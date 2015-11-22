WWE Superstar Cesaro May Be Out Of Action For 4-6 Months

It looks like Cesaro is the latest WWE Superstar to fall prey to the WWE injury bug. After hearing rumours about an injury WWE was attempting to keep quiet last Friday, multiple outlets are now reporting what our initial sources sent our way: Cesaro has suffered a shoulder injury. There’s still no word on how or when this injury first occurred, and surgery may be required to repair a torn rotator cuff. This could leave him out for at least 4-6 months.
This is terrible news for WWE, who are already dealing with a rash of injuries:
– Cesaro’s own tag partner, Tyson Kidd, is still at home recovering from spinal fusion surgery for a neck injury that could have potentially ended both his career and his life.
– Daniel Bryan says he’s healthy but isn’t anywhere to be seen on WWE television.
– Randy Orton hurt his best mat-pounding shoulder taking out the trash.
– Rusev tore the sh*t out of his bicep, so now he and fiancee Lana get to hang out on the disabled list together. Romance!
– Nikki Bella is trying to avoid neck surgery.
– Seth Rollins had to drop the WWE World Heavyweight championship because he’ll be out for 6-9 months.
– Brad Maddox…well, he’s blonde now, and not injured, I just miss the guy on my TV.
Not to mention that we’re still missing Sami Zayn and Hideo Itami from NXT, as well as Big Cass.
Wrestling is not an easy job, and injuries happen all the time, but at some point you’ve just gotta take a deep breath, throw up your hands, then wrap Sasha Banks in bubble wrap and priority ship her everywhere just in case.
Further updates as they happen.
Time for the Jack Swagger push.
That just leaves extra time on every Raw for Uso matches and rambling Bray Wyatt promos about fear.
And my reasons to care about non-NXT WWE have fallen to one: The New Day. So unless something rejuvenates things tonight…I’m probably going to step away for a couple months and pick back up the night of the Rumble. Which, at this rate, might involve a lot more guys from NXT this time around…
I’m New Day and Kevin Owens…and that’s about it. Unless Emma shows up.
1) Perfect gif
2) Brad Maddox made his big comeback on Main Event last week, teaming with Adam Rose. What? No one saw that? How could that be?
I saw it, and that was ridiculous…
Time for him to be on main roster TV, now. XD
WWE wrestlers are “injury prone” for a reason: the company works them to death on an unrealistic schedule that exhausts their minds and bodies to the point that they make mistakes or just grind themselves into nothing.
This isn’t a sad reality of wrestling, it’s WWE, specifically, not caring about the health and safety of their performers and creating a working environment where it’s impossible to bring up any issues that affect the talent. WWE has proportionately higher injuries than any other large promotion by a massive margin. How long before we talk about how an athletic sport, for more than half a week, with no off season, literally kills your body? How many people are we going to see “working through” injuries before we start seeing them drop dead? No other promotion treats people like this.
Why isn’t there a third party investigation into how this company is being run? Why, unlike actors, writers and most other creative fields in billion-dollar industries, are wrestlers not unionized? No matter how much we dress it up, WWE has always been a two-bit con run by Vince McMahon.
you have a point. I can’t imagine wrestlers being so plentifull that if most of the talent tried to organize they’d be able to pick up scabs.
Also maybe a call for the wrestlers to slow down a bit. Guys like Cesaro and Rollins are working a style not too far off what they were working, what, 1/3 of the days the are now? I love the matches as much as anyone, but holy hell.
Counterpoint: If wrestlers unionized JTG and Brodus Clay would still be employed.
I think they should have a mandatory three months time off. It didn’t have to be back to back so you have more freedom creatively. That way you utilize more of your talent. Heath Slater could get a program for month instead of Barrett losing for four weeks in a pointless feud. Also bring back jobber matches. That way every one is a superstar and Dolph doesn’t have to lose 4-8 TV matches to build to a ppv lost. Not every match had to be a jobber match like early Raw’s, but two or three. Keeps feuds and wrestlers fresher. Also more backstage segments and interviews to help advance storylines.
Question: why aren’t wrestlers in the WWE unionized? Answer: Hulk Hogan.
This has been an ugly year, folks.
Yeah yeah, 2015 is going to be looked back on and spat upon as a cursed year. We might not even mention this year at all once it’s done and everyone is back from injury.
In my mind, the injury is the only reason that WWE didn’t pull the trigger with him and let him win the title. Shut up, it’s what I will tell myself to make it not seem so horrible.
Time to push Heath Slater.
GOD DAMNIT. With all the people out right now, I hoped this might end up being his time to shine, and break through the glass ceiling. Fuck everything.
Can we just end 2015 now…what a horrible year for pro wrestling.
Yes; let’s wipe away all the fantastic NXT shows, the great matches and The New Day. Let’s forget any of that happened because some folk got injured.
IT’S TIME TO THE PLAY THE GAAAAAAAAAAAAME!!!!!!! *TEARS HAMSTRING*
Not like they we’re going to use him anyway.
Get well Cesaro.
“– Nikki Bella is trying to avoid next surgery.”
I assume you mean “NXT surgery” like what happened to Eva Marie, Emma, and Cameron.
It was bound to happen. Unlike many others, Cesaro always goes hard in the ring and busts his ass every time. You can’t ask any one, even Cesaro, to do that 4-5 days a week and expect him not to pick up anything. Dude has a style that wears and tears.
The shame is he’s putting on a clinic every night and isn’t really rewarded for his efforts on-screen. And now he’s injured.
I’ll miss him.
Don’t worry, John Cena will be back soon. And a wave of loathing and terror has washed over me as millions of WWE fans cry out into the night, railing to the heavens.
This is the time to push Sasha and make the women’s division the main attraction.
*sniff* My favourite wrestler…NEVER has he been out of action due to an injury since his start in WWE main roster…OR EVER(?! If true, I’ll just stick with WWE history)
R.I.P. No-injuries Antonio Cesaro, 20 April 2012 – 22 November 2015…three and over a half F#%€ing years working in WWE…
Excuse me while I crawl in my bed and…think.
Well, we all know that in Vince’s mind, he didn’t injure himself by stretching too far while reaching for the brass ring… ahem…
All silliness aside, this freaking sucks. Ever since his days partnered with Jack Swagger, Cesaro went from that guy who made me think “Wow, I think he secretly might by one of the top 3 workers in the company”, to being that guy who made me think “Wow, it should be obvious to anyone with eyesight that he is one of the top 3 workers in the company”, so to me, this is a heavy blow. At least we… Um… Still have The New Day and Kevin Owens to keep things entertaining? And Sasha Banks if they ever fucking remember that she’s still employed? Get well soon Cesaro, WWE won’t be the same without you, and the Universe will surely keep your section warm!
Wait, I thought Big Cass was only kayfabe injured? He should be performing in London soon
Is there any word on when the injury actually occurred? I have to assume it was on a house show between Tuesday and Sunday considering the guy did a friggin’ cartwheel up the ramp on Smackdown this week.
