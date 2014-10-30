Daniel Bryan Celebrated The San Francisco Giants World Series Win With Brie Bella’s Catchphrase

#San Francisco Giants
Pro Wrestling Editor
10.30.14 20 Comments

I’m kidding, I’m kidding.

The best Daniel Bryan news of the last several months has been the continued popularity of the Yes Movement. Several teams have adopted it as a rallying cry, but none more successful than the San Francisco Giants. Hunter Pence brought it back for the playoffs, and Bryan himself visited AT&T Park to pump up the crowd for the NLDS.

As you might’ve heard, the Giants won their third World Series championship in five years. Bryan’s response is perfect.

Congratulations to @SFGiants! #Champs #drama #YesYesYes #GreatGame #WorldSeries

A post shared by Bryan Danielson (@bryanldanielson) on

So, uh, let’s get you back in the ring now, buddy.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Francisco Giants
TAGS2014 WORLD SERIESDaniel BryanSAN FRANCISCO GIANTSWORLD SERIESYES! YES! YES!

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP