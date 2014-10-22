Cesaro Is ‘Sick Of Seeing John Cena Against Randy Orton For The 500th Time,’ And The World Agrees

Best of luck in your future endeavors, Tony.

WWE Superstar and Intercontinental Championship challenger Cesaro spoke with Liverpool Echo to promote WWE’s upcoming visit to the ECHO Arena, and he had some absolutely totally correct things to say about the company’s stagnant main-event scene.

Since making your WWE debut in April 2012, you have become a performer who is loved by fans for your in-ring prowess, regardless of whether you have been playing a babyface or a heel. You seem to be somebody who takes pride in putting on top-class matches.

“Yes, to me with the WWE there are guys who have big matches, the big music, they are top stars, they come to the ring and it’s all a big spectacle, and then the bell rings… once the bell rings they suck. With me it’s quite the opposite, I come to the ring and it’s very simple. I’m proud of the fact that I consider myself a throwback to the good old days, because wrestling itself can be very entertaining and there’s nobody that does it better than I do. I think that’s fresh and there is a fresh breeze that’s going on in the WWE right now.”

It’s certainly a time when the likes of yourself, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt, the new wave of guys coming through, are proving that you are performers who can ‘go’ in the ring, just as much as you can talk on the mic.

“Exactly. It is a new era of guys, it’s a new generation, and it’s a lot of fun to watch that because there are fresh match-ups. I mean I’m sick of seeing John Cena against Randy Orton for the 500th time. It’s great that we have some new, young guys that can come out and provide absolutely great match-ups and for the fans there are fresh, exciting matches and things to watch.”