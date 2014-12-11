CM Punk On The Reality Of Fighting In The UFC: ‘There’s A Big Chance I Fall Flat On My Face’

From his interview with Rolling Stone:
Have you been surprised by the range of reactions to your UFC signing?
I can’t say it’s gone as I expected. A few notable, big names in UFC have been extremely supportive. Whether they have ulterior motives is yet to be seen. I tend to tune out the negativity, and there’s been a lot of positive stuff. I think a lot of people are curious, and I think a lot of people understand my mindset.”
For example, there’s Daniel Cormier offering to bring Punk into American Kickboxing Academy to train and even looking to sweeten the pot by posting a video for Punk’s entrance music, “Cult of Personality”. Then there’s new welterweight champ, “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler trying to persuade Punk down to American Top Team. What followed was a ton of ATT fighters tweeting about how much they want Punk down in Florida, like Thiago Alves, Tyron Woodley, and Cole Miller.
To that end, should everyone – yourself included – reserve judgment until you step inside the Octagon?
For sure. I’m not gonna sit here and make bold predictions about first-round head kicks and beating ranked opponents. This is about me and my journey to get there. I understand other peoples’ point of view about, “Oh, there’s great fighters out there like Ben Askren.” My only point on that is, “Don’t be mad at me, Ben. Be mad at [UFC President] Dana [White].” I’m sure Ben Askren’s a nice guy. If he’s mad at me, I understand. But if the Blackhawks came to me before Dana and Lorenzo did and were like, “We’re gonna put you in goal,” I’d be like, “That’s great. I played a little hockey when I was a kid.” You know what I mean? I’m not gonna deny myself some opportunity because somebody on Twitter thinks I shouldn’t have it.”
Isn’t Punk the guy that got mad when part-time wrestlers strolled in and took spots on the card away from more deserving people? Just checking, just checking.
Once you do step inside the Octagon in 2015, will there be any fear about getting hurt?
No. I’ve been getting beat up for most of my adult life. Pro wrestling is a lot different than MMA. Most recently, I had a conversation with King Mo, and he’s been training to be a pro wrestler, and he was like, “Pro wrestling is harder.” Now, that doesn’t make my decision to do MMA like, “Oh, this is easy,” because I know it’s not. I just know I’ve put in work in pro wrestling, and the work ethic you learn from doing that will translate for me. It will put me in a good position.
Okay, so King Mo, the guy that got brutally and hilariously knocked out by a spinning back fist in MMA and is now basically fleeing that sport to go into pro wrestling, but wrestling is much harder than fighting.
Is there actually a higher risk of injury amid the choreographed violence of wrestling than in the specialized fighting of MMA?
I definitely think pro wrestling’s more risky. The pro wrestler’s mentality, and it’s ingrained in them from the start, is you have to work hurt. And I know guys in MMA are banged up and will “work hurt,” but if you tear your knee up, you’re gonna get surgery. Pro wrestlers will not, because they’re afraid about losing their jobs. They will work through torn ligaments and everything, and I’ve done it and it’s not smart, and it’s not the healthiest work environment.
If I step in the Octagon and I get knocked out, I don’t gotta keep fighting. If that was pro wrestling, and I slipped and I fell and something happened to me and I got knocked out and I woke up three seconds later, guess what: I gotta finish this match. That’s just the pro wrestler’s mentality, and I’m glad I don’t really have to be subjected to that anymore. Imagine if an MMA fighter fought four-to-five nights a week. That’s essentially what I was doing in pro wrestling. Obviously, there’s big differences between a real fight and a fake one, but it’s a lot more wear and tear on your body, the travel is brutal. So I won’t be doing that.
While I won’t deny that wrestlers probably have way more injuries on a day-to-day basis, there’s also the fact that mixed martial artists have fought upwards of twenty-five minutes with broken hands, broken ribs, torn biceps, and riddled with staph infections. Oh, and depending on the referee, there is a chance a fighter suffers a flash knockout and recovers before the bout can be stopped and continues fighting.
How did you convince your wife AJ to be on board, given the physical risks?
After I spoke with Dana and Lorenzo, that’s when it got serious and that’s when I brought it to her attention. Trust me, whatever nerves I’m gonna have stepping into the Octagon will pale in comparison to the nerves I had when I had to bring this up to my wife. I was honestly terrified. I was like, “She’s gonna shut it down, and I’m gonna have to figure out a way to smooth it over so I can do this, because I don’t take no for an answer, she doesn’t take no for an answer, and this is something I really wanna do.” Right off the bat she recognized that. She’s been around me long enough to know that, ever since the first day I met her, this is something I talked about doing, and she’s not somebody that’s gonna step in front of her husband trying to accomplish something that he dreamed about.
It’s good that AJ is cool with things, but wouldn’t it be more fun to step into that cage knowing your wife has her head in her hands and will be cringing the entire time you fight, Punk?
Is this all ultimately part of a bigger plan to build the business of Phil Brooks?
Sure, but that’s not the sole purpose of doing it. Obviously, because it’s such a high-profile move and all eyes are on me right now, yeah, why wouldn’t you classify that as the building of a brand or a business? That’s what it is. I could easily just not be doing interviews and telling people, “No, I’m gonna hole up here and train, and you’re never gonna see me until I fight,” but that’s unrealistic. I think somewhere along the lines after I disappeared from WWE, people got this idea that I hate being famous. And if anybody is famous, they know that fame isn’t really a thing. Fame is an apparition. Fame is a side effect of success. I did not wake up one day and say, “I wanna be famous.” I did not wake up and say, “I wanna be a UFC fighter.” I woke up and said, “I want to be successful at something I want to do. I want to fight.”
Hey, buddy, if you want to be successful at something you want to do, and if that thing is fighting, maybe start off the same way every other jamoke does and get at least one amateur bout under your belt, then onto regional professional fights and then see if the UFC comes calling. Big Dave Bautista took on a random dude in a random promotion. You absolutely woke up and said “I want to be a UFC fighter” and bam, it happened.
And when it’s all said and done, there’s no part of you that pines for that WrestleMania main event one day?
No, absolutely not.
I hope this guy learns fast because he’s going to get hurt if he doesn’t learn basic defense on the feet and ground. They’re going to have to put him in against some Brit that still doesn’t know what wrestling is.
also…
Favorite all time fighter: Dan Henderson
While acceptable, we were looking for FEDOR!!, Don Frye, or Cabbage Correia
Any answer that doesn’t begin and end with Bas Rutten is the wrong answer.
One last thing, if he’s buddies with Cormier, just go to AKA.
He isn’t even a blue belt? So he is fighting in the ufc as a white belt? He is going to get destroyed.
Do you actively try to ignore as much readily available information as possible when forming your opinions or does that just happen naturally for you?
@Lester It seems you’re the one one ignoring the facts. Especially the fact that Punk is not prepared for this.
@Cortez He said in the interview, as he’s said many times before, that he’s never taken the qualification tests for any belt. If he did, he could be a brown or a black or a coral, who knows. Punk being a white belt isn’t relevant because he hasn’t participated in the belt system. Just like a lot of professional piano players aren’t even Grade 1 because they’ve never taken any of the tests.
Also, Cortez, for future reference: don’t talk to me on here. You’re an argumentative little troll with a superiority complex. This is the last time you get a reply out of me.
Why exactly would it be better for his wife to be uncomfortable with him fighting?
Im missing the logic behind that. Are you saying it as it would make Punk more driven to succeed?
I think she’s saying it’s more captivating when something like that happens. More movie-esque. Or I’m making that up.
I see what you mean but thats asking a married couple to pretend as if there is tension in real life for peoples enjoyment. If they were both wrestlers that fits but thats not the case. Trust me, I wish it were but the guy decided to try something new. Good for him. I WISH I could leave my day job without the financial worry and try new shit.
“I think somewhere along the lines after I disappeared from WWE, people got this idea that I hate being famous”
Maybe because your friend wrote a sob piece online about you having to go through the tortures of fans waving to you and offering you free Easter candy.
[www.redeyechicago.com]
I wouldn’t want people camping outside my house. And although it’s clearly meant kindly, going up to someone’s house and cramming candy through the letterbox is fucking weird.
Are both of those things weird and slightly uncomforting? Sure. But I feel like there are far better examples of the darker side of fame than “Some people camped off my property to cheer me on as I took out the trash and I opened my front door once to see a Cranberry Egg waiting for me.” This is the same fame, btw, that’s allowing him to just step right into the UFC without any real fight experience.
I mean, those aren’t exactly things to write an article about, ya know?
Oh yeah, obviously you can find examples of celebrities being killed and stalked by psychotic fans, so it’d be hard to claim any of those things Natalie Slater talks about are particularly horrible in comparison. However, I think what the article does very well in focusing on these small-scale things is just how many weird and uncomforting things he and others have to deal with on a day-by-day basis. Being unable to eat a meal out with your wife or make a quick trip to the shops on your own sounds like exactly the kind of small thing you take for granted until it gets taken away, plus they’ve got to be an ever-present reminder that one of those more horrible events could be waiting for you at any moment.
@ReNeilssance – Agreed, but there’s also the trade off that the dude gets to shoot goals on the ice at Blackhawks games, sing the 7th inning stretch at Wrigley, and joins the UFC because it’s on his bucket list instead of “paying his dues”. I certainly don’t begrudge him for doing those things, but then don’t complain about fans asking for autographs when you’re trying to buy a hot dog.
I dunno, Punk always strikes me as the kinda guy who wants everything to go exactly the way he wants it to, and when it doesn’t he gets EXTREMELY cranky. I’m probably way off base, but that’s how it looks to me. You can’t get the privileges of fame without the downfalls. And while there are horrible examples of fans stalking/hurting/killing celebrities, those are very rare cases (name me the last celebrity that was killed by a fan).
Punk: Yeah, we’ll do another one. I’m sure people have questions and hopefully you’re cool and you’re respectful and if you are really a fan… I would like to point out one thing. There was a big report about some kid at a Hawks game who wanted a picture with me, and this made the rounds.
Colt: Yep. And it’s so easy to hear his side of the story.
Punk: Yeah, and this side of the story is I don’t get to see my wife as much as I would like to and we have fallen into that lame grown up thing where we do like ‘date night’ and we went to a Hawks game. And unfortunately the four other people I took pictures with that night didn’t post a big story and e-mail fucking dirtsheets to be like ‘CM Punk is so cool.’ That would have been helpful in this situation. But to set the scene, there are two 20 minute intermissions in between periods. So the whistle blows, we run up out of our seat, you’re in a human traffic jam, I need a beef sandwich, she needs a hot dog, so we gotta go to two different fucking places, you know what I mean? So we’re getting this stuff. I’ve got a bottle of water and a beef sandwich in my hand and I’m trying to pull my wallet out and we’re in line to get a fucking hot dog and the lady is like ‘the credit card machines are broken.’ So now while holding a beef sandwich and a bottle of water and my wallet we’re trying to juggle to see who has cash and I hear ‘hey, Phil!’ And we both look at each other and we both start laughing, like ‘yeah, of course this happens right now,’ you know what I mean? ‘Phil, can I get a picture?’ There’s no ‘please,’ there’s no ‘excuse me,’ there’s no ‘hi, my name is,’ there’s nothing.
Colt: Do this for me.
Punk: So I do not pay any attention to this person and we continue to pull our singles together so we can give this lady cash to get a fucking hot dog for my wife to go back to our seats to watch our hockey game. I’m fine with people coming up to me in public like I said literally that night to four other people I took pictures with because they were like ‘hey, excuse me, Punk? I’m a big fan, my name is blah blah blah’. You know, human interaction. Not ‘hey, Phil, hey, Phil, can I get a picture?’ Because no, you can’t, because fuck you for being rude.
Colt: Yeah.
Punk: That’s what you get. You’re nice to me, I’m nice to you. You’re fucking rude to me, I’m rude to you. And that is the other side of that story.
@Karate_Jesus – To be fair, Punk has never really publicly complained about the fans (that I can recall). I’m more addressing his friend’s article asking us to feel sorry for him.
Here’s the thing. That’s an interesting article to read and I have no problem with the author for writing it. It gives me an inside look at what Punk’s thinking.
But as a persuasive piece, it fails miserably. Those two examples come across like laughable non-events.
@blackhawksfan – Exactly
Will he billed as CM Punk? Or will it be a Phil “CM Punk” Brooks type thing?
In Punk’s defence, he didn’t say he had a problem with part-timers coming in, he wanted to work with the Rock, he just has a problem with having to lose to them and then he be the one that has to go to work the next day. In UFC, whoever fights him gets a massively high-profile match, and if CM Punk loses (which, let’s face it, is by far the more likely option) they get to be the guy who beat CM Punk and ride that into some new notoriety.
He might have a point saying wrestling gets you more banged up than MMA in the long-term, but surely that’s something that’s going to count against him? Even if he’s fighting someone his age with the same level of MMA experience that he has wrestling experience, which he won’t be, by that logic Punk’s body is going to be in far worse condition.
Yeah comparing storylines in WWE to actually fighting doesn’t work for me either.
Punk was more complaining about being hurt and theN being misdiagnosed AND having to take bumps 5 days a week. Punk should have gotten a second opinion towards his injuries much earlier though. That was his mistake. Its a bummer because both sides made bad decisions that seems like a good conversation would have cleared up before blowing up as it did.
And if anything, he was pissed at management for allowing it to happen. I think he said as much to Colt–that he doesn’t resent Brock for the deal he got, for example, which is consistent with what he says here.
Your first paragraph touches on the thing that really jumped out at me too. There’s an entire quote in this article explaining why Punk didn’t have a problem taking the spot in the UFC. To the best of my knowledge, he’s been consistent in this viewpoint. Punk has never said that the Rock or Batista shouldn’t have agreed to take a spot with the WWE. As I understand him, he was angry at the WWE for giving “part-timers” the slots they were given. Hence, the “be mad at Dana” comment.
very good points.
Also, is anyone else reminded of that storyline in Friends where Jon Favreau was dating Monica, quit his job to join the UFC because it was his life’s dream, then got the shit kicked out of him? No, only me? Oh, ok…
Tank Abbott should have replaced Gunthar.
Literally the first thing I thought of.
“I can’t quit! I’m not the Ultimate Fighting Champion yet!”
I remember in the 90’s the only thing I knew about the UFC was from Friends and that Ken Shamrock came from there.
A friend and I once crashed headfirst into each other while trying to “fishhook” a 3rd friend, after he took the bait in an accidental almost word for word re-enactment of the “What are the rules?” scene from that episode.
Jessica- Were you trying to write an article or just talk about loud to imaginary CM Punk? Wait, was CM Punk in the room when you wrote this? Did you say all of this out loud? “Isn’t Punk the guy that got mad when part-time wrestlers strolled in and took spots on the card away from more deserving people? Just checking, just checking.” Yeah, no. Punk was never mad at the Rock, Lesnar or Batista for taking advantage of an opportunity. He was mad at WWE for giving away the opportunity he had earned and he’s telling fighters to go ahead and be mad at UFC if they want but don’t be mad at him for taking what’s in front of him.
Calm down there slick.
UFC has like 30 ppvs and 60 cable/fox/YouTube shows to fill in 2015. He’s not taking a spot from a more deserving fighter.
Right? He’s a name, they’re hoping that generates PPV buys for them. If he ends up being good, great. If not…well, sometimes it’s fun (profitable) to watch a trainwreck too. Especially if alot of your viewers hate the train.
No, he’s just getting paid more in one fight than a guy like Robbie Lawler made for his last 5.
@Karate_Jesus A name with no MMA experience and name that has no business in UFC.
Fun.
If he really does have that support from Cormier he should get his ass to A.K.A. you’ve got a group of some of the best wrestlers in the ufc there. He’s gonna need to learn how to get a guy on the mat fast and keep him there if he wants a chance. Or go train with Rampage and bring back the classic powerbomb/ slam!
About 10 years ago (holy shit I can’t believe how long ago that was), I was training at Pat Miletichs’ gym in Bettendorf, IA. At the time Robbie Lawler, Tim Sylvia, Matt Hughes, Spencer Fisher, Mike Whitehead, & several others were there every night training together and teaching the lower level classes I was in. The thing that amazed me was how, if there are good teachers around you with a shitload of experience, they can very quickly bring you up to a point where you can at least hold your own, and keep yourself in the fight long enough for the other guy to slip up. A cool thing about that place that I didn’t really find anywhere else was how practical they were about what they taught you. They skipped a lot of bullshit you get with traditional jiujitsu and instead focused on the stuff you would actually need.
I’m not saying that that is a solid strategy to win a ton of matches, but if CM Punk has the time and enough smart people to work with him, I could see him surprising a lot of people when he debuts. On the flip side, i can’t imagine a life time of constant injuries and traveling is going to leave him in the best shape for that type of training.
My guess is, his first match is going to be him being 99% defensive on the ground and eventually squeaking by with a submission and it will be one of the most boring matches in history.
I think what I’ll do is not buy his fight unless I like the main event.
My plan is to read about it and watch it after the fact.
I’ll illegal stream it.
I hope for his sake that CM Punk takes training for the UFC a lot more seriously than he did staying in shape for wrestling. He looked pretty “doughy” the last few years and didn’t seem to have a lot of stamina.
I know CM Punk has a lot of fans, but I am not one of them. Is he ever happy? He complains about not being a star, then complains about the rigors of being a top draw. He complains about being famous but milks it for everything its worth.
It is never CM Punks fault – it is always someone else (fans, WWE, etc.) that are treating him wrong.
Well, he did say he couldn’t even train his last few years because he was so injured from working in the ring. But I pretty much agree with everything else you said.
Bullshit that he doesn’t still want a Wrestlemania main event. Fight four or five times in UFC, come back as one of those part-timers you despise, get your blowoff with Bryan or Lesnar or Cena or whoever.
Lol after he loses 2 or 3 matches Dana White will forget him like he felt WWE was doing.
What’s with the super passive aggressive tone?
I second this.
second that.
1. If he was a real Heyman guy, he’d fight the 1 in 21 and 1 in the octagon.
For the WWE title.
2. His promos seem like a work to a good degree. I mean even for sales/hype it seems more pro graps than MMA (somewhat less genuine than it seems). Which I guess is understandable do to his experience. I just wonder if that’s going to cement the promo builds for UFC fights moving more towards a Punk/Sonnen/Mayweather type hype machine of a bunch of blather that exists only for attention whoring. or something like that.
re 2: I actually hope so. that’s way more entertaining to me.
Yes, people will pay to see him get destroyed or to cheer for him.