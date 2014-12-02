Bully Ray Is Trying To Get Back Into WWE Via Hypothetical Twitter Beefs

The career trajectory of Bully Ray is an interesting one. For a while he was Buh Buh Ray Dudley, obese stutterer turned bingo hall rebel rouser in ECW. The WWF came calling, and the now “Bubba” Ray Dudley was being positioned as one half of one of the greatest and most influential tag teams in wrestling history. When that ended he resurfaced in TNA, first as a retread version of himself, then as “Bully Ray,” a dynamic, aggressively weird guy from New York with great calves and a passion to be the best performer in the company. That leveled out, and Impact Wrestling sorta forced a square peg into a round hole to make him a vague, tweener “ass kicker.”
The next phase of Bully’s career will happen … somewhere, whether it’s in Japan or in a nostalgic return to WWE. Team 3D tried to force themselves into New Japan Pro Wrestling during a joint TNA/Wrestle-1 show in Tokyo, so assuming that doesn’t work it may be time to take the trip up to Stamford and knock on Vince’s door.
By “Stamford” I mean “the computer,” and by “knock on Vince’s door” I mean “tweet people you know in WWE and try to start some shit.”
The best part? It worked.
If the Dudleys pop out of the crowd to put John Cena through a table and save Brock Lesnar’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the Royal Rumble, remember, it started on Twitter.
Like you said, it would make so much sense that they would show up at the Rumble which is in Philly to 3D Cena into a table…it would be glorious and then basically demolish the tag division one by one first including The Uso’s but basically ripping their vocal chords out so we will never endure another U-SOOOOOOO chant ever again.
Not gonna lie, I’d be ecstatic if this happend
yeah, I’m surprisingly okay with a Dudleys return run.
I was a big Dudleys guy back in the day, so count me in on being happy if this happens too.
I would buy the Dudley’s coming back as unstoppable veterans easily getting the tag titles back over the New Age Outlaws no problem.
Considering they are in much better shape now (even though they have to be 50 or so) than their last WWE run, I’d be more than okay with this.
Not Spike tough. That shit ain’t cool.
With the lack of stable and sensical tag teams now a days, Dudleys would be welcomed back with open arms in my book.
Or, you know. Do it at TLC where Cena is actually in a tables match? They eliminate him as No1 contender, because, you know what? I don’t have a reason (no reason for Brock to think he can’t beat him or something) but someone could come up with one.
World domination. Then, Rollins surveys the field, realizes he can’t beat Brock if the Dudleys are around, and bam- Shield Reunion.
Gotta think the Shield reunion is at least another year off.
This is how Calf-zilla uses a fiyah-breathin twitta machine!!!
Ill admit that when he started with the Bully Ray thing I wasnt on board, but he showed that he could reinvent himself even at his old “for a wrestler” age and do some great work. Id like to see him get a singles run, he could have some great matches with the hosses and also with Rollins, Ambrose, Bray, and others Im sure and then a proper final tour with Devon as the Dudley Boys.
If the Dudleys pop out of the crowd to put John Cena through a table and save Brock Lesnar’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the Royal Rumble,
It’d be my favorite thing to happen in WWE since Daniel Bryan raised 2 belts at Wrestlemania
Everyone seems pretty okay with the idea of the Dudleys showing up to destroy Cena but that’s because everyone is pretty okay with the idea of anyone showing up to destroy Cena.
Part yes and part no. I think that while yes, we would like someone to destroy Cena, the fact that its the Dudleys who have a connection to Heyman makes it better. It also allows for a natural tweener turn for Lesner, while Heyman keeps getting booed, because he is the best at that.
A Dudley Boyz nostalgia run can only lead to ine thing…
EC3 returns to WWE to give Bubba some Trouble.
What’s Hoyt McMahon the Third doing here, Taz? I mean Maggle…
Since Royal Rumble is in ECW country, I’m all in for the Dudleys returning at RR for nostalgia.
Vince McMahon reminds me of Stan Lee in the late 70s and early 80s when after failing in Hollywood he was touring college campuses telling students that comics were for children and he wishes he had written something more serious.
He’s built this huge thing that he almost seems ashamed of and he’s so desperate to convince the world that it’s something it’s not that he’s kind of ruining it.
I’m as much for this as I am a Kurt Angle nostalgia run. Both parties have earned their Hall of Fame spot, and could add a lot to the roster, even if Angle was more a talker. The rate that WWE loses their newer stars (Punk, Del Rio, and then injuries from Bryan, Reigns, Sheamus, ect) it would be nice to have these guys show again
In all fairness they didn’t lose Del Rio he left because they were epic douchebags. As for Reigns? That’s the reason they desperately need to assess their health and wellness plan. I don’t think Punk was talking out his ass about that. You don’t just get an incarcerated Hernia overnight and given that these guys, I’m assuming, get checked on the regular this was something he had to have known about and be wrestling with for a while. Shit Ryback just had surgery for four sports hernias. You don’t get four of those at once. It’s them not taking care of their people.
I agree, I was merely saying that they have been having trouble keeping top guys around, or guys about to breakout around, due to variety of reasons.
Horny Von Dudley & The Dudley Boys vs El Torito & The Matadors in WeeLC II!
Have the Dudleys put Adam Rose through a table and have the bunny be revealed as New Jack.
Unless this is legit an angle, that’s pretty freakin desperate/sad of Bully. Nice of Heyman to gift him with a response.
But I’d like to see the Dudley’s return, the tag-team division is obviously the pits right now.
Brandon’s idea is too good to ever happen.
