C’est Magnifique! Maryse Might Just Be Returning To WWE TV.

For quite a while there was kind of a set career trajectory for successful WWE Divas – they’d be brought in to be eye-candy, but somewhere along the way they’d acquire a taste for the business. So, they’d train their asses off, become legitimately good and win the Divas/Women’s Championship, but then, once at the top, they’d realize the best they could aspire to in WWE was the 3-minute piss break between the semi-main and main, so they’d quit to focus on something less Sisyphean and physically punishing.
Well, WWE is now putting more of a focus on its female talent – they have a reality show, Raw regularly features at least a couple Divas segments and solid six or seven minute matches are a regular thing on PPV. There’s still a lot of room for improvement, but it seems like it’s enough to tempt some lapsed Divas back into the WWE fold. We already know Eve Torres is likely coming back, and it seems like the lovely Maryse just might be returning as well.
Recently WWE posted a poll asking fans who their favorite WWE power couple was. The Miz and Maryse were included on the list, which is odd, because their relationship has never been acknowledged on TV (people might briefly stop thinking Miz was a goober if they did, and we can’t have that). Miz responded on Twitter…
“Maryse & my relationship hasnt been on TV yet we are ranked as a WWE power couple Keep voting & maybe ull see #MarMiz”
Hmmm! I’d certainly be up for some MarMiz. Sounds like it would be good on toast.
For her part, Maryse has been posting more wrestling-related stuff than usual to her Instagram account (which you really should be following for, uh, reasons) and she recently made this reference to WWE travel that could be taken either way.
“I do not miss traveling 280 cities a year…”
So yeah, maybe not the most concrete evidence, but come on, Maryse would crush everything on Total Divas, and would certainly be a better addition to Miz’s entourage than Hornswoggle. Hmmm, but who could play Maryse’s stunt double?
Start working on those hair flips Kelly.
via Diva Dirt
Ted DiBiase Jr. just started crying for some reason
This made me laugh oh so hard! I don’t even know why, but I love picturing Teddy Jr. hopelessly waiting by the phone for wwe to call.
RING RING! (Vince on the caller I.D.)
“This is Teddy! I knew you’d call, I just knew it!! My bags have been packed sitting by the door, ready to go sir! Sorry that I’m crying Mr. McMahon, I’ve just been so lonely and I’ve been thinking a lot about death lately…”
“Uh… is your dad there?”
i can’t believe this is an entire article. Even if it wasn’t based on a mis-read tweet (it’s not “hasnt been on TV yet”, it’s “hasn’t been on TV (COMMA) yet…”), it’s still a real stretch of an assumption to write this many words about, and put out there as a possibility.
I see no comma. Also, he teases Maryse coming back in the very next sentence. The intent of the Tweet is pretty clear. Also, chill the F out and look at the Maryse pictures.
There might not be a comma, but the “yet” is meant as a “but” or “however”. The way you’ve read it as “hasn’t been on TV yet” makes the second half of the sentence not make any sense.
Doesn’t change the general gist of the Tweet. I changed my specific reference to the yet though, if that makes you happy.
And what would you call “and maybe you’ll see #MarMiz”? The fact that WWE corporate pet The Miz even pointed this out feels like it could mean something.
Or not! Who knows! I used plenty of mights, mays and maybes in this article. Slow news days happen.
I have a confession to make. I never liked Maryse. I still don’t.
I don’t see how she’s any more or less remarkable than the other Divas who didn’t stick around from that era. I think the Divas of that era are the equivalent of the WhiteName McWonderBread types that Brandon and co are always ragging on (your Lance Cades and Sylvans and Rob Conways and Jacob Novaks)
I guess Maryse’s thing is that she’s attractive and French Canadian? I’ve seen her in person. I guess she’s attractive, but I still don’t get it. Either she’s a great actress or a terrible one who is so bad she circles around to great again.
Yeah! Maryse sucks!
so you’re gay. Gotcha.
I think Maryse really stood out from that era because most of the divas had very very little personality beyond a-smilin’ and a-pointin’, but Maryse seemed like an actual person. A ridiculously good-looking, French-speaking lady person. The fact that she managed to do that in Kelly Kelly’s women’s division says a lot. I’d love to see her come back and interact with the AJs and Paiges of the world.
I think that “yet” may have been the “even though” kind, rather than the “but we will someday” kind.
The 2011 Divas division making a comeback. I can’t wait for post-crisis Kelly Kelly (she’s a cyborg).
She was cool and everything, but, what can she possibly do that she already hasn’t done?
I wonder if it would be for a role on Total Divas. Then they’ll slowly turn the show into Real Housewives of the WWE.
they could just actually use Summer right and they wouldn’t need Maryse…
Cena guarantee’s that title will never be totally accurate.
I am starting a Kickstarter to get a sex tape of the Miz banging Maryse while Damien Sandow pantomimes it in a racecar bed next to theirs.
you really realize how poor the current divas division’s boobies game is when you start sorting through those old divas photos. Eve, Maryse, Phoenix, Kelly Kelly, etc…
for my money, today’s top 3 divas from how naturally sexy their boobs are: Lana (obviously), EMMA (surprisingly!) and Summer Rae. (yes, I rank Nikki’s and Layla’s AFTER those.)
sorry, what was this about again? the “yet” and “grammer on the internet” or something?
Commas. It’s about commas. Please stay on subject.
It’s actually about commas in social media journalism
Hrrm, umm, themo, you might have to take Emma off the “naturally” sexy list. Nikki too. (I’m so sorry, kid)
didn’t mean to put Nikki with the “naturally” sexy ones, just with the main one in general. I mean she’s still the hottest one overall today, for me! but her smugness, hossiness and evilness is what attracts me most about her, as well as her butt (I AM an ass guy after all, I guess) but her tits are still great for sure.
anyways though… wait a second.. EMMA’s are not real?????!!!!! :'(
There there, it’s gonna be okay. She’s still the same dancing girl we all fell in love with.
…Damien Marysedow.
NOPE.
If the WWE were to bring back a former diva who can’t wrestle worth a damn, it should be Maria Kanellis.
Christy Hemme, if only for movie parodies.
yeah, those two. they’ve been royal to wrestling and are irrationally hot for ladies that work at wrestling. them, or either of Eve or Maryse would make me very happy. (and I’m not saying Kaitlyn because I didn’t hear she wants back, I suppose she’s happy alright without it and I respect her decision and wish her the best. she’s like CM Punk in this.)
still, of course I’d be much happier with WWE giving the chance to new girls. either it be calling up the ones at NXT and letting them actually go, or signing even more of the young, talented, lovely and hot wrestling females out there. there are a lot of ones that are way more interesting than half of even WWE’s men roster, and definitely are way above those total divas or whoever like they’re stars way above the earth.
Maryse actually could wrestle a damn — she was very limited, but she used what she had and had some good matches.
Yeah, I’d say she was limited. She had exactly 3 moves: DDT, sit on opponent’s back and rub their face into the mat, pie-face the ref. 4 if you count whipping her hair back as a move. I’ll give her this, she was good at whipping her hair back.
She was pretty good at basic psychology/storytelling and being the cocky heel. But yes, she had exactly one actual move.
The only move she actually needs is yelling at me in french >_>
Maria fo sho!!!
I don’t think we should be overlooking her pin.
Hooray! MAYBE something will happen.
I didn’t know Kelly Kelly had that much wrinkles on her hands until now and Maryse is still as HOT as ever.
Minor correction to this article. Miz being married to Maryse is canon. He mentioned it more than once when he began the Hollywood Miz gimmick.
I’m not sure how I feel about a return to 2007/8 levels of Diva action, but I’ll be a damn liar if I didn’t admit to acknowledging that Maryse was pretty cool and her theme song is pretty damn good. Although Eve takes the cake in both categories.
As a French-Canadian lady, I should be more excited for homegirl’s possible comeback but meh.
I guess it’s fine if she does come back. The Divas’ division is pretty thin and they can’t bring up too many NXT women (which would be much better) because there would be no girls left in NXT…
Actually, I think when Miz came back with his current gimmick, early on he did mention once that he was married to Maryse on Main Event (I think it was the one with his parents).
They should start a whole Circle of Miz-Fortune reality show within Raw and bring in Maryse and last years breakout star, Miz Dad.
I really just want more Miz Dad, to be honest. Drop Maryse, more Miz Dad.
[i.imgur.com]
I’m all for more Miz Dad.
Oui! Oui! Oui!
I find the Maryse hatred here kind of hilarious considering AJ fucking Lee is such a darling to most of you people. Because AJ is TOTALLY not just a pretty face and nice body.
You’re an idiot.
hahaha, AJ is herself a wrestling fan and a clever lady, and so she got a personality that shows that is better than most divas or wrestlers at all period and is also very good in the ring.
Kelly Kelly potentially coming back to WWE= Dear God NO!
She looks great, comes with inbuild storyline capacities as Miz’ wife, was pretty good in the ring when she got the chance and from what I’ve seen and heard of her as a color commentator she has a mind for wrestling, so why not? If she got the contractual rights to keep promoting her own brands as well and could travel with the Miz, it would probably appeal to her.
For the era, Maryse was my absolute favorite. Aside from being ridiculously beautiful, her non-verbals were outstanding and she had this great ring charisma (primarily when she was on top). I admit, I fell for the hair whip/wink/smile entrance signature.