Crazy-Ass Scott Steiner Is Surprisingly Dead-On About Pro Wrestling’s Biggest Problems

When I saw that Scott Steiner had done an interview with the Miami Herald, I figured it’d be like every other Steiner interview. He’s screaming! He thinks you’re gay! You’ve got a faaaat ass!
Truth be told, Scotty Steiner’s a legend in the wrestling business and even though he’s usually hiding it behind a wall of PEAKS ON PEAKS, he knows what he’s talking about. For example, he’s not a fan of WWE’s current TV-PG Era. Seriously, read this and tell me it isn’t on point:
“The ‘PG era’ blows,” he said. “The best time in wrestling was with the nWo and the Monday Night War between WCW and WWE. You had competition. Now there is no competition. I feel bad for the guys and the wrestlers coming up now. They are slotted into a character that sometimes they can’t even do. Most of the time it’s bullshit, and it sucks. I wouldn’t want to do it. You have a stupid character to do, but if you don’t do it, you don’t have a job …
You need competition for a business to truly thrive. Look at Vince [McMahon’s] numbers since he bought WCW. Then again he just lost like $400 million, projected to lose $50 million this year. So you couldn’t predict that after he bought WCW and doing 5’s and 6’s on the ratings scale.”
I’m not sure I agree with him that the Attitude Era was the best time in wrestling, but it was certainly profitable, and there is a great truth to the statement that wrestlers are slotted into ridiculous TV roles instead of being grown as performers and utilized based on their strengths. And who knew Big Poppa Pump could keep track of numbers like that?
Even better are Steiner’s comments on social media, which are surprisingly astute given that he could’ve just said “everybody on the Internet sucks” and been in the ballpark.
“All the social media and other things, a lot of it is bullshit. It doesn’t mean you’re going to draw or people are going to see you. You look at Charlie Sheen and then how many Twitter followers he had there and on Facebook. Then he tried to capitalize on it with a tour, and nobody came to watch him. Just because you have Twitter followers and Facebook doesn’t mean a whole lot and [doesn’t mean] people are going to pay to see you. A lot of that is misjudged. Just because you have people on their phone or Internet doesn’t mean they are going to pay. Same for the Network. I think they misjudged the popularity of it.”
I think the scariest thing about the current state of the wrestling business is that Scott Steiner is the voice of reason.
Steiner actually has a degree (probably a B.Ed) in Education from Michigan; I’ve always figured him to be more intelligent than people give him credit for. Listen to him argue about the prospects of a Chris Christie presidential run in 2016: [www.youtube.com]
He comes from a highly educated university, and so when he talks to us white trash, he has to dumb himself down.
I suppose it’s just hard for people to think you will say something intellectual when you’re busy kissin’ biceps and wearing chainmail that protects pretty much nothing but your pecks.
God damn it John Darc! You beat me to my comment.
He’s always struck as rather intelligent, but hiding it behind freaks and peaks, so to speak.
what I would like to see is all the trappings of the attitude era with guys like punk bryan zayn ambrose KENTA etc. my kingdom for bryan and KENTA on top of a cell taker/mankind style
I want a happy middle ground. The occasional blade job or four letter word. I don’t need guys mutilating themselves or being the Rock
I like your middle ground sir
I think he meant the attitude era was the most profitable.
Yeah, Steiner seems like a cool dude when he isn’t cutting a promo and yelling and saying words wrong. He’s been around long enough to know how good and bad things can get.
The only thing I disagree with Steiner on is that a workout cannot consist solely of lifting models and jerking heavy weights around with no real training.
“Scott Steeeeeeeiner, unlikely voice of reason”
+TheSoup
They should just make a WWE Network show where Scott Steiner sits in front of a fireplace reading the complete works of James Joyce
Jaysus, I’d subscirbe so hard.
I don’t know if I would subscribe so hard, but this network idea makes me hard, so that’s something.
I rather like the Network……. but otherwise yeah, dudes right.
He’s not saying the Network’s a bad idea, just that they overestimated the demand for it based on twitter and facebook followers. Which is probably correct.
I like the network too, but the entertainment industry as a whole doesn’t really understand the internet community in general. They’ve made lots of missteps under the belief that social media buzz will equal profits, “Snakes on a Plane” was a big example.
Snakes on a Plane was probably doomed regardless on account of being crap to start with, and at least ended being a little more watchable and memorable by going back and playing to the wackadoodle tastes of the collected internet.
I really don’t buy the “PG Era” excuse as much as WWE being for far too long chained to one concept of doing business. When you want people to cheer for John Cena, the fact he’s been stale for a decade be damned, you of course allow no one else to show their real personalities in fear that they are way more entertaining than John Cena. The moment the old mask of Creative finally dies and performers are allowed to be themselves is when WWE finally reaches its potential.
I really do hope when people sit down to watch the Attitude Era again that they realize that, wow…outside the main event and the occasionally fun midcard feud, there was a huge amount of offensive junk. You don’t need to be bleeding all over the place to have a good story. Perhaps it’s because I’ve gotten older, but hardcore matches and the like do zero for me now.
As for social media, yeah, WWE is stuck with a mindset from the early days of Twitter…in which just the idea of having so many followers instantly equates success. Do they realize that maybe many of those followers or those who discuss the product could be bashing the heck out of it? Lots of followers does not equal infinite positive feelings! I thought Steiner referencing Charlie Sheen was right on the money.
The important thing to remember is that WWE being PG isn’t what makes it bad. WWE being bad is what makes it bad. PG wrestling can be great and just as good as PG-13 wrestling. It just might lack boobs and blood. But if that’s all you watch wrestling for, go on Youtube. There’s plenty of backyard crap there.
I think hardcore matches have their place. But they should be the culmination of a particularly serious feud. The problem with Attitude Era – WWE (well, current WWE, too, to be honest) was that they identified something that was popular and then tried to do that every show.
+1
WWE can have a killer PG show, they’re just not really concerned with improving it right now. Just selling the network and promoting other things.
I find these comments compelling because it isn’t the usual “anti-PG” rant. The problem isn’t really that the raunchy content and/or over the top violence are missing, it’s that WWE has to self-motivate to put out a better product. As I type this I realize PT above has a similar point. In terms of the types of characters being portrayed, there were stupid ones then, now, and forever. One point to make on that is you never really know when a persona can catch on and a “new star” that we always hope for can emerge.
Not gonna lie the second I saw Scott Steiner as the picture on an article I was like “Oh fuck he’s dead.”
I could have sworn he’s BEEN dead for years!!!
Me too. bad choice of words brando
He’s only dead on the inside.
I too was prepared to give my sympy and condolences.
More importantly not enough FAT ASSESSSSS
Somebody needs to be turned onto some Bayley matches.
I’m guessing Big Poppa Pump is now using the same people here who do all of Iron Sheik’s “interviews”.
I just hollered. Can he hear me?
+1 nostalgia
Very on point. I get the feeling once H takes over completely a lot is going to change. Also, the biggest problem with the Network, is that they run it like a network, and networks suck. If they convert it into something more like Netflix, with hours of content on demand along with live broadcasts, it’ll crush. Until then, it’s going to be a money drain.
As opposed to how it is now with hours of content on demand along with live broadcasts?
@Charles Covar I think @El Superbeasto was referring to the original shows that they pump money into and no one watches.
what original content costs them any money to make?
Legends House does, I’m sure. The rest of it is probably just paying video editors to cut stuff together.
I imagine Legends House cost more than, say…all the Countdown shows. If they’re going to make programming like that, make it simple. I was kinda happy the new Tough Enough got put on ice because that would have been another costly loser. Sitdown interview shows, or even shows where wrestlers go out and just be themselves, would cost far less and be way more effective in hooking fans.
Legends House was filmed when they had the idea of it being an actual channel, Legends House was a show that they talked about when they first announced the WWE Network years ago.
The Wrestlemania Rewind, Countdown and Monday Night Wars stuff can’t cost much to make at all. And I watch/will watch that stuff.
Nothing is going to change as a result of Hunter taking over. the man is as old school as Ric Flair. He’s going to run things exactly as they have always been run.
I’m not as much of a “HHH will save the WWE and all of wrestling!” guy as some people, but he’s clearly got a better idea of what works now and what will work later as opposed to just people throwing stuff against a wall and hoping social media makes them relevant.
Just look at NXT. A solid, well-paced hour that, even with occasionally poor matches, is infinitely more entertaining than five hours of big-league programming.
And it’s pretty much on record that once Vince goes away, resident awful person Kevin Dunn will go with him. A fresh face from the production side will do wonders.
@PT- Agreed. Triple H is probably not the savior we’re hoping for, but he at least seems to have an obvious vision, and its initial stages look worlds better than what we’re currently getting.
He’s basically correct about the effect the lack of competition has had on WWE.
I’ve always viewed the PG era as a tactical commercial deployment to bring in younger fans that were’t able to be attracted to the product because of the more mature content during the Attitude era. Strategically it makes sense, but WWE seemed to grossly misunderstand what, exactly, would attract, and keep, new young fans. Growth just doesn’t seem to be there. They would be in deep trouble if they actually had competition, which they don’t and probably never will.
His comments about being forced into characters is pretty amusing. They are fairly accurate as well, but it is also something that happened routinely in the Attitude era as well. When he wasn’t doing some ludicrous worked shoot, Russo loved coming up with force fed characters that were never going to work. I am not sure what the connection is between forced characters and today, but they certainly aren’t useful things.
I think he means there was less structure. You had more leeway (and thus potential upward momentum) within the confines of a character, and the freedom to naturally evolve it over time. Everything is hopelessly static and boring and one-dimensional these days.
Damn, Big Poppa Pump spitting some truth right now.
The stuff in the Attitude Era that was actually GOOD could actually be PG. The PG ratings on TV are self-imposed, it’s not like the MPAA is sitting there counting the number of times Alberto del Rio says perro.
BPP always has a 141 and 2/3 percent chance of being right.
I miss Leaping Lanny Poffo.
Poffo has showed up on a couple of episodes of Coutdown, I mark hard for him every time.
I will be the first to admit that I never liked Scott Steiner…but he does make sense so Ill give him props for that…
PG wrestling doesn’t make for a bad product. There’s been some fantastic storylines in this era. The problem is, the WWE is kind of going the way of the ’80’s where they have a plan set in stone and refuse to change things.
Their refusal to change when the wind is blowing the other way and repeating the same Raws for weeks on end is what’s hurting their business.
TL/DR: Give the midcard importance and bring back Midajah.
agreed
Boy that point about wrestlers getting stuck in bad gimmicks is right on or even worse getting stuck in bad booking. The ability for guys to jump to a different promotion was huge during that time, especially for guys stuck in WCW’s midcard. Right now your Zigglers, Sandows, Del Rios, etc. could greatly benefit from a so called fresh start in a new promotion.
Yes, this is the first time in wrestling guys have been saddled with bad characters and storylines
As a kid during the 80’s and early 90’s, I don’t remember any one talking about WCW. That was the best time. And lack of competition wasn’t the reason why.
My friend Josh was always talking about Sting and WCW. I was his only friend and that was because we were neighbors.
It’s the era of easy advocacy and activism. A lot of positives can be accounted for by the ease of which info from the ground can spring up, but then there’s just the fact that it’s easy to support something, and by a click of a button, your stand for your belief is done. That seems cynical, and humans are great at proving themselves wrong, but why actually attend an event when you can stream it (if it’s available) and simply say you like it and count yourself as a fan? There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that mentality on a moral or ethical front (because obviously), but it’s “wrong” in that with pro wrestling, active fan involvement is a necessity. Not just buying merch or PPVs, but also in being the hivemind that dictates the course of many people’s careers.
I also think he makes an interesting point with how value has switched from ratings to something with far more variables and vagaries that end up painting an even more inaccurate picture.
I don’t know that I agree with Steiner that a lack of competition is the E’s biggest problem (or our biggest problem with it). I was there for the Monday Night Wars — watching WCW, mostly. The majority of the non-Austin/McMahon stuff WWF was doing back then, when they were fighting for their livelihoods, was kind of juvenile or just downright crappy.
Whoever in this thread noted that WWE going public is a problem (and that’s been pointed out often), I think gets closer to the issue. In the corporate world there’s just no recognition of the reality that less can be more. WWE has a 3-hour RAW program that should be two hours, and a 2-hour Smackdown program that probably shouldn’t exist at all. Not saying it would solve everything, but I’m convinced that if you dialed back on the teevee content, we’d see a significantly better product.
Where I’m with Steiner is when he says that WWE takes Twitter and Facebook numbers WAY too seriously. I’m still shaking my head that the Network isn’t available outside the U.S., or that Vince actually thought he’d get whatever million subscribers from a U.S.-only audience. That’s an XFL-caliber miscalculation right there.
I’m so glad you linked his EPIC TNA Math Promo. Unfortunately, that video doesn’t have the visual of Big Poppa cutting that promo. Petey Williams standing next to him and spinning his wheels trying to do the math in his head and follow Scott’s logic was amazing.
All I’m gonna say is this: WWE being PG is not a problem, them being lazy fucks and either not writing new storylines or not even bothering putting people in actual feud but just having them wrestle the same match over and over again is their actual problem.
That, and the shitty commentary team that doesn’t even give a crap about what they’re watching.
If they fixed that, they could have an awesome product while also never intentionally bleeding and saying “crap” instead of “shit” or whatever.