Dark Match Dungeon: Daniel Bryan Predicts Ring of Honor’s Future

Welcome back to Dark Match Dungeon! As you’ll see in today’s edition, I’m sort of beginning to fudge around with what kind of footage I’ll allow in this feature. Why? Because
here, I am the master of my domain expanding the parameters of what we could feasibly call a “dark match” allows for much more footage that we can use well into the future of this column. This takes us directly to the forgotten realm of Velocity, WWE’s old Saturday night programming. Velocity consisted of matches taped before Smackdown, which means that you could often count on seeing some indy wrestlers getting their first looks. And today, we’re looking at a match that could easily happen today if not for some injuries – Daniel Bryan versus Jamie Noble.
What To Look For:
- Tough Enough co-winner Nidia. You still doing okay, Nidia? We sure hope so.
- The oldest of old-school gear from Bryan. It looks like he’s about to go to Japan and win the junior tag titles with Curry Man.
- The crowd reacting like they’ve never seen European uppercuts before.
- Bryan’s backflip off the turnbuckles. Some things get even better with age, no?
- Josh Mathews calling a “roaring elbow,” indicating that he’s been listening to Joey Styles call matches for a little too long.
This feels like a real blast from the past, considering that both Bryan and Noble were on Raw last week. But if you keep going back into the archives for both of these guys, it gets pretty interesting. Jamie Noble would be released by WWE in 2004 and eventually show up in Ring of Honor to end CM Punk’s infamous “Summer of Punk” title reign. Noble’s reign, however, would end up being the shortest in ROH history after losing to… you guessed it, Daniel Bryan. From Velocity to The Authority, these two have been on parallel paths for over a decade. Time is a squared circle.
Oh man, I was all about trailer park Nidia back then.
Miss you forever AmDrag :(
He’s still Dragon to me
Don’t forget Ernest The Cat “That’s not a sidekick.”
I’m sure she would be……flattered?…..by your……compliment?
That was an awesome little match. Weirdly I remember Jamie Noble being shit. Guess my taste wasn’t as refined back then.
And speaking of refined, the best thing about Nydia is that she looks like someone you could feasibly have drunk sex with in a dirty bar toilet.
Honestly, at first I thought Eugene was on color commentary.
This match doesn’t do justice to Noble’s talent but it’s pretty sweet and Bryan is awesome.
I’ve always had an irrational amount of love for Jamie Noble.
Velocity was WWE’s best kept secret.
Ain’t that the truth. Velocity gave me one of my favorite cruiser weight matches ever between Paul London and Akio.
[wp.me]
Holy shit I was live for this, Earnest Miller gave me a high five on the way in and way out, my friend only got one on the way in. Pwned! I think Chuck Palumbo beat John Xavier on this episode too.
Velocity used to be that show I’d try so hard to get all my buddies to watch. It’d always have the wrestlers I liked that usually didn’t get much time on the main show, along with random indy dudes. I remember Kazarian wrestling almost exclusively on Velocity when he was in WWE. Joey Ryan, Colt Cabana, Paul London, Spanky, Jimmy Yang.. It was usually a rad show.
Now, that show is NXT. And they still don’t want to watch it.
You need better friends
Velocity also, unlike Heat for whatever reason, had really good matches between guys who were lower-card types on SD that weren’t really considered great workers. Guys like Mark Jindrak, Orlando Jordan, and Johnny Stamboli just working their asses off in five-minute matches.
Not to undercut anything that you might have in mind, Austin, but if you’re going to use a televised match, there is NO OTHER match like Terry Funk and Eddie Guerrero working at Center Stage for WCW in ’89, with the Funker making this kid look like a million bucks because of respect for each other’s family legacies. (There’s a long version on YT with Terry cutting an incredible interview with JR. There’s a tape skip in the interview, but it’s still great.)
Yet I also remember it having Pirate Paul Burchill…
god I miss Nidia. but whatever, J&J security 4 lyfe
Face-wise, Nidia reminds me of Jenny Slate as Mona Lisa Saperstein on Parks and Rec…
ouch.
the intensity and passion Bryan shows in this. I love it!
those shorts on Noble were hideous, though.
Nidia got dem ~CURVES~
Nothing says Jobber like plain white tights.
That crowd reaction to European uppercuts is dubbed in.