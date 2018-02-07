CM Punk’s Next Fight Looks Like A Lock For UFC 225 In Chicago With An Opponent Ready And Waiting

#CM Punk #MMA #Pro Wrestling #UFC #WWE
02.07.18 1 month ago 8 Comments

Getty Image

Things are starting to move fast for CM Punk’s next UFC fight. A couple of googly eyes and the designation of UFC 225 in Chicago as a rare Windy City PPV, plus the months of reports that Punk has been looking for his next fight has all but guaranteed he’ll be on the card. But who would he fight?

Sources close to Uproxx, later confirmed by Ariel Helwani, have placed fighter Mike Jackson as the man standing across from Punk in the United Center on June 9th.

Jackson fought Mickey Gall for the right to face CM Punk two years ago this month and was quickly choked out by the crafty young fighter. Now the UFC is going back to that matchup after months of creative callouts from Jackson (who is an MMA photographer on the side). It’ll be a battle of 0-1 and 0-1.

Around The Web

TOPICS#CM Punk#MMA#Pro Wrestling#UFC#WWE
TAGSCM PUNKMMAPRO WRESTLINGUFCWWE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP