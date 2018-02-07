Things are starting to move fast for CM Punk’s next UFC fight. A couple of googly eyes and the designation of UFC 225 in Chicago as a rare Windy City PPV, plus the months of reports that Punk has been looking for his next fight has all but guaranteed he’ll be on the card. But who would he fight?
Sources close to Uproxx, later confirmed by Ariel Helwani, have placed fighter Mike Jackson as the man standing across from Punk in the United Center on June 9th.
Jackson fought Mickey Gall for the right to face CM Punk two years ago this month and was quickly choked out by the crafty young fighter. Now the UFC is going back to that matchup after months of creative callouts from Jackson (who is an MMA photographer on the side). It’ll be a battle of 0-1 and 0-1.
If that wild punch punk led with to start the gall fight connected we may have had an entirely different outcome in that fight it looked like it put him off balance then gall took him right down and finished the fight. I have no idea what to expect in the next fight i just hope he doesnt get embarrassed again
You’re kidding, right? Please go find a video or GIF of that attempted punch. That was one of the silliest, most ridiculous looking punch attempts I’ve ever seen in MMA or boxing.
I remember he missed by a mile lol then got taken right down and finished. I might check youtube later but if i recall he went for the knockout but missed badly
Reigns you don’t watch much MMA do you
No i dont follow it too closely i recall seeing the punk highlights/lowlights on youtube when it happenned but maybe my memory is foggy. I do recall one punch knockouts do happen i thought punk went for the knockout right away but missed badly got taken down and finished. i do plan on watching the entire fight sometime today incase im not remembering correctly
I predict Jackson will moonwalk all over his ass.
But seriously, I want Punk to have a great fight, lose to a decision, and quit MMA to headline the All In show.
So far Mike Jackson is winning on promos alone. That was pretty funny.
CM Punk is like Phantom Limb, and The Monarch’s description of Phantom Limb also stands.