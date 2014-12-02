Brock Lesnar Won’t Be At The Slammys And You Can Now Safely Skip TLC

“Oh God, we almost got suckered into appearing at TLC. Bullet dodged, Brock.”

After winning the WWE Championship at SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar defended the belt once at Night of Champions, then promptly went AWOL, leaving WWE to build pay-per-views around whether JOHN CENA or Dean Ambrose would get to fight Seth Rollins (it didn’t matter, they both fought him within a week), whether JOHN CENA or The Authority would run the company (it didn’t matter, a laptop ended up running it) or, I dunno, whether JOHN CENA or some other person will choose what to watch on Netflix (it won’t matter, Longmire is the only legitimate choice).

But wait! There was a glimmer of hope on the horizon! Brock Lesnar was supposed to appear on the December 8th Slammys edition of Raw, which hopefully would have lead to a title match at TLC. Well, unfortunately it looks like that’s now off – Brock is no longer being advertised locally for the show, and word is the appearance has been nixed.

For the record, these are the dates Brock is currently being advertised for…

– Dec. 15, 2014 – Detroit, MI

– Dec. 29, 2014 – Washington, D.C

– Jan. 12, 2015 – New Orleans, LA

– Jan. 19, 2015 – Dallas, TX

– Jan. 26, 2015 – Hartford, CT

Yup, that’s right, Brock is going to return the day after TLC. Holy crap, could they make this show any more skippable? Best case scenario this is a swerve and WWE is trying to turn something they’ve been advertising for weeks into a surprise at the last minute, but I dunno, Paul Heyman showing up with a 10-minute “the champ shouldn’t have to defend the title” speech this week points pretty strongly towards the champ not defending the title this month. Sigh – can we just declare 2014 a bust WWE-wise and start 2015 now?

