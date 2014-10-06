Daniel Bryan Pumped Up The San Francisco Giants Crowd For Game 3 Of The NLDS

If the Washington Nationals were worried that San Francisco Giants fans were going to be louder than ever for Game 3 of their NLDS matchup at AT&T Park, they were probably pretty bummed to see WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan on hand for the pre-game festivities. The pro wrestling fan favorite got the crowd hyped for the potential sweep of the team with the National League’s best record, as he carried his San Francisco-themed championship belt and led the crowd in a ridiculous YES! chant after asking the 41,000+ fans in attendance if they were ready to watch the Giants win this one.

Obviously, the Nats players are used to playing in atmospheres like this one, but it wouldn’t have hurt for Jayson Werth to get out there and try to take down his shorter doppelganger just to shut everyone up. (UPDATE: Or the Nats could just let their bats do that.)

