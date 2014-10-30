Daniel Bryan Celebrated The San Francisco Giants World Series Win With Brie Bella’s Catchphrase

I’m kidding, I’m kidding.
The best Daniel Bryan news of the last several months has been the continued popularity of the Yes Movement. Several teams have adopted it as a rallying cry, but none more successful than the San Francisco Giants. Hunter Pence brought it back for the playoffs, and Bryan himself visited AT&T Park to pump up the crowd for the NLDS.
As you might’ve heard, the Giants won their third World Series championship in five years. Bryan’s response is perfect.
So, uh, let’s get you back in the ring now, buddy.
He’s not a Mariners fan?
Hey, this is a man who simultaneously dated a combination of both Bella Twins, Gail Kim, and AJ Lee. There’s enough of the Dragon’s love to go around.
Fucking traitor! Honestly the mariners in the wake of over a decade of suck and the Seahawks going to two superb owls and winning one are the one team no one seems to like.
Which makes me sad since they had a decent season and if they can finally find a fucking hitter might be a real team next year.
“Finally find a hitter”? You, uh…have one for the next 9 years at second base, and paid about a bajillion dollars for him.
I figure this is like the Ric Flair situation last year when he had to give the 49’ers a pep talk in their playoff game vs. the Panthers, which is his team.
WWE showing their support for the Wrestlemania town seems to trump everything else.
Cano is only one man Space Monkey, they need other people around him. Much like the pitching rotation used to be felix and whoever they called up from Triple A!
That magnificent beard.
Wow. You can really see a difference in the arms.
Oh, it’s true. It’s damn true.
Ya, I don’t know what’s sadder: Bryan’s spindly arms (not even in B+ condition) or Brandon’s headline.
Still brought a smile to see him though.
That elbow looks fine to me
Great. This celebration added another 6 months to his rehab.
Bryan’s left arm is the new Mysterio’s knees.
Based on the headline I thought maybe he called the Giants a biiiIIITCH!
Wait a minute, one his arms has not shriveled as the dirt sheets have led me to believe!
genuinely happy and funny Bryan is the best Bryan, and definitely not whatever Bryan we had the last year plus since he beat Cena and became another WWE main eventer babyface. *remembers back how Punk became that too but then changed back for much MUCH better, hopes for the best*
Wait…..when did he get a TV?
As long as he doesn’t come back with Orndorff Arm (which I believe is the appropriate medical vernacular), I’ll be happy.
Hey! Bad Bryan! Bad! You’re supposed to be rehabbing, not watching the playoffs!