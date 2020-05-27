Chris Jericho Has Optimistically Announced A Cruise For February 2021

Remember vacations? Large gatherings of people? Live wrestling events and rock shows? As the country very slowly begins to open again amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s hard to know when such social activities will become commonplace again. Chris Jericho is hoping you’ll be ready and things will be relatively normal by February of next year. Today he announced his third cruise event: Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy, which will sail from Miami to Grand Bahama Island from February 1 to February 5, 2021.

Here’s the official announcement:

HERE’S WHAT TO EXPECT

Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy is setting sail for the third round of the most exciting vacation experience to ever hit the high seas! Join the Friends of Jericho community as we take over an entire ship and sail from Miami to Grand Bahama Island February 1-5, 2021 on Norwegian Pearl. The history-making event includes wild wrestling matches, rockin’ musical performances, activities with onboard talent, live podcast recordings, paranormal activities, comedy shows, and so much more. Get pumped for your best vacation ever with your cruise captain Chris Jericho and a ship full of like-minded friends and fans!

Grab your crew, your sunglasses, and your favorite wrestling shirt and prepare for non-stop action and fun during this unique four-day event. From the wrestling ring on the Pool Deck to never-before-seen activities, live band performances, and a few thousand ragin’ fans living it up together on the open seas – the world has never seen anything else like Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy!