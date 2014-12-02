Look At Triple H And Stephanie Being Ridiculous Muscle Monsters During Their Muscle & Fitness Photoshoot

So, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are on the latest cover of Muscle & Fitness, because of course they are – if you’re going to follow in Vince McMahon’s footsteps, you can’t just have all the power, you have to have all the muscles too.

In order to promote the cover, Muscle & Fitness released a video of Hunter and Steph’s photoshoot and, well, they’re both a couple of crazy muscle beasts. Steph’s arms would put half of WWE’s male roster to shame and Triple H is looking more vieny than Scott Steiner’s cock. Too far?

Oh, and by the way, those Hunter and Stephanie workout DVDs are also being released today. Y’know, just in case you needed to feel that little bit worse about not getting to the gym since September.

An officially released image of Naomi and Sasha Banks applauding Stephanie McMahon for getting them fit, because WWE is run by crazy people.

via EwrestlingNews