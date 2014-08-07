Chris Jericho Helped A WWE Fan With An In-Ring Marriage Proposal

MARRYUS.Y2J
WWE’s currently on a tour of Australia, and the best part about international tours (besides the hotel lobby and plane fights that get people fired) is that the performers get to relax and have fun. It’s an almost judgment-free environment, because the fans aren’t spoiled and don’t get Raw in their hometown three times a year.
The coolest thing to happen so far is this video of Chris Jericho helping a fan orchestrate a marriage proposal in the middle of the ring. Via Instagram:
What an honor to help my good friend #DanielHouse get engaged to his girl #Mikala in front of 13,000 people tonight at #wwemelbourne!! And his daughter Shakiya was sooooo cute too!! #shesaidyesbytheway #y2jisbackbaby @wwe @tazzdan @mikalaisthesickest
Very cool. Kinda wish the Wyatt Family had turned off the lights in the middle and beaten everybody up.
UPDATE: Via commenter imgonnadj24:
FYI for the back story on this – that fan is a Jericho/Fozzy uberfan from Tasmania (insert Human Suplex Machine joke and/or ’90s cartoon theme song here) who is actually dying of cancer, and Jericho befriended over the year or so. He dedicated an entire ep of Talk Is Jericho to interviewing him recently and also started a fund to help the fan’s daughter.
Amazing.
Pointless qestion of the day: What is your dream pro wrestling-related wedding/proposal? Besides the obvious “marry AJ Lee” jokes, I mean. I think mine is getting engaged, having Brock Lesnar break us up and let Paul Heyman brag about his his client conquered our engagement for the rest of our lives. Either that, or some scenario involving Los Matadores wherein El Torito is my ring-bearer.
That’s awesome. I updated the story with that info.
Pointless answer of the day: Bayley proposing then holding me up on her shoulder a la Macho Man/Ms. Elizabeth.
Pretty much this. But she proposes with a headband.
The only proper comment. Bravo.
all the +1s
Pointless Answer: Having Kai En Tai be my Best Men. Or, or, or getting married then having Repo Man repossess the Just Married car. Or, having Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady spelling it out to the girl.
DO WE HAS TO SPELL IT OUT FOR YOUSSS?
DUBBLE U – EYE – ELLE – ELLE
the Enzo and Cass thing needs to happen one day. NEEDS.
Brandon, I also know the guy a bit from a message board I post on if you have any interest in getting in touch with the guy or posting the link to the fund Jericho created.
Another side note. They set the wedding date for November, as it’s past the date the doctors have said he has left. They’re using the wedding as yet another thing this guy has to fight for. It’s really a pretty amazing story.
Married on top of a Steel Cage by Paul Bearer (RIP), then having my wife and I double chokeslammed through the roof of the cage by The Undertaker (mid-90’s high-shoulder pad era, obviously), in order to Kiss The Bride writhing in pain and broken bones on the mat. Bonus: Mankind with Socko standing over us with the obligatory “Have A Nice Day” post-matrimonial chokeslam.
I don’t know which job Jericho is more qualified for in this field – proposal wingman, wedding singer or editor of the ceremony’s Highlight Reel.
Pointless Answer: I’m getting married in the ring by an old priest with John Cena as my best man. The priest suddenly stops mid-ceremony and says “This Cena crap has gone on too long….THREE MINUTES too long!” Then he rips off his mask to reveal he’s Bischoff. Rosie and Jamal rush the ring and superkick Cena 30 times. Then they both splash him from the top rope about 20 times, pour gasoline on him and light him on fire. Then all the wrestlers come out and stand on the ramp and observe a moment of silence for John Cena, while a newly-rehired Mark Yeaton tolls the bell ten times.
Then Cena blows the fire out on his body, gets up and gives me an AA and steals my bride-to-be.
………….
GODDAMMIT!!! Even in my dreams Cena won’t job!!!!!!!!!!
There is a 141 2/3% chance of this happening. #steinermath
*applause*
I love everything about this post, including the author’s Uproxx handle. Well done.
We’d be standing in the ring and the priest would say “If anyone objects” and the Shield music would hit as the Shield plus a mysterious fourth member came down through the crowd. I’d be wondering what the hell as the fourth Hound of Justice slid into the ring and speared my fiancée. The Shield would hold me back as the fourth DDT’d my fiancée, then pull off her veil to show it wasn’t my fiancée I was about to marry, it was (I don’t know, some Rosebud). The fourth removes her hood and skull mask to reveal she’s my real fiancée. We thank the Shield and get married. Then take a limo out the arena as 3MB plays the reception.
I….I would help pay as much as I could to help you get the Shield to do that.
As long as it means the Shield gets back together, I’ll also help you fund this.
That’s better than most Raw episodes.
Actually, now I think about it, that is every Raw episode ever. If you take out the Shield. And 3MB. And a sense of suspense/expectation. And continuity. And a coherent plot.
my heart to this answer. <3
Wrestling wedding or not, if you’re getting married you need to get some standees for photos. I had Daniel Bryan and CM Punk ones at my wedding, and everyone loved them. They are in the background of 80% of our photos.
The only thing that could have made it better would be Paul Heyman presiding over the ceremony and Damien Sandow as the MC for the evening.
So, Triple H is the pastor, and he does his thing, but just as he’s about to announce us as Husband and Wife, the orchestra we paid for starts playing Voices and in comes Randy Orton wearing a dress shirt, bow tie, a suit coat, and trunks while holding a briefcase. He just stands there and all of a sudden BOOM. I’m Pedigreed. Orton walks down the aisle, gives Trips the briefcase, and they get married.
This leads to a nine month long hell where I go on random dates (including having to deal with one girl’s crazy cultist hillbilly father and uncles) before I finally profess my love to my fiancee and she chooses me over Orton and a random movie star that showed up because he wanted to steal her from Orton to get more publicity.
Of course, this is after Orton spends 6 hours overexplaining what love is.
And then you break your neck and your wife is held in abeyance :'(
I was laughing so hard, and then I read @Lulzovich’s reply…
Okada officiates the wedding and does the Rainmaker pose as I kiss the bride.
Bullet Club interference of course.
Amidst the confusion, Toru Yano manages to sell a few DVDs to guests and steal your wife.
My fiancee says that one thing she is not is ready to marry me at the Royal Rumble, however, our wedding guests deserve a substitute. Long short short, I’m brutally raped by Cactus Jack.
The groomsmen and myself come out first, to the American Males theme song. The officiator is Brother Love. My bride no shows, but a video is played of her and Triple H at a drive thru wedding chapel in Vegas. It’s cool though, cause I crack a snazzy one liner about what a dirty, bottom feeding, trash bag ho my bride to be is, and then Kung Fu Naki plays and everyone dances. [www.youtube.com]
As we’re getting married and get to the “if anyone has any objections” Heyman comes out. “My name is Paul Heyman and I am the one behind the one in the one who objects”. Brock’s music plays. As he storms the ring D’bry’s music plays and he makes the save. We then go to dinner. I’m a simple person.
Pointless answer of the day: Eva Torres and I are married by our good friend, John Laurinaitis. David Otunga would be my best man. People Power Wedding = Best Wedding.
*Eve
I swear I know how to spell my future wife’s name!
I assume you ride off into the sunset on the people power scooter.
you’re my favourite always and forever, @Alex *
A knock down drag out ladder match to unify the rings, followed by a very bloody make out session and Dusty Rhodes’ entrance music.
Anything where at some point Roman Reigns says “baby girl.”
Having CM Punk come back from being Best Blackhawks Fan In The World to orchestrate the in ring proposal.
Then having Cena come out and interrupt the whole thing saying “summa y’all like this proposal and summa y’all don’t…” And then Lesnar shows up and makes good on his promise about a pile of blood and urine and vomit.
Alternatively awesome, I’d have Randy Orton write the longest, most descriptive set of vows ever.
These are all inspired. So many good’uns…
The Mean Street Posse throwing the Bachelor party
I would have Antonio Inoki laying on the ground, kicking at my legs until I came down to one knee. Then I’d propose. Then Inoki slaps me really hard and we celebrate while the crowd chants “Bom-Ba-Ye, Gus-The-Ghost!”
Vader suplexes the shit out of Inoki in the engagement photos.
Answer: Lana in a wedding pants-suit, John Cena presides using his sassy preacher voice, then all of a sudden…. BLERP. Bray stares down Cena but……… THEY SHARE A LOVER”S EMBRACE! Lana tears off her wedding pants-suit to reveal a preacher pants-suit! Cena and, Bray are married as Harper and Rowan celabrate. Nikki Bella cries a lonesome teardrop, then an anvil falls on her head. END SCENE
Mark Henry is the officiant, D-Bry is my best man (in the world), bridesmaids are the Gokuaku Domei and the groomsmen are members of CHAOS. The place is Nippon Budokan. The DX Band are providing musical entertainment. Just kidding, it’s 3MB, of course.
The bride?
[userdisk.webry.biglobe.ne.jp]
But of course, in her in ring get up.
Also, CM Punk was invited, but no-showed.
I feel ashamed I don’t know the lady.
but the final line was pitch-perfect. caught me by surprise and got me rolling on the ground.