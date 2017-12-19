Daniel Cormier is an Olympic wrestler and a UFC champion, and he’s got the scars to prove it. The man is old-school. He likes his wrestling with long hammerlocks and potential spinal injuries. He’s a man that has no use for Ring of Honor or the Young Bucks and their high-flying wrestling. In other words, Cormier seems to hate spot-fests, or at least that common knock on indie wrestling at the moment, usually led by the Jims Cornette of the world.
Cormier seems to want stiff shots and strong suplexes instead of dropkicks and choreographed routines. Maybe that’s because he’s lived a life of slamming other men on their heads, or maybe that’s because he simply doesn’t understand the entertainment value different styles of wrestling bring to the world. Here he is, mocking a sequence recently on Twitter after UFC fighter Chase Sherman tweeted it out:
Cormier followed that up with what he perceives to be “real wrestling” by showing off a couple massive suplexes from Clash of Champions:
He’s absolutely correct. That clip is just a bunch of dudes doing a combat-style gymnastics routine awkwardly, slowly and poorly, much like the Ricochet/Ospreay sequence that had nerds jizzing their cargos months ago.
You want to see that shit done the way it’s supposed to be? Google some karate exhibitions or some fight scenes in films.
All of what’s going on in ufc isn’t on Daniel though.. I get what ya tried to summarize there, but Cormier has been one of the best fighters they’ve had. Also I was never a GSP fan because most of his fights were boring takedown/wrestling not much going on. Just like the common opinion on DC. (At least he has personality) As we know styles make fights, in the octagon anything can happen: striker KO’S a wrestler/submission style and vice versa. Both ufc and wrestling are entertainment sure, but one is choreographed, the other violent vicious and unpredictable (thanks to so much talent emerging)
I thought that drop kick spot was dumb as hell. Like flippy stuff you could justify as oneupmanship, but now everyone looks like a moron for running into the ring and missing a dropkick.
He’s right. The young bucks are fucking lame.
Agreed
+1
Bucks rule #TOOSWEET (that dropkick sequence was lame tho)
As far as this clip goes, DC is 100% right. That is some silly looking horseshit. And he’s not the champion because of someone’s pee in a cup, he’s the champion because of some asshole’s cheating every chance he gets.
“And it’s tinted by nostalgia” … ermm .. no. I think he just enjoys a particular style of pro-wrestling.
DC is right on this one. That sequence, while athletic, is absolute garbage. It’s a bunch of 150 pound nerds rolling around and doing handsprings. People don’t pay to see a bunch of pasty dudes built like high school freshman do some choreographed routine. They pay to see guys like AJ Styles who look the part and make it look realistic.
He’s a wrestler and a fighter, so he wants to see wrestlers act like they’re in a fight. That Young Bucks clip was just embarrassing, and if anything Daniel was defending the pro wrestling industry by telling that guy that not all of it plays out like a ridiculous cartoon. I agree with him.
Yeah, the clip is trash.
“Look at this Ebessan guy, he has no business in the ring!”
Mike Quackenbush referred to Chikara as a “different flavor of ice cream” in the world of pro wrestling. The Bucks offer high spots and comedy the same way that Cena gives you a heroic babyface comeback and Zack Sabre Jr. vs. WALTER will be hard hitting and grounded. Is it your textbook, Jim Cornette definition of pro wrestling? Hell no. Do I find the Bucks to be entertaining and unpredictable? Yes I do.
#FTDC…get it?
I get that people enjoy this, and it is athletically impressive, but I really don’t understand the psychology of, “Hey! He’s doing a dropkick! Better counter that with… another dropkick. And another. Hey, come in here and do some dropkicks to these dropkicking opponents of ours!”
I guess I just don’t care for this #yolo sort of wrestling.
The reason Baskin-Robbins offers so many flavors is because some people have shitty taste.
Daniel is champ due to pee in a cup? So… failed drug tests. Mark Hunt got his loss to Brock Lesnar reversed to a NC because of pee in a cup. Does this mean you don’t think drug test results should mean anything? What a lame attempt at making something serious seem innocuous.
His fight with Anderson was a “travesty”? Ugh. You know he accepted that fight with basically a days notice, right? He could have just said no. Instead he fought the greatest 185lb fighter ever on a days notice so the fans wouldn’t be completely screwed over. You know, because the dude he was supposed to fight got some “pee in a cup”. He risked everything. For the fans. When he had absolutely nothing to gain. I’m sad to know that “fans” like you exist.
And Riddle had no future in the UFC because of his weed addiction (his words), not to mention the great PR from him saying he needs to smoke weed to avoid beating his wife or whatever crazy shit he said. Dana wanted nothing to do with him after that.