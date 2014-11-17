Dark Match Dungeon: John Cena vs. Shelton Benjamin

Welcome to the Dark Match Dungeon, where we showcase today’s A-list wrestlers before they became household names! The dark match is one of televised wrestling’s oldest traditions. If there’s a young, rising talent that needs to be tested in front of a large audience, sending them out for a match before the live broadcast starts is usually the way to go. Through the wonderful magic of YouTube, I’ll be digging up some instances where the cameras were actually rolling, revealing some of your favorite stars in their early days. Our first offering features two rookies facing off in the summer of 2002… Ladies and gentleman, I present John “The Prototype” Cena vs. Shelton Benjamin.
What To Look For:
- JOHN CENA’S HAIR. Was “The Prototype” actually proto-Macklemore?
- Baby Justin Roberts! Leave the memories alone.
- The Protobomb as a potential finisher.
- John Cena working as a heel. See, he can do it, he just chooses not to.
This is virtually identical to another dark match they had earlier in the month. It’s on YouTube, but I can’t seem to embed it here. Go watch that one too, if only for the idiot in the crowd who yells “CAN WE HAVE A REAL MATCH, PLEASE?” Here’s a hint, folks… don’t be that guy. Support your local enhancement talent, because you never know if they’ll wind up ruling the company for the next decade. Anyway, I’m sure you know how things turned out for these two. Cena would debut on the main roster later in the month and eventually become the untouchable, omnipotent main-event star we know and tolerate today. Meanwhile, Shelton Benjamin would make his debut about six months later, and would eventually go on to hang out with Minoru Suzuki in New Japan Pro Wrestling. I’d say everyone wins here.
I definitely saw The Prototype wrestle a dark match in Philly years and years ago, and a Randy Orton/Mr. Perfect dark match around that time too (which I dubbed the Perfect Dark match).
Dean Ambrose got a dark match before a Philly RAW I went to a couple years ago as well.
Ambrose lost to Hijo del DiBiase in Philadelphia.
Ambrose’s funniest dark match from his pre-callup period is beating Altar Boy Luke of XPW fame in Baton Rouge in 2012, who himself teamed with Kanyon (who was using the Mortis gimmick!) for a Velocity dark match in 2003 where they beat Heidenreich and Tomko.
Looking at these things is the rabbit hole.
Because they’re black high-flyers? Benjamin was actually a hell of a wrestler. Koffee isn’t.
I always loved Benjamin. Gold Standard was awesome. And that Leg Whip Spin Kick was always boss..
Cenas hair is SO terrible..
Shelton was and still is an amazing wrestler.
If Cena ever turns, that hair HAS to come back as well.
I can even see rapper guy Cena coming back but not Dr. of Thuganomics John, a Macklemore rip-off, Old lady’s fur coat Cena rapping about how EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU makes him sick, but he supports your right to get gay-married. Have Sandow be his Ryan Lewis, just carry around a key-tar everywhere and occasionally brain people with it when Cena needs a save …
I saw a dark match with Lesnar and Batista vs. Tazz and Raven before a Chicago show (the Raw where Rock and Hogan faced off, maybe?) Brock did his Shooting Star Press, hit it, and they still lost.
Justin Roberts not knowing which announcer voice to use is adorable.
For a second, he sounded Canadian
I love that you are the one noticing that.
I guess Cena always has talked to other wrestlers loudly in ring.
Shelton Benjamin is the MITB MVP. He was the best part of any he competed in.
The fun part of this is Cena got catapulted to superstardom and success by ACTING like a black guy, while Sheldon got stuck with a “fat loud mama” gimmick for BEING a black guy
This is pretty much how our society works.
Does anyone know if NXT guys perform at house shows? I’m going to one in LA in December, and I’m hoping to see Sami or Neville.
50/50 shot of getting Sami and Neville. They frequently tour with main roster these days. But, in case they’re missing, usually they have Charlotte vs Sasha on reserve, so it’s all good.
Last December at the Seattle Raw, Rusev had a dark match against Ryder.
Breeze has also been part of the house show/dark match crew for the last few months. He and Vordell Walker had one in September before Main Event that I’d love to see, even if it probably only went about five minutes.
Shame that Carl Oullet is retired, because him against Owens or Zayn in a WWE setting would be an awesome sight since he helped bring them up in IWS.
God, I just posted a dream dark match. I need help.
Zayn and Neville have been wrestling at house shows the last couple months and Breeze and The Ascension had some matches too.
I had that EXACT SAME entrance with my create a wrestler, I think it’s “Heel # 2” entrance and “Original 5” theme music.
Is it me…or is Cena always so wooden in the ring? He sets up for his spots like a porn star about to get cummed on…yells his spots to the other wrestlers…and is utter shit on the mic. I watched his Thuganomics phase the other day and my question is…how did this fucking guy get famous?
It was so weird watching John Cena sell his arm hurting after Shelton worked his arm over for a bit.
I spent a good day watching all these dark matches on Youtube. Cena tags with Rico Constantino in some of them.
I think I just had a stroke. I saw a vision of “cowardly heel John Cena.”
I don’t know what’s more shocking: Cena’s hair or the fact that he lost clean.
Shelton had a ton of potential. This Prototype guy on the other hand — not so sure about him.
I can kind of take or leave Shelton at this point in his career, but WGTT were EXCELLENT.
It’s good to know Cena’s been throwing those hoss lariats since day one, at least.
Seeing Cena lose clean is the oddest thing I’ve seen in a long time.
John “Day of Reckoning C.A.W” Cena is adorable
Jern Sayna putting people over?! :O Still not selling the arm on that vertical suplex though…
Also nobody counts the pin for him, I almost felt sorry. But knowing how it would turn out, I couldn’t.
“GETHIMOFF! GETHIMOFF! GETHIMOFF!” – Something John Cena yells early in the match or something I yell whenever John Cena is on my tv screen?
all the +1s
Dear Lord, that hair. My eyes, it burns! The goggles, they do nothing!
hahaha, all what I was thinking about throughout this!
Shelton Benjamin would go on to have a successful career as Invader X in an awesome stable in an awesome Japanese promotion. The Prototype was never heard from ever again by anyone anywhere. And everyone lived happily ever after.