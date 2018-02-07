Getty Image

Things are starting to move fast for CM Punk’s next UFC fight. A couple of googly eyes and the designation of UFC 225 in Chicago as a rare Windy City PPV, plus the months of reports that Punk has been looking for his next fight has all but guaranteed he’ll be on the card. But who would he fight?

Sources close to Uproxx, later confirmed by Ariel Helwani, have placed fighter Mike Jackson as the man standing across from Punk in the United Center on June 9th.

UFC discussing CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson for Chicago pay-per-view in June — https://t.co/igLDZRnEk8 pic.twitter.com/Xzxsu9IwFh — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 7, 2018

Jackson fought Mickey Gall for the right to face CM Punk two years ago this month and was quickly choked out by the crafty young fighter. Now the UFC is going back to that matchup after months of creative callouts from Jackson (who is an MMA photographer on the side). It’ll be a battle of 0-1 and 0-1.