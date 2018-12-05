WWE Smackdown Live

The “new Daniel Bryan” hates the “fickle sheep” of the WWE Universe and is all about the preservation of our precious Mother Earth, but he’s also got a new hobby: calling out kids who bring birthday signs to Smackdown and dragging them and their parents for being “stupid.”

Here’s a clip from Tuesday night after Smackdown Live in Austin, TX, went off the air. Bryan noticed a kid with a birthday sign in the crowd, and devoted the first minute and a half of his dark match to insulting them. If you think it’s too severe, remember that the kid probably uses plastic water bottles and doesn’t recycle them.