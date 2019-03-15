Chris Jericho Explained Why He Wants Kevin Owens To Induct Him Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE

Chris Jericho has always seemed like one of those no-brainer eventual picks for the WWE Hall of Fame. It might not be for a while now given that he’s a prominent figure in a rival wrestling company, but you’ve still got to think he’s going in someday.

In the Chris Jericho Fan Q&A on the first Jericho Cruise, recorded back in fall 2018 but released to the public on a recent episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast, the final question answered by Y2J was who he would pick to induct him into the WWE HOF. After joking that if he ever gets inducted, “I’m going to pull a Sex Pistols and not show up” or send a letter like Axl Rose to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Jericho gave a few options, the most serious of which was Kevin Owens.