Chris Jericho Helped A WWE Fan With An In-Ring Marriage Proposal

MARRYUS.Y2J

WWE’s currently on a tour of Australia, and the best part about international tours (besides the hotel lobby and plane fights that get people fired) is that the performers get to relax and have fun. It’s an almost judgment-free environment, because the fans aren’t spoiled and don’t get Raw in their hometown three times a year.

The coolest thing to happen so far is this video of Chris Jericho helping a fan orchestrate a marriage proposal in the middle of the ring. Via Instagram:

What an honor to help my good friend #DanielHouse get engaged to his girl #Mikala in front of 13,000 people tonight at #wwemelbourne!! And his daughter Shakiya was sooooo cute too!! #shesaidyesbytheway #y2jisbackbaby @wwe @tazzdan @mikalaisthesickest

Very cool. Kinda wish the Wyatt Family had turned off the lights in the middle and beaten everybody up.

UPDATE: Via commenter imgonnadj24:

FYI for the back story on this – that fan is a Jericho/Fozzy uberfan from Tasmania (insert Human Suplex Machine joke and/or ’90s cartoon theme song here) who is actually dying of cancer, and Jericho befriended over the year or so. He dedicated an entire ep of Talk Is Jericho to interviewing him recently and also started a fund to help the fan’s daughter.

Amazing.

Pointless qestion of the day: What is your dream pro wrestling-related wedding/proposal? Besides the obvious “marry AJ Lee” jokes, I mean. I think mine is getting engaged, having Brock Lesnar break us up and let Paul Heyman brag about his his client conquered our engagement for the rest of our lives. Either that, or some scenario involving Los Matadores wherein El Torito is my ring-bearer.