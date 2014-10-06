Daniel Bryan Pumped Up The San Francisco Giants Crowd For Game 3 Of The NLDS

If the Washington Nationals were worried that San Francisco Giants fans were going to be louder than ever for Game 3 of their NLDS matchup at AT&T Park, they were probably pretty bummed to see WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan on hand for the pre-game festivities. The pro wrestling fan favorite got the crowd hyped for the potential sweep of the team with the National League’s best record, as he carried his San Francisco-themed championship belt and led the crowd in a ridiculous YES! chant after asking the 41,000+ fans in attendance if they were ready to watch the Giants win this one.
Obviously, the Nats players are used to playing in atmospheres like this one, but it wouldn’t have hurt for Jayson Werth to get out there and try to take down his shorter doppelganger just to shut everyone up. (UPDATE: Or the Nats could just let their bats do that.)
(H/T to The Big Lead)
YES YES YES. Well, maybe tomorrow.
YES YES YES Bryan will be back.
Screw that! Us royals fans doesnt need a wrastler to pump us up. Go Royals!!!!! (Yes im trolling)
Somewhere Edgar Martinez is turning over in his grave.
Fuck Edgar Martinez. I’m still pissed at him for ’95.
He looks like He’s Just Trying To Get His Kids Back.
+1 drink with Lindsay Bluth
Just as a reminder to the WWE: WrestleMania 31 is going to be in the Bay Area next year. Maybe you should go into its build with a better plan for DB than “Sheamus in a non-title match” this time.
I’m confused. Did you watch Wrestlemania 30?
Shouldnt he root for the Mariners (or even the D-Backs)???
Daniel Bandwagoneryan.
Rather support a team with 2 titles in the last 4 years than a team that overpaid for Cano and don’t have any bats to compliment him in the lineup.
Man, if I was a Mariners fan, I would feel betrayed to the fullest extent.
But I’m a Padres fan, therefore I can’t feel anything because I am dead on the inside.
Petco Park is the second Giants home stadium. Lol, sorry bud.
i’m a cubs fan. the most we get is a lopsided wins/losses (mostly losses) and our biggest fan is some entry-level waffle house fry cook. pfft. ;)
*this was sarcasm. everyone knows that we’re gonna make the playoffs. someday?