The relationship between WWE and UFC has grown far more friendly over the years, thanks in large part to both companies wanting to have Brock Lesnar in the fold and Lesnar wanting to have two checks, thus making the two sides play nice with each other. Lesnar is now headed back to UFC for a likely heavyweight title bout with Daniel Cormier early in 2019, and with him likely about to depart for a few months once his title reign ends, there will be a beast-sized void atop WWE.

In general, WWE has seen an influx of former MMA stars of late, most notably the addition of Ronda Rousey to the roster this year, and we might be seeing another former UFC champ in the squared circle in the future. On Wednesday night, two-time UFC heavyweight champ Cain Velasquez was in the house at Full Sail for the latest round of NXT tapings, and WWE confirmed on Thursday that Velasquez wasn’t just there to take in some wrestling.

Velasquez spent the day at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and based off the quote he gave WWE.com (there are also photos and videos of his workout on the dot com), this wasn’t just a one day venture for him.

“My experience here has been amazing,” Velasquez said. “I’m just looking forward to being here and learning as much as I can. I’ve been a fan of the sport since I was a little kid, and now I get to participate in it.”

There isn’t any news of a contract for Velasquez, and he may very well be just dipping his toe in the waters to try things out. That said, WWE.com is quick to note that Rousey, Shayna Baszler, and others have worked out at the PC before debuting with the company. Who knows if Velasquez will eventually find his way onto one of the WWE rosters, whether in NXT or on the main roster, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him become the next MMA star to grace the WWE rign.