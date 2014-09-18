Cary Elwes Recently Recounted Being Subjected To Andre The Giant’s Deadly Drink of Choice

Cary Elwes recently sat down to talk The Princess Bride with The Daily Beast, and he had a couple pretty choice Andre the Giant drinking stories to share, because of course he did. Anybody who’s ever met Andre the Giant, even briefly, has an insane drinking story to tell about him, because, well, drinking insane amounts of booze was pretty much his full-time hobby.
Here’s Cary telling the story of Andre getting the VIP treatment when he passed out in a hotel lobby…
“They decided that there was no shifting him. There’s no shifting a 550-pound, 7-foot-4 giant, so they had a choice: either call the authorities, and they didn’t want that kind of publicity, or wait for him to wake up, which was the wiser decision. It should be pointed out that Andre didn’t drink for the sake of drinking—Andre was in a lot of pain, God bless him. His back was injured from carrying all that weight around, and from having other wrestlers breaking chairs over his back. He was due to have an operation right after the shoot, and his doctor didn’t know what kind of pain medication to give him because of his size, so the only way that he could deal with the pain was to drink alcohol. And it didn’t affect him at all. He didn’t flub a line or miss a day. The guy could handle his liquor, let me tell ya.”
Poor guy. I hope he rested well and dreamt of large women.
Elwes also described being subjected to Andre’s drink of choice, “The American”…
“You mention this special drink he made, “The American,” which consisted of 40 ounces of various liquors poured into a pitcher, and he’d drink several of these in a single sitting.
I’ve never tasted airplane fuel, but I imagine it’s very close to what that must taste like. It’s very potent indeed, and I remember coughing a lot. But to him, it was like chugging water.”
Really, there’s only one response to a good Andre the Giant drinking story…
via The Daily Beast
Anybody want a peanut?
Stop it! I mean it!
Really mean ut.
Its always nice to see something about my favorite wrestler pop up here. Always a bit more insight on him.
I hope he rested well and dreamt of large women.
Brieanna from GoT. Probably still not tall enough.
She was on Craig Ferguson a short time ago. By the end I had another fetish.
It’s Brienne, GARAWL!! NERD RAGE!!
Mmmm Gwendoline Christie.
They didn’t have any piano covers handy?
He would drink a bottle of wine as if it was a glass. It was pretty unreal. He was so famous in Europe, I have to imagine WWF made him an offer he couldn’t refuse to come to America.
His way wasn’t very sports man like.
Wish he knew what the specific boozes were. It’s probably a bad idea, but I’d like to try it.
Probably?
Depends on how much of it you actually drink.
Sorry, I’m pretty sure it’s against Uproxx guidelines to post suicide instructions.
I’m honestly curious myself, since I have, in fact, tasted jet fuel and would love to weigh in on the similarities.
@Nate Birch New Uproxx has guidelines?
Now I want nothing more than to see The NME’s suicide by Andre the Giant’s drink of choice video.
There would be worse ways to go.
I tried that once but my school said it was “binge drinking” and “participating in hazing”
Wow 119 beers! Andre really was a beast of a giant. I very rarely drink but if Andre was still alive he would be the perfect guy to drink with.
I was actually thinking the other day about how “What happened? Were you burned by acid?” is one of the lines that still makes me lol (okay, smirk) when I think about it.