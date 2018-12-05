Watch Daniel Bryan Ruin A Kid’s Birthday After Smackdown Went Off The Air

The “new Daniel Bryan” hates the “fickle sheep” of the WWE Universe and is all about the preservation of our precious Mother Earth, but he’s also got a new hobby: calling out kids who bring birthday signs to Smackdown and dragging them and their parents for being “stupid.”

Here’s a clip from Tuesday night after Smackdown Live in Austin, TX, went off the air. Bryan noticed a kid with a birthday sign in the crowd, and devoted the first minute and a half of his dark match to insulting them. If you think it’s too severe, remember that the kid probably uses plastic water bottles and doesn’t recycle them.

