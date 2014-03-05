Buff Bagwell Is A Gigolo In Atlanta Now

If I had to make a list of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen in professional wrestling with my limited knowledge of the WWF/WWE, WCW and TNA, the clear No. 1 would be the time that Buff Bagwell wrestled Chris Kanyon in the “Judy Bagwell on a pole” match. It ended up being a “Judy Bagwell on a forklift” match because Kanyon couldn’t find a pole “big enough for her fat ass,” and just as it looked like Kanyon would pull off the victory – I still don’t remember what the winner received… was Judy going to stay on the forklift forever? – Bagwell was aided by the former WCW Champion David Arquette. I know that there have been a lot of terribly dumb moments in wrestling history, but that match blows my mind every damn time.
That said, beyond the early days of the NWO, Buff’s career had more lowlights than highlights, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that the first time he’d pop up on our radar in years, at least after his horrible car accident in 2012, would be on the Showtime series Gigolos. That’s right, the Buffster is now strutting his stuff as a male escort in Atlanta.
As for Cowboys4Angels … it provides “escorts” who offer companionship — reading between the lines is highly permissible.
The company charges a pretty penny for Bagwell’s services — $800 for 2 hours, $1550 for 4 hours and $3000 for an overnight “visit.” Weekends are steep — $8K. And a full week with Bagwell — $25K.
The owner of the service — Garren James — tells TMZ, Bagwell is already the second most popular escort on the website … behind Nick Hawk. (Via TMZ, H/T to Larry Brown)
The best part is that Buff is married. But hey, the Buff Daddy’s gotta eat, am I right?
In case you need a little push to decide if Buff Bagwell is the gigolo to pin you for the count, let his escort bio do the talking:
… His first persona on national TV was the Handsome Stranger where he brought roses to the ring and handed them out to the ladies in the crowd. Fast forward a year later and he was now signed to World Championship Wrestling and received rookie of the year honors. This sky rocketed his career and now no longer calling him self Marcus Alexander Bagwell, Buff the Stuff Bagwell was born and the rest is history. Being watched each week by millions of fans all over the world, Buff Bagwell spent over a decade on national TV entertaining the fans.
A true southern gentleman Marcus once again is ready to hand out a few roses and entertain you for the evening, but if that’s not your cup of tea he will forever be your Buff The Stuff Bagwell.
And if you’re still thinking that you’re more of a Brooklyn Brawler lady, try turning down this seductive stare.
And thus the American Males story comes to its logical conclusion.
Scotty Riggs rates = $5 to show up. After that, whatever you want.
Now we just need to find out what happened to Scotty Riggs.
When you see them comin’ better run for cover
Girls, you gonna need a weekend lover
Nnnnngh
American Males
@Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer The lyrics to that theme are more threatening to womankind in general than it is to their actual in-ring opponents.
I’d have bet a member of TooCool would be a gigalo before a member American Males.
Wherever he is, I hope Scotty Riggs is still wearing an eye patch.
I love how you only get a $50 discount for upgrading from the 2 to 4 hour package.
Oh, I bet you love that!
I remember randomly seeing him on a sci fy movie with bryan cranston about a killer monkey.
he didn’t charge there
I know I’m legit stupid but I’m legit surprised that his acting career didn’t take off a bit more after Return to Savage Beach.
Oh no, what will former tag team champion Judy Bagwell think?!?
She’s probably taking the bookings, like always.
I saw him on a late night Cinemax flick and was so amazed to see wrestlers in movies, Skinemax be damned. So, this is not surprising. Buff is the stuff.
This is amazingly not so surprising. If this was a blind item with a title “Former Pro Wrestler is a True Life Gigolo”, I would expect most of the guesses would be Buff Bagwell
My thoughts exactly. It’s the part he was born to play, baby!
Anyone know what Gangrel’s going rate is?
I was on the treadmill looking through OnDemand and see he was in an episode of Showtime Gigolos. I’m pretty sure the show is fake but if someone is paying for it good for him….. looked like he had a beer gut and small dong but I didn’t heavily analyze it.
Just to clarify….Gigolos ON Showtime.
If only he worked as part of Bam Bam Bigelow’s Georgia Gigolos – Male Escort Service, would this story be better.
Let me know when the agency signs Jimmy Snuka.
oh…you bastard. +1
Seriously, he better be on The Soup soon.
Y’know, as seedy post-wrestling careers go, this is actually one of the less sad ones.
Has anyone ever seen the show? Some of the ‘clients’ are hot! And some are very NOT. How these guys get it up for some of those cows, is beyond me. But more power to them! Someone has to do it. And that’s why they’re professionals, and I am not. I’m ‘Droopy Dog’ when it comes to nasty looking women. “It makes me sad.”
I’ve seen some episodes when I have nothing else to watch on the treadmill (I like watching Skinemax on the treadmill while listening to something else…just for the visuals)…..mainly because it’s nice to see attractive women who aren’t all models or porn stars.
But yes, many of them are dumpster fires. Even though I’ve never heard any part of any episode, and the only story I’ve gotten is from the description of the episode, I have always been under the impression it’s fake. The sex certainly is staged.
I wonder if anyone has ever dropped the $25k for the week long Buff Bagwell Bonus Plan?
These rates are hilarious. Pop over to his website and the first thing is his personal cell number. Even if you’re not a promoter, I think Buff would appreciate talking to someone.
I remember Handsome Stranger. He’s come full circle.
Tylene Buck (nee Major Gunns) is softcore/lesbian porn star and camgirl.
I’d understand if gay men were looking for an escort, but it caught me off guard when the article mentioned it was for women. Why would women pay for an escort when they can obviously get one for free??
From what i’ve seen on tv about giggolos: convenience, discretion, a good sex performance, a sex performance where the woman is in control of the situation, etc.
Does he credit DDP Yoga in helping him regain his strength and stamina after almost dying in a car crash?
I miss the top hat.
Now that’s a classic look.