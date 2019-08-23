Corey Graves Described How It Feels To Have Vince McMahon Yelling In His Ear

08.23.19 2 hours ago

WWE

Those of us who frequently discuss WWE have long sense accepted it as a fundamental truth that the problem with Main Roster WWE commentary is that Vince is constantly shouting at them over their headsets, which would obviously make it hard for anyone to concentrate or really say much of anything besides repeating Vince’s talking points. However true or exaggerated that take may be, it still leaves the question open: What’s it like to be that person? To be trying to do your job on live national television while your boss is aggressively talking in your ear? In a recent podcast interview, Raw and Smackdon commentator Corey Graves offered his perspective.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vince McMahon#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSCOREY GRAVESvince mcmahonWWEWWE RAWWWE SMACKDOWN
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.20.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.20.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.19.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.13.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.13.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.12.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP