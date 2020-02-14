Queen Cathy Kelley Is Leaving WWE

It’s a sad day for us today as UPROXX (and all sensible people) favorite Cathy Kelley is stepping away from WWE.
Kelley, known for her hosting and backstage interview gigs as well as being the unofficial “Queen” of NXT, announced her departure via social media, noting that this Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: Portland will be her last day. She’s been with the company since 2016 following a stint as a panelist and host on Maria Menounos’ online network AfterBuzz TV.
— Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) February 14, 2020
I’ve typed out and deleted this about 20 times over the past few days, still unsure what to write… I have come to the decision to leave WWE, with Sunday’s NXT Takeover being my last day. If you know me, you know this was more than a job, you know how much I loved it and how difficult this decision was. But sometimes in order to have room for growth, you have to step away. I am so thankful for getting to live out a crazy dream the past four years. Thank you to the WWE digital team for being a platform that never stifled creativity. Thank you to Stephanie McMahon for being a mentor and inspiration in every way. Thank you to Triple H for heading up the best wrestling show currently on tv and letting me be a part of it. And thank you to everyone who has supported me, whether it’s watching a video I’ve done or sending a tweet of encouragement. Words cannot begin to express how much it means.
I’m not sure yet where my next chapter will take me, but I am damn excited for it. And I promise this isn’t a goodbye, it’s just a see you later ❤️ – CK
We want to send our thanks and gratitude out to Queen Cathy for giving us so many memories, good and bad, and wish her the best in whatever comes next. We’re sure WWE’s door will always be open for your return.
Well … we hope.