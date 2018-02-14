This week, Bill and Brandon talk to wrestling legend Christopher Daniels about his 25 year career, from being one of the five independent wrestlers you could name in the ’90s through Ring of Honor, TNA, Japan, his good friend — or is it rival? — Curry Man, and even his time in World Championship Wrestling. Find out about what still makes him love pro wrestling, what exactly makes a moonsault the best one ever, his guest appearance on Netflix’s GLOW, Vampiro’s dark master “Syndrome,” and how much fun it is to play the Dennis Hopper role in the Universal Studios Hollywood Waterworld stunt show. If there’s ever been a McMahonsplaining that needs a part two, it’s this one.

