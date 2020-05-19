The Coast Guard Has Reportedly Suspended Its Search For Shad Gaspard

Former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard went missing yesterday when he was caught in a riptide at Venice Beach. Reports circulated later that the search was called off, and this morning, TMZ provided an update from the Coast Guard confirming that is the case. In TMZ’s words:

The search to find Shad Gaspard has been suspended, the U.S. Coast Guard tells us.

We know there was at least one boat still searching for Gaspard on Tuesday morning … but it’s become clear the chances of finding the ex-WWE star are fading fast.

We’re told the case will not be closed until officials find the missing person — but for now, the efforts have been drastically scaled back.