Brock
Then where are the tiny humans in his hands that he’s gonna consume?
#parttimechampion
I remember hearing this rumor and thinking “Daniel Bryan was stripped of his championship because he missed 2 PPVs at the time…? LOL ok”
How I feel as a paying WWE Network subscriber:
I’m very glad that I canceled my subscription.
High 5, buddy. “Alternative” means 4 lyfe!
Except, y’know, all of the wrestling ever recorded…
If you’re willing to deal with varying degrees of visual quality, YouTube/Dailymotion/torrenting/ect. has even more wrestling (including all those AE RAW’s WWE refuses to put up).
Except, y’know, not even half the episodes of Raw ever recorded are on the Network…
@hobbitcore and all that indie/puro/lucha/joshi…
IMO, the value of the network comes from having access to that content pretty much instantly. I’ve always been a big Torrent/YouTube get-it-for-free guy but finding matches, eps and PPV’s (in decent quality) on the Network is a breeze and I’m happy to pay $9.99 a month if they keep adding to that content.
I think people would have less a problem with this if WWE elevated the other titles to an important level. I honestly don’t care if Brock isn’t around that often, but they’ve got to fill the void beyond whatever Cena’s doing.
“Elevate the secondary titles? That’s brilliant! 2-3 falls match between Cena, Sheamus and Ziggler. Cena wins BOTH!” You just know Vince would do this.
This might be enough reason for me to cancel my subscription. I justified it as Library + Monthly PPVs that I used to go to the bar to watch anyway. But if the PPVs aren’t really monthly anymore and it’s glorified episodes of RAW with real PPVs every 3-4 months — now I’m paying close to the old price for the PPVs I actually want to watch. No longer a deal. I’ll just resume going to the bar once every few months for the real PPVs.
And I feel like I’m on the very lenient and forgiving side of this equation.
^This.
I would like this if I thought they could actually build these matches as a big epic thing to look forward to. But it’s just gonna be Cena fighting Orton or whomever and doing some stupid crap with the Authority. Cena getting a third shot is stupid too. You could get my money by setting up a challenger that hasn’t had a chance yet, earning his shot and preparing for the BIG MATCH that isn’t just the monthly ppv title defense. But that would probably be too old school.
I however… am holding out for the possibility that Orton wins and gets fed to him at Rumble so that he goes into his Wrestlemania defense with a slightly more interesting championship run than, “Beat Cena twice and nobody else.”
Largely agreed. But… as much as I would hate the build up to another Lesnar/Cena match, I would absolutely love another Lesnar/Cena beatdown. Just Cena all, “This time, Jack, I’m coming for you! I rise above, etc!” and then Lesnar just laughing and suplexing. I would absolutely go for that one more time (but only one more time). I suppose I can just go watch Summer Slam again, but honestly, I love an expected squash. And it would be a twist! We all expect Cena to finally beat Lesnar eventually — I just think it’d be great if he never, ever does.
So have 4 big PPV and the rest minor. Maybe build up tournaments on the minor PPV to get the big matches on the major PPVs?
I’d go for that.
@AsymmetricDizzy agreed, totally. Not against the champ not defending every month, they just need to tell an interesting story in the meantime and build to the next defence. Which they’re not doing, and won’t do.
This is a good time to elevate the mid card titles seem important
[stares off into the vast empty void]
[sighs]
Also I’m great at English
Count me as part of the, “This wouldn’t even be a god damn problem if you cared more about your secondary titles.” group.
So true. If the Big Bad Champ only defended on quarterly PPVs, I wouldn’t mind so much. I like a looming, unbeatable threat who isn’t constantly around – I think it can build his mystique and importance. But to make that work, you have *got* to make the secondary scene important! Otherwise it’s just treading water and nothing is happening, which is exactly what we’re getting now.
WWE in 2014: all the tools and talent, no idea what to do with them.
Its simply poor management/creative. At this point, being a WWE fan is waiting for Vince to die and hoping his “doofus son-in-law” actually does run it better.
NXT has done a great job with the two singles titles, but they haven’t sustained any real momentum around the tag titles at all. That’s partially a function of what they can/want to do with the NXTers, which is mostly to build singles guys, but they’ve had more NXT title matches in the last year than tag title matches, with the former having much greater builds (and, subsequently, matches). That’s just dumb, really. You couldn’t have fed the PTP or Los Matadores to the Ascension?
To be fair, the main roster tag division reignited for Shield v Rhodes Bros. and immediately died out all over again. And the Ascension suck ass. NXT’s tag division has two teams with real personality (Enzo/Cass and VaudeVillains) plus the Lucha Dragons as champs. And a few other tag teams to job out. I think the work can be done but yeah, the focus is on being a singles performer.
Unable to defend= stripped. Unwilling= ok. Got it.
YOU go tell Brrrrrrrrrock Lesssssssssnar he cant have his shiny belt. I dare you.
I’m in the camp that Brock really doesn’t need to be on these shows, outside maybe Survior Series based on the history… but it’s the low man on the totem pole compared to the other “big” PPV events. The main issue is really the fact that the WWE treats September through December as an absolute dead period. It’s only amplified this year because the “champion” is not around while two big/important members of the roster, Bryan and Reigns, are out injured. Also, that means Cena is definitely going to be a focal point because what other option do they have?
I won’t disagree with those saying this would have been a perfect time to elevate the upper mid-card, but I’ve seen enough over the years to know that’s wishful thinking for the most part. Still, we’re getting a 2/3 Cesaro/Ziggler match, and that should be a lot of fun. Emphasis on the word “should”.
They are going to tread water until December or so before the Rumble build begins and then the full Wrestlemania build.
I just don’t understand why we are acting like we didn’t know this was going to happen. I mean Heyman promised this in podcasts and interviews leading up to Brock’s win. This IS his gimmick.
We were so preoccupied on whether or not we could have Lesnar as a part timer and champion, that we didn’t stop to think if we should.
I know. We could have been bitching about this sooner.
Spared no expense….
Wrestling’s just changing so fast, and we’re all racing to catch up…
Oh, no, wait. It’s the exact opposite of that.
So in this instance McMahon is John Hammond, Brock is the T Rex that doesnt appear on schedule and we are riding in the trucks hoping to spot the mighty Jimmy Johns Giant.
Solution. Tie Mysterio to a post and wait it out.
I think this would work fine if Brock was just set to work one more match at Survivor Series, so he misses two menial PPVs with match types we know Brock won’t actually take part in anymore (HIAC and TLC).
TLC could have another #1 Contenders match with some upper midcard guys to get a match at RR and lose (Sheamus and Brock could be a potentially great match and the build would be no worse than Cena/Brock for NoC).
Elimination Chamber could involve Brock, Cena, Orton, Sheamus, Cesaro, and Rollins/Ambrose w/ Brock coming out last and quickly tearing through the few people who are left (Orton, Cena, Cesaro).
Then they can do their shitty Reigns versus Lesnar match at WM, and end it with Rollins cashing in on a victorious Reigns to close the show with Rollins as the top current heel in the company, making Reigns “dream come true” end in a heartbeat and immediately set up a hot feud with a ton of backstory for the next few PPVs.
But that is just how I would book it. Thoughts?
Yeah, he really needs to do Survivor Series, but there are a ton of matches I wanna see him have whilst he’s champion (Ziggler, Wyatt, Sheamus, Ambrose, Cesaro, Rusev, Barrett) so selfishly I kinda wish he was on every PPV between now and Mania.
And that Mania booking seems perfect to me, although I think we’re all agreed that Reigns winning will be a resounding “meh”.
This is cruel but I wish Reigns would have gotten injured next month and missed the Rumble. Ambrose/Cesaro/Bryan could all get the WM match and make magic happen. Hell, the only reason I thought of Rollins cashing in on Reigns is that he won’t do it on Lesnar and win and seems set to become the top heel of the next generation for now (with competition from Bray Wyatt).
I’m sure Ziggler, Cesaro, Ambrose, and Barrett could all put on killer matches with Lesnar. Sheamus probably can too, which is why I would suggest him winning a chance if Brock was working one more date.
Lol, like WWE ever books WWE Title matches based on whether they’ll be good wrestling matches. Good wrestling is a coincidence. We’ll never get Brock Cesaro, or Zigs, or BNB ( :( ).
But I agree with everything else you said. All I need is three or four unique defenses before EC, and there Brock can sweep the field before dropping to Reigns. It wouldn’t have been what I wanted (Brock ShunGokuSatsu -> everybody), but it’s acceptable. As it is now, pretty disappointing after the shocks of beating Undertaker and squashing Cena. The promo video boys have their work cut out for them.
Brock v Cesaro is still my WM 31 dream match. Cesaro could be so angry at how little has happened for him in a year, especially when Heyman claimed he could make Cesaro even bigger than he was getting on his own. Heyman could be accused of actually sabotaging the career of the one man that he thinks can beat Brock Lesnar: Cesaro. Heyman could cut some fiery promos about Cesaro being naive and not as physically impressive as Lesnar and we could make jokes about Cesaro being the Swiss Superman and Lesnar being Doomsday/Darkseid.
Cesaro could pull a great match outta Lesnar, hit Swiss Death, and win the WWEWHC to close WM 31. That was my fantasy booking since we started hearing that Brock would be taking the title into WM 31.
Dude, you have beautiful dreams. If only…
I’m glad you enjoy Axiel’s fantasy booking corner! If only indeed…
I’m fine with the WWE champion not being defended alot. Once every 2-3 months would be fine, but that has to come with a couple of conditions.
1) It should be a point of difference between the main belt and the “midcard” belts (which they should just unify already). The WWE title should be really hard to get a shot at, thus making the 2 or months without it being defended make sense. The difference between that and the IC would be that getting a shot at the IC title isn’t as hard, but then it makes the champion more valuable because they have to endure more title defenses. That way both championships gain prestige for different reasons, and there’s viable stories you can come up with explaining why a certain competitor wants one title rather than the other.
2) Even if the WWE title isn’t actually on television, it should still be a thing. As much as I hate the logic behind Orton v Cena being a no.1 contenders match, it at least gives us a reason to care about the match (in theory). They shouldn’t lose the context of what the belt means, there has to be a reason this people are fighting other than they just don’t like each other. This should be seen as opportunity for a number 1 contenders tournament or something similar.
I’d say defending the belt every 2-3 months when there simply isn’t a title feud going on is a great idea, leaving the months between to be about upper midcard and top of the card guys trying to earn a title shot, which should ultimately culminate in two men meeting at a PPV #1 Contenders match. These two men should not face off the month before the PPV, but occasionally should meet at the beginning of a 2 PPV cycle without the champion, to give a bit more history to their #1 Contenders match and let them play off that previous encounter (ala Bayley/Sasha Banks in NXT).
Of course, once we get past WM and have an active full-time champion again, all of this will be moot and we will be back to monthly title defenses.
Wait… if he’s not booked for Survivor Series or TLC, then how long is Orton/Cena gonna have to wait for their shot after becoming #1 contender?
Most likely the Rumble… although I’d expect the Survivor Series main event to play into that in some fashion.
The plan is to have Lesnar break CM Punk’s 434 day title reign but with only two or three defenses then hand Cena the title on day 435 in Chicago. Cena will then immediately change his ring name to John “The Chicago Blackhawk” Cena.
Wait, so what was the deal Brock signed for? Did WWE sign him on a blank sheet of paper with a dollar amount and added “We’ll figure it out later”? I assumed his contract would stipulate that he works at x, y, z ppv. If thats true I guess we are on PPV C and have to wait till the end of the alphabet.
If the idea is he burns all his dates between the Rumble and Wrestlemania, it would be pretty cool to see Brock become a regular of sorts on RAW. Just bust up a different guy every week (i want Brock vs Heath Slater!).
If that happens, both regular appearances on RAW and Slaterer being called dead on live TV, then huzzah but that seems remote given how its been handles so far. Hopefully you are right though.
So…. The whole “rule” about having to defend your title at least every 30 days only applies when someone is injured? I guess?
It’s only used as an on-screen rule to punish faces. Bryan actually had defended the title within the previous thirty days before he was stripped, even though he obviously wasn’t going to be able to make a defense. Heels get an unspoken long-term pass; Ambrose hadn’t done anything with the US title while on the Authority’s side, but when the Shield turned, they threw him to the wolves. Barrett was just a legit example because of how long that he’d have to be out. If he could have been back by August they probably wouldn’t have made him vacate.
It should be said that Brock had already gone his first thirty days as champ without a defense, because S-Slam and NoC were 34 days apart.
Scratch that on Bryan– I was thinking either that Extreme Rules had taken place a week later than it had, or that he had been stripped on the RAW immediately after Payback.
Now with the WWE Champ away for awhile does this mean the US champ is temporally the top champion?
Wasn’t this what everybody wanted in the first place?
The “Special Attraction” thing doesn’t quite work when the world spin without the champ, and you have a weekly show to produce and a monthly PPV.
I hoped he would at least work Survivor Series between Summerslam and the Rumble.
And also fight somebody other than Cena.
I’m still hoping Orton somehow wins it…I know it isn’t going to happen, but dammit, Vince, do something fresh!
Man, it’s amazing how different we can feel about people in just 1 year. If somebody said we’d want Orton to be WWE Champ and would be okay with Nikki Bella as Divas Champ last year, we would have called him a troll.
Change someone’s character or how they are utilized and you can make fantastic things out of former dog shit. NXT does it a lot (Tyson Kidd’s personality, for example). That being said, I don’t want Orton to be champ again, I just want him challenging for the title and getting wrecked.
And hey, Nikki learning to hoss it out caught us all off guard. Honestly expected that one to give Brandon an aneurysm.
God, if HHH is even a 1/4 responsible for NXT’s booking, I want him in Vince’s position so bad. Orton and Nikki are incredible successes, I want that to be the norm on RAW.
I think HHH understands that Raw has a different audience and needs to be more of a variety show than does NXT, but I expect our title pictures will reflect NXT a lot more once HHH gets to step up and have true final say on things.
Nobody wanted this, and you know that nobody wanted this. People were hoping for him to be a PPV attraction, not an “every four PPVs” attraction.
Maybe Brock is at home practicing his Shooting Star Press……
That explains all the crushed bucks Minnesota Rangers have been finding in the woods.
So someone at WWE watched the Marvel movies making all that money and didn’t think “people like a long running narrative” or “people like strongly defined characters who contrast” but rather “people like a main villain who shows up once every few years to do the same thing!”
In Marvel’s case it’s to grin on a space throne.
I call slow news day bullshit. No way the WWE could be that stupid to not have their champ on until January. Bork will show up at Survivor Series.
Damn you, wrestling monkey paw, you’ve screwed with our wishes again!
I want the tag champs to be booked like they matter :: “AND NEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS… JEEEEEERRRRNNNN CENA AND SHEAMUS!”
I want Total Divas to be cancelled and the women to not be treated like garbage :: “We regret to announce the dissolution of our Divas division”
I want Cesaro to be WWE Champion :: “What’s this?! Cena’s cashing in his MITB contact that he won off Seth Rollins earlier tonight! Cesaro’s only been champ for a day! AA! 1-2-3! Cena’s the Champ! (Your time is up, my time is now…)
Remember when Survivor Series was important?
No?
At the moment it feels like Cena would be champion if Brock wasn’t. Him not being around makes Cena just a little bit more tolerable and less above guys like Orton, Ambrose and Rollins. I don’t care if the champ is not on PPV. Then again if Cena was the champ, I would like him to stay of my TV too. That would be cool.
They always book Cena as if he was champ, whether he is or not. That’s the main reason I find him so uninteresting and boring. It doesn’t matter if he loses, it won’t change anything. Raw’s and PPV’s, everything is indistinguishable.
To me this is all just a subcomplaint to “The booking right now is really shitty and lazy”. WWE can create whatever reality they want with the belts and if the storytelling is good, most folks will love it.
The way things currently are- I don’t think Brock showing up would make things any better.
What makes this feel bad is that it just doubles down on how little it feels like they care right now. The booking between NoC and HIAC has been so damn lazy (and confounding yet so easily explained by “an out of touch old man is calling the shots) it’s insulting.
But that’s the thing…the roster isn’t remotely depleted. They are just using the same 8 people in a round robin because their writers seem to have no ability to write for more than one concept at a time. Brock not being around until January could absolutely work, if you actually worked on developing interest in some of the other belts and characters, rather than the same 4 guys going for the IC/US belt for 3 months, and the Dust Bros/Usos again and again and again.
hmmm…maybe they shouldn’t have combo’d the titles after all? could have had one champ who was for special occasions, and one who was around week to week
Main champ shouldn’t have to defend the belt all the time. The last 2 years I’ve really grown to appreciate how Japan approaches main title defenses: the number of days as champ doesn’t matter as much as the number of defenses.
And yeah, the secondary titles have to mean more.
We’ll all forgive Brock no-showing Survivor Series if our collective dream comes true and the ME is Team Nikki vs Team Brie, right guys?
Thought February was the renewal month for six month commitments (assuming a day one signup). I know it is for my account anyway.
why always this big lull in between summer slam and the rumble??? too much in recent times!
Exactly… they stripped Daniel Bryan of the title cause he failed to defend the title within 30 days…
so its ok for Brock to be champ and be out for a quarter of a year???