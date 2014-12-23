Dark Match Dungeon: Brock Lesnar, The Beard Incarnate

Welcome back to Dark Match Dungeon! You know the drill by now – this is where we hop on the magical wrestling time machine known as YouTube and find some early, rare footage of wrestling’s big stars. Now that Brock Lesnar has finally started showing up on Raw again to remind the main roster that he could probably kill them all with a nasty thought, I figured we should focus on our current WWE World Heavyweight Champion. I’m guessing you’re all pretty familiar with Brock as he is today… an unhorsed herald of the apocalypse with the tears of Satan running through his veins. A remnant from a collapsed dimension of eternal battle. He’s like fire and ice and rage. He’s like the night, and the storm in the heart of the sun. He’s ancient and forever. He burns at the center of time and he can see the turn of the universe, and he’s wonderful.
Wait, sorry. I started talking about someone else there. Anyway, here’s Brock Lesnar in his larval form.
What To Look For:
- THE LESNAR GOATEE. I REPEAT, THE LESNAR GOATEE. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.
- The great reaction for Funaki, an excellent guy who’s training one of my favorite wrestlers ever.
- That pop-up belly-to-belly suplex. Man, why didn’t he hit Cena with a few (dozen) of those at SummerSlam?
- An incredibly emasculated referee who might as well be trying to officiate a hurricane.
- YOU SAW THE GOATEE THOUGH, RIGHT
This happened during a Smackdown taping on March 12, 2002 – a mere six days before Lesnar made his televised debut on Monday Night Raw by splattering Spike Dudley on the canvas. By proxy, I’m guessing this means that Paul Heyman had six days to track down a razor manly enough to get rid of that beard. Stainless steel’s not gonna hack it, you’d probably need adamantium or something.
He may have gotten squashed, but Funaki will always be Smackdown’s #1 Announcer.
INDEED.
And how about a big hand for the racist Funaki shirt?
It’s cool to see the crowd make noise for the F5 back when nobody knew who he was. I still remember going nutts for it when he would run in with Heyman and decimate whomever was in the ring. I thought it was the coolest finisher ever.
Ever notice how peoples finishers eventually get “lazy”
Brock barely shrugs you off his shoulders. Kurt Angle lifts you and falls backwards. Etc.
Cena’s protobomb pre rap gimmick was great now it might as well be a backdrop
The only thing I can think of to equate it to is playing guitar in a band. After years of playing the same songs, you start to add little things here or there and it eventually becomes the song to you, for better or for worse.
After doing a billion F5’s or Attitude Adjustments, it’s bound to be different. But I bet it still feels exactly like it did when they first did them.
This really makes you appreciate his regular entrance music.
At least they got him to shave his goatee and changed his music in under a week.
I miss non penis tattoo Brock Lesnar.
Did I hear Brock correctly when he called it the “F-10” as he was executing it?
I think he said sounding like “That’s it! “
Something*
I’m pretty sure I heard that song they play for Brock in one of the Sonic games.
that ref is brian hebner who is one of the worst and most distracting refs in the history of refs
what the hell?! this is actually way funnier than it should be. I love it!
Major kudos to Lesnar for the not doing the usual half-assed casual leg hook for the pin.
he needed 02 rock and angle to become perfect
Any love for the CHEW TOBACCO sign up front?
I was out having a smoke during his debut on Raw in Montreal. I figured “Ugh. Hardcore match. I’ll just miss a bunch of broomstick and cookie sheet shots.” I came back to find everyone destroyed, with Brock and Paul in the ring. I still hate myself.
I saw Lesnar vs. Crash Holly in November 2001, so a bit earlier than this match. I remember telling my brother how much hype was surrounding him online back then, and being thrilled at getting the chance to see him.
[www.youtube.com]
it may have been around this time as well, as it was well before he showed up on tv, but i remember going to a house show in minneapolis and they had lesnar and shelton benjamin do a tag match together against a couple jobbers. lesnar/benjamin were recent university of minnesota grads, so the crowd were into them. and lesnar gave us the shooting star press, which is still about as cool as anything i’ve ever seen at a house show.