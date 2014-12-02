Bully Ray Is Trying To Get Back Into WWE Via Hypothetical Twitter Beefs

The career trajectory of Bully Ray is an interesting one. For a while he was Buh Buh Ray Dudley, obese stutterer turned bingo hall rebel rouser in ECW. The WWF came calling, and the now “Bubba” Ray Dudley was being positioned as one half of one of the greatest and most influential tag teams in wrestling history. When that ended he resurfaced in TNA, first as a retread version of himself, then as “Bully Ray,” a dynamic, aggressively weird guy from New York with great calves and a passion to be the best performer in the company. That leveled out, and Impact Wrestling sorta forced a square peg into a round hole to make him a vague, tweener “ass kicker.”

The next phase of Bully’s career will happen … somewhere, whether it’s in Japan or in a nostalgic return to WWE. Team 3D tried to force themselves into New Japan Pro Wrestling during a joint TNA/Wrestle-1 show in Tokyo, so assuming that doesn’t work it may be time to take the trip up to Stamford and knock on Vince’s door.

By “Stamford” I mean “the computer,” and by “knock on Vince’s door” I mean “tweet people you know in WWE and try to start some shit.”

I'm the 1 who can defeat the 1 who put the 1 in 21-1. @HeymanHustle @WWE #RawTulsa — Bubba Ray Dudley (@BubbaRayDudley) December 2, 2014

The best part? It worked.

Easy, @REALBully5150. The idea is to work WITH fellow #PaulHeymanGuy s … dissension amongst the ranks defeats the purpose! — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) December 2, 2014

. @REALBully5150 Of course, though, we can discuss over 2am sushi. Meet me at da joint. You know the one. As in the 1 in 21-1. Ahem. — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) December 2, 2014

If the Dudleys pop out of the crowd to put John Cena through a table and save Brock Lesnar’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the Royal Rumble, remember, it started on Twitter.