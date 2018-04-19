WWE Opened A South Africa Show With A 10-Bell Salute To Bruno Sammartino

#WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
04.19.18

YouTube

The entire wrestling world was stunned on Wednesday with the news that Bruno Sammartino, arguably the greatest and most successful pro wrestling of all time, had passed away at the age of 82.

Sammartino’s influence and impact on pro wrestling is absolutely impossible to put into words. He shaped the entire business, and served as a mentor and inspiration to several generations of wrestlers after he retired. The outpouring in the wake of his passing of support, and the endless references to his kindness, guidance, and generosity by his peers and those who followed in his wake are a testament to how resonant Sammartino continued to be into the year 2018.

While Sammartino was on the outs with WWE for many years, the company has gone full-bore with lauding him since he accepted the Hall of Fame invite in 2013. His likeness was the second bronze statue the company made (after Andre the Giant), and although Sammartino wasn’t as visable a Legend on WWE television as those from the Rock ‘N’ Wrestling and Attitude Eras in recent decades, his greatness was always acknowledged.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBRUNO SAMMARTINOWWE

What To Listen To

The 10 Best Gaming Podcasts Right Now

The 10 Best Gaming Podcasts Right Now

04.19.18 2 hours ago 2 Comments
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 1 day ago 4 Comments
The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 2 days ago 10 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 3 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 5 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP