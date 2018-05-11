YouTube

With the highly-anticipated Greatest Royal Rumble now in the books, one of the greatest mysteries surrounding the event has gotten an answer.

Weeks before the grand event in Saudi Arabia, it was announced Rusev would face off against The Undertaker in a casket match. Literally one day later, WWE announced Chris Jericho would be replacing Rusev in the big match. The company then went back to Rusev not long after, moving Jericho to the 50-man Royal Rumble match.

At the time, there was no explanation as to why WWE moved around who ‘Taker would face off against. That is until now, as Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer provided insight into what happened. (H/T 411 Mania)