Buff Bagwell Is A Gigolo In Atlanta Now

If I had to make a list of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen in professional wrestling with my limited knowledge of the WWF/WWE, WCW and TNA, the clear No. 1 would be the time that Buff Bagwell wrestled Chris Kanyon in the “Judy Bagwell on a pole” match. It ended up being a “Judy Bagwell on a forklift” match because Kanyon couldn’t find a pole “big enough for her fat ass,” and just as it looked like Kanyon would pull off the victory – I still don’t remember what the winner received… was Judy going to stay on the forklift forever? – Bagwell was aided by the former WCW Champion David Arquette. I know that there have been a lot of terribly dumb moments in wrestling history, but that match blows my mind every damn time.

That said, beyond the early days of the NWO, Buff’s career had more lowlights than highlights, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that the first time he’d pop up on our radar in years, at least after his horrible car accident in 2012, would be on the Showtime series Gigolos. That’s right, the Buffster is now strutting his stuff as a male escort in Atlanta.

As for Cowboys4Angels … it provides “escorts” who offer companionship — reading between the lines is highly permissible. The company charges a pretty penny for Bagwell’s services — $800 for 2 hours, $1550 for 4 hours and $3000 for an overnight “visit.” Weekends are steep — $8K. And a full week with Bagwell — $25K. The owner of the service — Garren James — tells TMZ, Bagwell is already the second most popular escort on the website … behind Nick Hawk. (Via TMZ, H/T to Larry Brown)

The best part is that Buff is married. But hey, the Buff Daddy’s gotta eat, am I right?

In case you need a little push to decide if Buff Bagwell is the gigolo to pin you for the count, let his escort bio do the talking:

… His first persona on national TV was the Handsome Stranger where he brought roses to the ring and handed them out to the ladies in the crowd. Fast forward a year later and he was now signed to World Championship Wrestling and received rookie of the year honors. This sky rocketed his career and now no longer calling him self Marcus Alexander Bagwell, Buff the Stuff Bagwell was born and the rest is history. Being watched each week by millions of fans all over the world, Buff Bagwell spent over a decade on national TV entertaining the fans. A true southern gentleman Marcus once again is ready to hand out a few roses and entertain you for the evening, but if that’s not your cup of tea he will forever be your Buff The Stuff Bagwell.

And if you’re still thinking that you’re more of a Brooklyn Brawler lady, try turning down this seductive stare.