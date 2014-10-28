CM Punk Led A Group Through ‘The Walking Dead Escape’ In Typically Snarky Fashion

The Walking Dead Escape! challenges fans to survive a zombie packed obstacle course, or, if they prefer, become a walker themselves and try to nab hapless survivors. It’s a fun thing for The Walking Dead fans who want to experience a zombie apocalypse in a low-stress environment, or at least it was until CM Punk showed up. Punk led a group through The Walking Dead Escape at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, and he was, well, typically CM Punk – hitting on undead girls, smugly running half the course backwards, yelling at guys for improperly using the word “literally” while surrounded by zombies. What a jerk. A jerk I LOVE AND MISS. Sniffle.
Check out the largest chunk of CM Punk actually doing entertaining things we’ve seen since he left WWE…
CM Punk acting unimpressed, stiff bodies shambling around – unfocus your eyes just enough and you can pretend Punk’s back in WWE and wrestling Ryback again.
via Nerdist
I want a really terrible WWE Films zombie movie starring CM Punk and possibly Dean Ambrose and I want it now.
co-signed.
From WWE to The Walking Dead. What is it with CM Punk and shows with too much talking and not enough action?
what a shot! sure hope they deserved it.
What the Hell, CM Punk?
Conan Obrien, Badger, Yvette, and Cm should guest star every week on Talking Dead.
Why a Badger of all animals?
God I miss that guy. He was the best part of WWE by a wide-ass margin.
Holy shit he looks ten times better, health wise, than when he was finishing up.
Yeah, and this was filmed a couple months ago — it’s also funny to see how big/muscular Punk looks beside normal people. If he’s a skinny fry cook, he’s a skinny fry cook I wouldn’t wanna mess with.
He looks…. happy?
Love the Grammar Slam moment.
this was such a delight. like meeting my best friend from highschool that I had to part with and missed every day since. I wish him the best and wish he’d give us more of this stuff!
also, in my conspiracy-theorist mind, that ending speech was directed at every successful indy wrestler getting signed, called up or pushed in WWE today. also, in my nostalgic, marking-out mind, this was SES Punk channeling through Phil Brooks and it made IRRATIONALLY HAPPY!