Bruce Campbell’s Horror Film Festival Happens This Weekend And WWE’s Goldust Is In It

Here’s an absurd cross-section of geek happening this weekend: Bruce Campbell (yes, that Bruce Campbell … Brisco County Jr.) is hosting his very first horror film festival, and a movie I made with WWE’s Goldust in it is screening. Somewhere, 13-year old Brandon’s brain just exploded because everything he cares about is in one place.

Via Wizard World:

Set for Thursday, August 21–Sunday, August 24, alongside Wizard World Chicago Comic Con in Rosemont, Ill.– Philadelphia’s The Awesome Fest, in partnership with Wizard World Inc. and horror icon Bruce Campbell, bring you the first ever Bruce Campbell Horror Film Festival, running August 21-24, 2014 in Rosemont, IL. The four-day event will coincide with Wizard World Chicago Comic Con and will feature the best in independent horror cinema with a full slate of film premieres, panels, special guests, movie marathons, and of course, Bruce Campbell!

Here’s the fun part:

Saturday, August 23

12:00PM MEET ME THERE Chicago Premiere

(Director: Lex Lybrand, Writer: Brandon Stroud)

After several years of sexual dysfunction, Ada and her boyfriend, Calvin travel to her hometown in rural Oklahoma in the hopes of piecing together her fragmented childhood memories. They find their answers, but can they find their way back home? Starring WWE’s Goldust & DC Comic’s Jill Thompson.

LOCATION: Room 14 at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont IL

We’re sharing the festival with so many wonderfully-named films like Zombeavers, Cybernatural and the Dead Snow sequel Dead Snow 2: Red Vs. Dead. I’m not sure I could choose better company.

If you haven’t been privy to my incessant shilling, a bunch of folks at UPROXX have seen the film and liked it. Burnsy liked it. David D. liked it and wrote up a bunch of reasons why you should see it. The response has been ridiculous and flattering, and now Bruce Campbell’s gonna stand in front of a screen and go “here’s this movie” before it plays.

Also, hey, if you come to Wizard World Chicago and reference this post I will give you the highest-five ever. I’ll be there along with director Lex Lybrand, our lead actors, comic legend Jill Thompson and a pretty amazing, con-exclusive poster print we can all scribble our names onto:

If you live in the area and don’t show this your support, I know a gold guy who can lock you in a weirdly-lit room for a month.