Brock Lesnar Won’t Be At The Slammys And You Can Now Safely Skip TLC

“Oh God, we almost got suckered into appearing at TLC. Bullet dodged, Brock.”
After winning the WWE Championship at SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar defended the belt once at Night of Champions, then promptly went AWOL, leaving WWE to build pay-per-views around whether JOHN CENA or Dean Ambrose would get to fight Seth Rollins (it didn’t matter, they both fought him within a week), whether JOHN CENA or The Authority would run the company (it didn’t matter, a laptop ended up running it) or, I dunno, whether JOHN CENA or some other person will choose what to watch on Netflix (it won’t matter, Longmire is the only legitimate choice).
But wait! There was a glimmer of hope on the horizon! Brock Lesnar was supposed to appear on the December 8th Slammys edition of Raw, which hopefully would have lead to a title match at TLC. Well, unfortunately it looks like that’s now off – Brock is no longer being advertised locally for the show, and word is the appearance has been nixed.
For the record, these are the dates Brock is currently being advertised for…
– Dec. 15, 2014 – Detroit, MI
– Dec. 29, 2014 – Washington, D.C
– Jan. 12, 2015 – New Orleans, LA
– Jan. 19, 2015 – Dallas, TX
– Jan. 26, 2015 – Hartford, CT
Yup, that’s right, Brock is going to return the day after TLC. Holy crap, could they make this show any more skippable? Best case scenario this is a swerve and WWE is trying to turn something they’ve been advertising for weeks into a surprise at the last minute, but I dunno, Paul Heyman showing up with a 10-minute “the champ shouldn’t have to defend the title” speech this week points pretty strongly towards the champ not defending the title this month. Sigh – can we just declare 2014 a bust WWE-wise and start 2015 now?
So how is the whole part-time champion working out for all you Brock Lesnar fans?
The decision to not elevate the lower-tier ang tag-team belts in the interim doesn’t help any.
The same way it would have worked with a full-time champion. The only difference between part-time and full-time is that Cena is not main-eventing with the belt. The issue is as you described. WWE just does not care to make the secondary titles (or wrestlers) important.
What a weird year WWE has had- some unbelievable classic moments (Shield vs. Wyatts, Bryan winning the title, 16 German Suplexes, The Shield break-up, Rusev getting gud, Cesaro vs. Sheamus, Bray’s promo with the army of children, The Summer of Ambrose, dat Survivor Series match) and a lot of worthless shit (um, 80% of the stuff not listed above.) It’s like a huge turd flecked with diamonds.
We’ll always have 16 German Suplexes, and they can’t take that away from us.
Oh also, don’t forget Cesaro winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (even though WWE apparently has).
It’s also been a great year for NXT, which should count for something.
Yeah, basically, and a few of those “diamonds” were pretty flawed too.
In-ring there has been so much goodness all year. The Money In The Bank Briefcase match, Bryan vs. HHH, Bryan vs. Wyatt, Bryan vs. Batista vs. Orton, the Rise of Rusev, Shield vs. Wyatts, Shield vs. Evolution, Ambrose vs. Rollins, Lesnar beats Cena, Survivor Series main event, it’s hard to look back and think “This year has sucked” for me, even though the current direction just seems so obvious and bland that I can’t get too excited for Mania season like I usually do.
I’ve been to the last three Raws in Cleveland, and that last time the Champion was there was the episode were Daniel Bryan got stripped because of Scott Armstrong.
“We tell stories” – Vince McMahon
CRAP! Forgot to cancel my wwe network from Survivor Series.
New plan: watch Ambrose/Bray’s epic war at TLC and cancel immediately after match.
That is unless, instead of a match we just get another shitty preview to their next match. Ambrose puts on a crown, shakes the ropes, and jumps over the top rope… “see ya at the Royal Rumble everybody!”
Brock should have done what Bo Dallas did and just taken a very long trip to Disney World with the title.
There was a very simple solution to this situation that WWE is too dense to realize. Interim champ. That way Brock is still the champ, but the title is still in play on your PPVs, and then once Brock does decide to come out to play, the champ and interim champ face off. But nope, too forward thinking for the geniuses in Stamford.
So basically what we’re saying is that the WWE champion shows up about as often as a retired wrestler looking for a cheap bump and still gets paid better than the guys working every night? What’s he think this is, Congress?
Or … heels are hypocritical, lie to cover their needs, etc.
Maybe that whole “Christmas/Wrestlemania are only special because they happen once a year” was a more direct comparison than we thought, and Brock isn’t defending the title again until Summerslam 2015.
Kind of makes it seem like Brock is just a lazy fuck who doesn’t want to do the job he’s paid to do.
@Benoit Not saying its all his fault, just saying it gives the impression that he lacks a work ethic.
@josh wilkinson How is he lazy?He doesn’t need the money,told WWE what he would work,and they agreed.
The solution was to actually ration out Brock’s dates in an intelligent manner/only put him on PPV to actually make them important. Instead we get 3 months of nothing then, like, 5 appearances in the span of a month.
@Nate Birch If he was actually good he wouldn’t need to be rationed out to be interesting. Rock, Austin and Undertaker all managed to be consistently entertaining week in and out.
I feel like they missed a really big opportunity to have a compelling story line here (and every other time). Sure, The Authority was all, “Get the championship. No more Cena on top.”
But now they can’t get it away from the behemoth they gave it to. They should have been backing a Seth cash in instead of playing the whole “We didn’t send him out!” and they (or whoever is in charge now) should still be desperate to get the title back.
The way that could play out would be phenomenal.
Or Cena.
Probably Cena.
The weird thing is I don’t really miss the belt.
Maybe we’ve moved to a post-belt Era.
I wouldn’t if there was some other purpose — like, if they had thought ahead and had some big faction vs. faction NWO thing planned for these championship-less months. As it is, nobody’s fighting for anything. It’s “wrestling for wrestling’s sake” as Vince puts it.
My biggest issue with all this is they’re not using Heyman to his fullest extent. He’s the best talker in the business right now, and having him show up more often despite of his client not can only help the WWE as a whole.
Ayy but I’ll be at that DC show doe
I hope you enjoy it. TLC is usually one of my favourite PPVs of the year.
2011/2012 TLC PPVs were by far my favorite when it comes to TLC PPVs.