Everyone who watched All In seems to have enjoyed it, particularly the moment when Cody Rhodes won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, a belt his father held a number of times. But Cody’s triumph on the night was much greater than just getting his hands on a once-legendary belt, as he and the Young Bucks put this whole show together, creating a spectacle-filled show in North America outside of the confines of WWE.
Naturally, there’s already talk about what comes next, and on a recent episode of The Jim Ross Report, Cody revealed that the biggest thing he’s learned about the process of putting a show together is that he doesn’t have to do everything himself:
Well, maybe we already started planning. I kept writing these lists. And my dad was a big list guy and I have become a big list guy too. I kept writing these lists of these are the things to do to make sure you’re in peak condition, and also make sure you’re in peak mental state, and make sure you paid this guy and talked to this guy. I also learned I wanted to do every single thing with this show. I wanted to do payroll; I wanted to know elements of production; I wanted to know how many chairs were in the union catering room. Just, next time, I don’t need to know all that stuff. I also learned you are only as good as the team around you and we’ve discovered some new teammates over the course of the weekend.
