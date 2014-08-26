Daniel Bryan Is Returning To The Ring In November, But Don’t Get Too Excited

The news of Daniel Bryan’s return to WWE has been an emotional roller-coaster.
Here’s what you need to know: Daniel Bryan is the best professional wrestler in the world. He struggled for a decade to make a name for himself and defy expectations to become WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 30. It was one of those moments when being someone with contrarian opinions on the Internet felt right, because we were saying this could happen back when he was small packaging dudes in armories. Anyway, Bryan almost immediately got hurt and required possible career-ending neck surgery. He gave up his championship and stepped away indefinitely. A few months later we found out he had to have a SECOND neck surgery, but that turned out to be a worst-case scenario … the injury was a never issue in his elbow, not his neck, and that he could be back in time for the Royal Rumble. Then we found out Bryan would require Tommy John surgery, and the response was, “… uh, good thing he’s not a pitcher?”
It’s all very stressful and inconclusive. Yesterday, reports came out that Bryan had been advertised for WWE’s upcoming tour of Europe in November, and we all like:
But now the word is that he’s just going on the European tour and not wrestling, and we’re all like:
As we reported earlier today, WWE is advertising Daniel Bryan’s return for the upcoming European tour in November. Apparently, Bryan will be returning during the tour, but will not be wrestling any matches.
The feeling within WWE is that the European tour needs all the star power it can get, so Bryan was booked for that reason.
Most expect that Bryan will appear on the shows in Europe doing in-ring promos or some kind of other non-physical segment.
So, who knows? This could all be Internet conjecture. Bryan could be going on the European tour because the Bella Twins will be there and need company. Maybe that’s what the best wrestler in the world has become … that weird-looking, polite guy who holds a movie star’s stuff while they take pictures on the red carpet. Or hey, it could be the other way around. Maybe Bryan will show up with a neck brace and a walker to apologize to Europe, and then BOOM, two months later he’s in the Royal Rumble.
No matter what happens, maybe we should stop yelling things and try to be a little more like this:
The best possible way to handle this: hype for a month that “a former champion, stripped of his title after an injury cruelly cut his reign short” will be returning. Then start the first notes of “Ride of the Valkyries” and then
I’M AFRAID I’VE GOT SOME BAD NEWS
That is pretty good.
I want to rage at that idea, but I’m too in awe of it.
That would still get a huge pop, because Europe.
Oh man that would be great
But when to do it, on a British RAW where he would get the biggest pop ever or on regular RAW where he would get molten lava heel heat?
He was getting decent face pops in the US before he got Swagger’ed, so do it in the UK to get a big enough face pop that it reminds Americans they like him.
Fans know wrestling too well to ever fall for “A FORMER CHAMPION IS RETURNING!”. You never say a former champion is returning when it is a name superstar. You do that for, like, the return of Jack Swagger.
As an Englishman, I am super happy that D-Bry is coming to the European tour. I’d rather he was wrestling but just having him there will be amazing. I hope that they go against the grain and actually do something to progress storylines whilst the Raws are over here. I love going to the shows but I HATE how they tread water so much.
I’m from N Ireland so any chances I get to see D-Bry its always a mark out moment.
I wish they’d just lock him up in a hyperbaric chamber/Conan the Barbarian-esque training/murder cage, and then just have a kick ass surprise return at a PPV.
Considering how he’ll either just be there for interviews and media appearances or to start some kind of a storyline where they’ll again put him in some generic babyface role, all I’m really looking forward to is when he comes back to kicking some fucking heads in. Please :'(
But I’ll still totally mark out just for him being there and cutting boner promos or whatever, I admit. In any case, get well soon, Dragon!
It’ll great to see Bryan in any capacity but I’ve always thought it would be best to keep him off TV and away from events entirely til he can truly return. The pop and excitement would be so much better if they just held off until he was in a place where he could return to the ring.
And here I thought the bad news was that Bryan was going to be used to give Cena back his heat after he takes an unclean loss to Lesnar in a 5v1 handicap match in October, so he can become ULTRA SUPER DUPER CENA. Yeah, I’m still thinking about last night’s Raw.
The pic at the top of the story shows Bryan mesmerizing the crowd with his ability to simultaneously pat his head and rub his stomach.
Daniel Bryan yelling NO at Lil Jimmy will always be the best thing ever.
Actually, scratch that, because Bryan punting Lil Jimmy out of the ring as the camera follows his trajectory is the best thing. Bryan’s general ability to be the only other person who can see Lil Jimmy is just wonderful.
Every time I come across the .gif of that segment in my rassling folder i can’t help but laugh out loud. One of the most hilarious segments in RAW history for me.
Daniel Bryan’s Anger Management segments are some of the most entertaining segments in 2012.
*Finds out Daniel Bryan is returning* YES! YES! YES!
*Remembers that John Cena is still around* NO! NO! NO!
PleasecomebackasDazzlerPleasecomebackasDazzlerPleasecomebackasDazzlerPleasecomebackasDazzlerPleasecomebackasDazzlerPleasecomebackasDazzlerPleasecomebackasDazzlerPleasecomebackasDazzlerPleasecomebackasDazzlerPleasecomebackasDazzlerPleasecomebackasDazzlerPleasecomebackasDazzlerPleasecomebackasDazzlerPleasecomebackasDazzlerPleasecomebackasDazzler
Seriously, why did the Dazzler cease to exist in any and all forms once Bryan turned full face? Did they think it’s too “weird” for mainstream wrestling fans? If I recall correctly, pretty much everyone wanted to be the first ones to kiss The Dazzler on his lips.
“Most expect that Bryan will appear on the shows in Europe doing in-ring promos or some kind of other non-physical segment.” I know I’m the only D-Bry non-fan on this site but PLEASE you cannot tell me that Bryan coming back to do anything but work is a good thing. His mic skills are non-existent.
jo x kani wag tot nov maand toe ni wil daniel nou he op raw
Annnnd they just pulled him & BNB from the shows:
