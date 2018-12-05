The “new Daniel Bryan” hates the “fickle sheep” of the WWE Universe and is all about the preservation of our precious Mother Earth, but he’s also got a new hobby: calling out kids who bring birthday signs to Smackdown and dragging them and their parents for being “stupid.”
Here’s a clip from Tuesday night after Smackdown Live in Austin, TX, went off the air. Bryan noticed a kid with a birthday sign in the crowd, and devoted the first minute and a half of his dark match to insulting them. If you think it’s too severe, remember that the kid probably uses plastic water bottles and doesn’t recycle them.
I’m loving eco-conscious heel Bryan. I never knew that I’ve been waiting for a holier-than-thou environmentalist villain, even though I pretty much agree with everything he’s saying lol.
CJ Parker called…
Whoops, literally everyone is posting that same joke, RIP
@tgbusteed I know I totally forgot about CJ Parker, and I liked that gimmick at the time. Maybe if there’s a future for Parker in WWE, he could be D-Bry’s evil guru or something
Recyclops hates children too
I’m just glad CJ Parker’s message finally got through to someone.
+1 Kevin Owens is gonna murder him
So basically Daniel is the Poison Ivy to Dean’s Bane? I might be reaching a bit here.
Daniel is abviously Ra’s al Ghul. He needed a Lazarus Pit to heal his neck to allow him to wrestle. The insanity that comes with using the Lazarus Pit was just a little delayed.
Yes Baron! Nailed it
@Baron Von Raschke I like yours much better.
Daniel Bryan is a much better version of CJ Parker.
This is tremendous.
This is the DBry we need and deserve.
It’s good, but he should have really leaned into it with full “Your birthday is stupid because people need to stop having babies because it’s killing the planet!” Just really scar him with the whole “you never should have been born”.
I mean, his sister-in-law already did the “you should’ve died in the womb” bit.
I for one welcome our new eco conscious child insulting overlord, i guess i can round up others to toil in his vegan sanctuary.
He’s a heel because corporations & governments pollute so much that the collective impact of individuals is irrelevant thus shaming them & getting them to buy eco-friendly products is a cruel & ignorant waste of time.
oh yeah & because he calls kids stupid & because he kicked a guy in the groin once