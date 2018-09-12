All In

Everyone who watched All In seems to have enjoyed it, particularly the moment when Cody Rhodes won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, a belt his father held a number of times. But Cody’s triumph on the night was much greater than just getting his hands on a once-legendary belt, as he and the Young Bucks put this whole show together, creating a spectacle-filled show in North America outside of the confines of WWE.

Naturally, there’s already talk about what comes next, and on a recent episode of The Jim Ross Report, Cody revealed that the biggest thing he’s learned about the process of putting a show together is that he doesn’t have to do everything himself: