Look At Triple H And Stephanie Being Ridiculous Muscle Monsters During Their Muscle & Fitness Photoshoot

So, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are on the latest cover of Muscle & Fitness, because of course they are – if you’re going to follow in Vince McMahon’s footsteps, you can’t just have all the power, you have to have all the muscles too.
In order to promote the cover, Muscle & Fitness released a video of Hunter and Steph’s photoshoot and, well, they’re both a couple of crazy muscle beasts. Steph’s arms would put half of WWE’s male roster to shame and Triple H is looking more vieny than Scott Steiner’s cock. Too far?
Oh, and by the way, those Hunter and Stephanie workout DVDs are also being released today. Y’know, just in case you needed to feel that little bit worse about not getting to the gym since September.
An officially released image of Naomi and Sasha Banks applauding Stephanie McMahon for getting them fit, because WWE is run by crazy people.
Check out the tits on that! He must work out.
Came looking for this; was not disappointed.
So, has he actually taken the piss test yet?
I haven’t watched wrasslin’ since Tough Enough, so maybe this is old, but it looks like HHH has backed way off his pharmaceuticals. Was there a crack down or something?
Depends if one believes what Scott Steiner and CM Punk have said…
Or switched to different pharmaceuticals. He definitely doesn’t have the puffy, bloated look he did when he was wrestling, but he’s just as crazy looking in other ways.
@Nate Birch
Nevermind, it’s the camera angles, and I think he dehydrated himself (because that’s what fitness is about) for the photo shoot. I’m looking at his pic from Wrestlemania 2014 and he’s still 270.
Someone tell me Sasha Banks hits the BossFace on Steph 25 minutes in. Long con in the battle of the BOSSes.
Sasha’s in it? Good for her. I saw Summer and Alexa on the back of the dvd cover, but for the most part it was too small to make out who was in it. Hoping we get a Bayley or Charlotte cameo in it.*
*I’d say Sara del Rey, but that’s more of a dream than a hope.
Well, Sara Del Ray’s exercise routine is less calisthenics and more Royal Butterfly’s, so she probably wouldn’t have fit.
If only someone would train Stephanie to not squinch up her face in that creepy goblin smile. It makes me afraid that she’s going to steal my baby for her supper.
Stephanie “By God” McMahon
Steph’s arms look about 100 times better on M&F than they do on her DVD cover. They photoshopped the shit out all her hard work for that DVD cover and it made me sad panda. Im not into like bodybuilding chicks, with tons of muscle, but I can respect that hustle if its your game. But, that look that Steph’s got… Oh yea, thats my jam. As someone who works out hard, but doesnt have the dietary discipline to cut fat down like that, just awesome. Very impressed at their dedication. We can say pharma this and steroid that, but you still have to put in the work to get there. Im not advocating their usage, or claiming that they are, but its not a magic needle that melts fat and builds muscle. You still have to lift heavy shit repeatedly and diet like crazy.
And lets not forget, Steph has had 3 kids, and a 4th coming soon if you believe the internet…
Unfortunately the McMahon family’s obsession with muscles is kind of the basis for their mismanagement of WWE…
Not for HHH. Look at the top guys at NXT
I’ve never seen Scott Steiner’s cock.
Missing. Out.
A man in his mid 40’s with that much muscle? I’m thinking he’s skipped the PEDs and just went for the straight up shots of testosterone.
Either way, he’s cut and in fantastic shape and Sting is not. He’s totally going to do circles around Sting and that will be our lasting memory of the Sting.