UFC Champ Daniel Cormier Has No Use For The Young Bucks Or Their Style Of Wrestling

#MMA #Pro Wrestling #Independent Wrestling #UFC
Entertainment Editor
12.19.17 17 Comments

Getty Image

Daniel Cormier is an Olympic wrestler and a UFC champion, and he’s got the scars to prove it. The man is old-school. He likes his wrestling with long hammerlocks and potential spinal injuries. He’s a man that has no use for Ring of Honor or the Young Bucks and their high-flying wrestling. In other words, Cormier seems to hate spot-fests, or at least that common knock on indie wrestling at the moment, usually led by the Jims Cornette of the world.

Cormier seems to want stiff shots and strong suplexes instead of dropkicks and choreographed routines. Maybe that’s because he’s lived a life of slamming other men on their heads, or maybe that’s because he simply doesn’t understand the entertainment value different styles of wrestling bring to the world. Here he is, mocking a sequence recently on Twitter after UFC fighter Chase Sherman tweeted it out:

Cormier followed that up with what he perceives to be “real wrestling” by showing off a couple massive suplexes from Clash of Champions:

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#Pro Wrestling#Independent Wrestling#UFC
TAGSDANIEL CORMIERINDEPENDENT WRESTLINGMMAPRO WRESTLINGTHE YOUNG BUCKSUFC

Listen To This

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 24 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 24 hours ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 1 day ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 2 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 2 days ago
The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP