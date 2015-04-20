Casting Is Officially Open For WWE’s New Season Of Tough Enough, So Here’s That

Despite having a prestigious the developmental program, a high-tech Performance Center and a roster of the world’s best wrestlers already sitting around doing nothing, WWE has officially sent out a casting call for a new season of the reality show ‘Tough Enough.’ If you’ve never seen it, it gave us Cameron, Maven, Jackie Gayda and SILENT RAGE Andy Leavine. Also a few good people.
We can only hope that this is an excuse to find a creative way to get developmental guys on television, or maybe a way to pretend Samoa Joe or whomever showed up and got a WWE gig without having to go through NXT. Maybe it’ll just be Joe and Laredo Kid and Leva Bates and a bunch of throwaway reality cans.
If you decide to send in a video, let us know. I’m going to send in one of me ring announcing and getting choked to death by Lance Hoyt and see if it can’t get me at least a Curt Hawkins-level position on the roster.
Say, this reminds me. Whatever happened to that Tostino’s thing that was happening around SummerSlam?
I remember seeing people submit video (there was even a post here about the submissions), then WWE did a video series about some guy they picked with the New Age Outlaws and Michael Cole, and the guy was “supposed” to show up at SummerSlam, then it was changed to NXT, then… POOF! Nothing.
He did pop up at Summer Slam, he got front row tickets, and that was all she wrote.
Those contests are worked. I ‘won’ the Doritos contest the year before and I was supposed to be the backstage host at Raw for the WWE App. Instead, I got 2 mid-level tickets and nothing else. Some other doofus got to interview RVD on the app and his question(s) were just “So, how does it feel to be back in a WWE ring?”
You can always tell their winners are plants when they show them and they’re wearing non-brand-or-team specific solid color hats & hoodies.
Time for me to realize my dream of becoming the new dancing dinosaur.
And the winner of the last season of Tough Enough was basically Cameron .
Didin’t that season have Ivelisse on it? Tough Enough works.
The only Tough Enoughs I remember due to most of the seasons airing when I was on my wrestling sabbatical were the Miz and Maven seasons. If Cameron beat out Ivelisse, then that’s just fucking criminal.
Cameron was first eliminated of the five women. Ivelisse finished second behind Alicia Fox’s sister Christina, who was such a success in FCW she soon became its ring announcer instead and is now a Bucs cheerleader.
Ivelisse also got injured too.
Wasn’t Ivelisse on FCW at the time like Christina ?
Doesn’t the series start in mid-June? A little late to be requesting audition tapes, isn’t it, because surely the internet would find out in pictoseconds whether an auditionee is already under contract. Also are the winners going straight onto Raw, because I’m not keen on the idea that someone with 2-3 months’ professional training could make the main roster before Sami/Owens/Sasha etc.
Yea, I’m fine with this as long as the winner doesn’t go straight to the main roster. A jabroni off the street shouldn’t cut the NXT line, so to speak.
Some parts of the show are live this year so that’s why they’re opening casting calls now.
Although I heard there’s going to be some plants. Like Tully Blanchard and guys yet to debut on NXT.
I mean Teresa Blanchard, his daughter.
Nah its going to be Tully.
I’m hoping for Ric Flair with a fake, inexplicably black moustache
I would have rathered a docu-series that followed people at the Performance Center. That would at least be interesting.
Oh lord, now I want Silent Rage to show up out of the blue for an NXT match like Rhyno and The Brian Kendrick as the ultimate in-joke possible.
+1
I have a hunch that with the new development system now in place, winners will just get ton enter Full Sail, and if they never come out again, who’s gonna complain?
I think WWE is more interested in filling time on the network, than finding the next big thing. And in fact, if I’m right, it could make for a better show. No need for bullshit, just an honest to god contest, and the winner gets the prize.
See you assholes on the flip side.
I got a contract to win.
*looks in mirror to recite*
Melina vs. Alicia Fox.
I wonder which of these Cameron was thinking of: [www.cagematch.net]
Andy Leavine winning last season was such a god damn crock
It’s a branding thing, just like every other season of Tough Enough. The show is gonna be on USA on Tuesday nights, and have a metric f*ckton of social media penetration.
I do love me some Tough Enough, though. It proper screws with the narrative… it’s heavily edited scripted television pretending to be a legit docudrama style contest, in which the participants ‘compete’ for the chance to play further versions of themselves on a television show about a professional wrestling promotion which, as a business, specialises in worked storylines and matches that ape the conventions of the sports movie.
RUSSIAN DOLLS, Y’ALL.
You got my vote. Where’s that WWE App of mine?
You too could be the next Josh Mathews!
