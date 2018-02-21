The Wrestling Episode: Witches Send WCW Stars To Hell On ‘Charmed’

Netflix

The Wrestling Episode is our cleverly-named feature wherein we watch non-wrestling shows with wrestling episodes and try to figure out what the hell’s going on in them. You’d be surprised how many there are. You can watch the episode on Netflix here. If you have any suggestions on shows that need to be featured in The Wrestling Episode, let us know in our comments section below.

I’ve Never Heard Of Charmed. What Is It?

Charmed asks the question, “what if we remade The Craft as a late ’90s TV show, but the witches were also Buffy The Vampire Slayer?”

The show follows “The Charmed Ones,” a group of sister-witches who use magic and The Power Of Three® to defeat warlocks, demons, and a pre-Nip/Tuck Julian McMahon. When magic doesn’t work, they can also use wire-assisted kung fu, somehow. The show ran for an unbelievable eight seasons, which becomes less impressive when you realize it was the late ’90s and EVERY show like this got green-lit for decades of shows. Like, Smallville got 10 seasons. 7th Heaven got 11. One Tree Hill premiered in 2003 and is still on.

It’s not, but you checked, didn’t you?

And There’s A Wrestling Episode?

Yes, featuring the stars of World Championship Wrestling. I’m going to tell you about it, but now I’m sad there isn’t an episode of Buffy where Dawn accidentally goes to an XPW show and summons a demon the Scoobies can only defeat by putting it through a flaming table. Just imagine Xander running around the Reseda Country Club trying to hit a vampire with a light tube.