Brodus Clay Revealed How The WWE Locker Room Dealt With Darren Young Coming Out

Last August, pro wrestler Darren Young made headlines when he nonchalantly came out, becoming WWE’s first openly gay superstar. He’s spent much of the last year on the shelf with a torn ACL, so we haven’t seen much from him since. The questions remain, however: in a sports world where gay athletes like Michael Sam have their personal lives described as a “distraction,” how did the WWE locker room respond to Young’s announcement? You know, besides the TMZ-friendly soundbites.
Former fellow WWE Superstar Brodus Clay recently gave an interview with Kayfabe Commentaries and was asked about the locker room’s reaction, and it was exactly what it should’ve been.
Well he got there. Darren is a Superstar and he’s a great worker. His work got him there. To be honest with you, our locker room, we have openly gay guys we work with and it was never a big deal. A lot of of times I was concerned, I’ll leave it up to him if he wants to disclose this himself or whatever, but I was worried about his dating habits. I wanted him to be careful because he does the dating sites and stuff like that. We were talking to him, like how is your dating life and things like that? So it wasn’t really a big thing when he came out.
I think for him probably he just made himself more comfortable. In terms of the locker room, it wasn’t a big deal. One of the greatest teachers and stars in our business, Mr. Pat Patterson. We weren’t like, “oh my what?” We’re past that. Our locker room is very accepting of that. Honestly, we’re probably more angry if someone’s not reading comic books than whether they’re gay or straight.
Two things we can gather from gather from those comments:
1. The WWE locker room might actually be as progressive and tolerant as those TMZ soundbites made it out to be, and that’s awesome.
2. I really want to know what comic books everybody’s reading, and who has heat because they don’t. I bet Cesaro doesn’t read comics. That explains so much.
Here’s to hoping Darren Young gets back in the ring soon and continues to make a name for himself, even if it involves him hopping around with guys dressed like vikings and hamburgers.
Cesaro is hated because he enjoys the Adventures of Tin-Tin.
As well as Rex Morgan M.D. and Prince Valiant.
In that case, I’d say it’s justified hatred.
That’s exactly the comic I was going to say he reads. That or The Smurfs.
Occasionally he’ll pick up an Asterix issue.
I hope his whole quote is 100%, both the acceptance of Darren and other gay wrestlers and the heat on guys who don’t read comics.
100% true*
The quote is accurate, although there was a cool little part in between about having a pretend beef with Darren.
It’s a really enjoyable interview. He’s one smart, articulate dude.
A few of the highlights include his affection for Heath Slater, giving Santino a “ghetto pass”, and a favorite Sweet T memory (SPOILER: It’s “The Shovel”).
I think this confirms that CM Punk left because others were reading his comic books. Now we know. Thanks Brodus.
They broke the seal and got finger prints on his books man.
The Shield loved Rob Liefeld comics.
They like girls with bad posture?
Liefeld’s inability to draw anatomy and posture cannot be contained to merely one sex.
Well, yea, like this oldie but a goodie:
[www.craveonline.com]
@TheFakeMSol They like pouches. Pouches everywhere!
Oh duh! I ruined a great joke :(
@TheFakeMSol took me a while to get that damn image out of my head. Thanks for bringing it back to me.
Cesaro totally has heat for liking the Nu52 over the old DC universe.
Cody Rhodes and Goldust both are super into Kirby’s New Gods at the moment.
If thats the case with Cesaro, he deserves that heat
I’m actually really glad to hear that Darren Young is out with an injury. Not like he was getting a lot of TV time before, but he just seemed to have vanished after the media attention he generated died down.
Agreed! I hadn’t heard about the ACL injury and wondered if he was going to be relegated to Being a Star for public appeances…
NERDS!
Cesaro’s favorite Lantern is Guy Gardner.
I have an achived copy of Hyatte’s The Taking of HHH. I do not recommend anyone reading it. Ever.
But now I want Hy8 to re-write it and include the comic book thing in some way. Like, the Scott Keith character gets slapped by Benoit with a rolled up graphic novel or something. Or maybe during his captivity, HHH is left with one hand free and like a kindle so he can read some comics, which is what results in everyone reading comics in the locker room. I don’t know. Something.
Hyatte is the dirt worst
@SHough610 The Taking of HHH was, I’m pretty sure, the nadir of his writing career. And I love it.
I remember Hyatte’s mop-ups being pretty funny, but I was a teenager at the time. Teenagers are all idiots.
I imagine John Cena only reads mid-90’s Image Comics. “I’M A SOLDIER!!!! JUST LIKE CHAPEL!!!!!”
He gets all his fashion tips from Youngblood.
My first printing of Youngblood #1 is worth like 5 bucks isnt it?
@BlackToothGrin as long as you slide a 5 dollar bill into the polybag.
I gained a lot of respect for Darren Young post coming out of the closet, so it’s nice to hear the guys and gals in the locker room feel the same way.
Those Corto Maltese comics that Cesaro keeps reading are just not cutting it.
Cesaro got buried because he approves of new lady-THor, and HHH is still pissed he never got an audition for the movies.
I love how this has turned into “Cesaro is reading this,” the comment section. Clearly we all know he thought the Spiderwoman porno cover wasn’t “that impossible” and artistic.
He’s a big fan of Manara, as are all European men.
Cesaro just wants everyone to check out Sex Criminals but now everyone thinks he a perv.
Sex Criminals is AMAZING
I’m a Marvel mark, but Sex Criminals might be my favorite series going right now.
Yeah, Marvel usually dominated my pull list but lately books like Saga, Velvet, Rat Queens, Sex Criminals, Southern Bastards are starting to push out some of the old Marvel standbys.
Haven’t read Rat Queens yet, but I’m an avid reader of the other 4.
If you’re a fan of Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie, I highly recommend The Wicked + The Divine if you don’t read it already.
Yes, Wicked and the Divine is very good too. I think I’m starting to realize why I have money problems
Does anyone else think that the way Darren Young came out was inspiring. Just “yeah I’m homosexual” in an airport. We’ve come a long way.
Absolutely. If we wanna move forward as far as accepting openly gay athletes, we gotta have more situations like this where the person coming out treats it like it’s not a big deal. If we want society to treat it as a norm, people gotta treat it like it’s normal. Don’t call a press conference or schedule a Barbara Walters interview to come out. Just say “yep I’m gay” if it comes up and then ask what’s for lunch. Props to Young.
“To be honest with you, our locker room, we have openly gay guys we work with and it was never a big deal.”
Sounds like there are other gay members of the locker room, which isn’t surprising. They’re just not publicly out like Darren Young.
I think he mostly means guys who are in the production team, the set up guys and whatever.
Cesaro admitted he wasn’t a fan of Chew and the locker room hasn’t let him live it down since.
Cesaro preferred Bendis’ Avengers/New Avengers run to Hickman’s… am I doing it right?
If only they lent some of those comics out to the writing staff.