Brock Lesnar May Be Leaning Towards Signing Full-Time With UFC

Getty Image

Wrestling Observer Radio went through their latest rumor mill and came up with a fascinating nugget about Brock Lesnar’s possible impending exit from WWE. They state that the Universal champ, whose contract is up after WrestleMania, is ready to return to the UFC “full time” due to WWE not allowing him to fight after his failed PED test in 2016.

Not only does this mean Brock may likely lose at WrestleMania, but, as the rumor stated, he’s looking to one last UFC run to get “big money fights while he can.” There’s no doubt his ears perked up when Jon Jones called him out last summer, but even with Jones on the sideline due to his own failed PED test, there’s a wealth of matchups for him.

Brock could walk in and immediately challenge for the heavyweight title, considering Stipe Miocic has pretty much cleared out the division. The former UFC heavyweight champ could also fight the winner of Miocic-Cormier after they fight in July at UFC 226. Cormier has made it clear he wants more superfights before he retires next year, and this is as super as it gets.

At 40 years old, maybe Brock is still feeling good and with his diverticulitis behind him, wants to see where he can go with one last UFC run, and the timing is just about perfect.

(Via Cageside Seats)