Daniel Bryan Celebrated The San Francisco Giants World Series Win With Brie Bella’s Catchphrase

I’m kidding, I’m kidding.

The best Daniel Bryan news of the last several months has been the continued popularity of the Yes Movement. Several teams have adopted it as a rallying cry, but none more successful than the San Francisco Giants. Hunter Pence brought it back for the playoffs, and Bryan himself visited AT&T Park to pump up the crowd for the NLDS.

As you might’ve heard, the Giants won their third World Series championship in five years. Bryan’s response is perfect.

So, uh, let’s get you back in the ring now, buddy.