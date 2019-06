Nightmare Family

Something that made the Double or Nothing match between Cody and Dustin (both FKA the same first names followed by “Rhodes,” also FKA Stardust and Goldust) was the amount of blood involved, an amount that Dustin described as “scary” during an appearance on Talk Is Jericho.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Cody talked about the match and the role blood will play in All Elite Wrestling in the future.