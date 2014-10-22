Cesaro Is ‘Sick Of Seeing John Cena Against Randy Orton For The 500th Time,’ And The World Agrees

10.22.14

WWE Superstar and Intercontinental Championship challenger Cesaro spoke with Liverpool Echo to promote WWE’s upcoming visit to the ECHO Arena, and he had some absolutely totally correct things to say about the company’s stagnant main-event scene.

Since making your WWE debut in April 2012, you have become a performer who is loved by fans for your in-ring prowess, regardless of whether you have been playing a babyface or a heel. You seem to be somebody who takes pride in putting on top-class matches.

“Yes, to me with the WWE there are guys who have big matches, the big music, they are top stars, they come to the ring and it’s all a big spectacle, and then the bell rings… once the bell rings they suck. With me it’s quite the opposite, I come to the ring and it’s very simple. I’m proud of the fact that I consider myself a throwback to the good old days, because wrestling itself can be very entertaining and there’s nobody that does it better than I do. I think that’s fresh and there is a fresh breeze that’s going on in the WWE right now.”

It’s certainly a time when the likes of yourself, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt, the new wave of guys coming through, are proving that you are performers who can ‘go’ in the ring, just as much as you can talk on the mic.

“Exactly. It is a new era of guys, it’s a new generation, and it’s a lot of fun to watch that because there are fresh match-ups. I mean I’m sick of seeing John Cena against Randy Orton for the 500th time. It’s great that we have some new, young guys that can come out and provide absolutely great match-ups and for the fans there are fresh, exciting matches and things to watch.”

Sunday’s Hell In A Cell pay-per-view features two of WWE’s hottest young stars — Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose — blowing off a months-long rivalry inside WWE’s most dangerous match. Ambrose won a contract to face Rollins by defeating John Cena on Raw. Cena’s consolation prize? A match against Randy Orton. Inside Hell in a Cell. In the main event. For a shot at Brock Lesnar’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Cesaro is challenging for a secondary title that curses its owner to repeated losses, facing a man he’s faced in a series of clean, free television matches. Nothing is changing, and now’s the time when guys with a future and an upside need to start shaking the old guard and bringing some of it down. Raise a fuss. Punch that pane of glass over your head until it cracks, at least.

Cesaro doesn’t want to see John Cena vs. Randy Orton. Dean Ambrose says Cena’s boring. Is this the new company line? Are they TRYING to get fans behind the younger guys, so they can finally make a difference? Do we just really miss Daniel Bryan and need another one?

Cesaro, on how to make that happen:

“Well you know, when the fans realise that somebody is extremely good, they kind of develop a respect for you and that’s just something that stays. Because I’m good that’s something that happened naturally, especially with the hardcore fans that have followed my career and appreciate what I do.”

Who knew?

