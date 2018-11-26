Cody Rhodes

Cody [Rhodes] was injured while doing crowd work at an ROH show and couldn’t defend his IWGP United States Championship against Beretta on the War of the Worlds tour, but he’s managed to have three title defenses against another recently-injured wrestler, Joey Ryan.

On the WSW International Assualt tour (subtitle: The Elite Takeover), Ryan first challenged Cody on November 24 and the two faced off in a staring contest while a “Stare forever!” chant broke out from the Melbourne audience.

Ryan made another attempt on the following night’s show in Perth, this time in a “2 out of 3 falls Dwayne, paper, scissors match.” Cody once again retained his championship.